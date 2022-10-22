I'd be shocked if Nunez doesn't become first choice in the centre, Diaz left, Salah right.
Me too though he doesn't immediately strike me as a possible contender for our false nine role if/when Bobby goes and we got Jota and Gakpo as potentials there.
Some adjustments tactically will be required but our midfield needs an overhaul anyhow so... y'know.
Could see us with one tactical (first choice) setup involving exactly the front three you suggest with possibly a different (second option) with a false nine.
Midfield to be adjusted accordingly. Bit of variety in setup and tactics wouldn't go amiss as we might be a bit too predictable without much of a Plan B at the minute.
But then Jurgen is always saying that people get far too focused on lineups and positions isn't he - so I'm probably talking out my arse