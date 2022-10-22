The issue is that Nunez not being a presser or link man was clear from his time at Benfica. So to pay the money we paid for him and all of a sudden be confused that he can't do the things that he clearly didn't do doesn't speak well for us. The other thing as we talk about pressing is Salah is clearly slowing down in this regard as well yet there is no talk of having to buy a player that potentially may not even be good enough for our level just so he can continue to play. I really don't think this is a long term plan but more a result of the circumstances we find ourselves in at times this season where if we can't close down the passing lanes from the front then our midfield can't handle it.



My hope is that once we get consistency back in midfield that our attackers not being able to press as well as Salah, Firmino and Mane in their pomp is fine and we're not having to use crutches for it. You clearly want Nunez in the box attacking the ball and trying to get on the end of things. He is able to get shots off and feed his teammates really well which I've found a delightful surprise. Given his age and what he can do already we could be looking at another all-time great LFC forward.