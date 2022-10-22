« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The problem is VAR is pure pot luck depending on the whims of the person behind the screen.

If Paul Tierney is anywhere near the pitch anything that goes in our favour that could possibly be overturned, will be getting overturned.
3 midfielders minimum in the next window. And probably another young CB to boot.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
That's all fine but why did we sign Nunez then? Because at the start of the season, we had Diaz on the left. So, Darwin clearly wasn't signed to be the first choice left forward.
Maybe we will try Diaz in the center? He is more of a creator and less like a striker than Mane. He certainly has the skill for the Firmino role.

Maybe like this soon:

Bellingham Bajcetic Gakpo

Salah Diaz Nunez
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Maybe we will try Diaz in the center? He is more of a creator and less like a striker than Mane. He certainly has the skill for the Firmino role.

Maybe like this soon:

Bellingham Bajcetic Thiago

Salah Diaz Nunez

It would be utterly weird to have Diaz central and Nunez wide when both are quite clearly suited to the other role.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Diaz and Nunez will rotate for the left forward position, Gakpo and Jota for the false 9, and then hopefully when we get midfielders in, we can use Elliott as a back up to Mo on the right.  Until Doak takes the throne.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Diaz and Nunez will rotate for the left forward position, Gakpo and Jota for the false 9, and then hopefully when we get midfielders in, we can use Elliott as a back up to Mo on the right.  Until Doak takes the throne.

My thoughts too. :)

I think some folk think we have to play all of them in every game.

It's very rare that all are available.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Diaz and Nunez will rotate for the left forward position, Gakpo and Jota for the false 9, and then hopefully when we get midfielders in, we can use Elliott as a back up to Mo on the right.  Until Doak takes the throne.

I'd be shocked if Nunez doesn't become first choice in the centre, Diaz left, Salah right.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I'd be shocked if Nunez doesn't become first choice in the centre, Diaz left, Salah right.

I think that ship has sailed.  We tried it and tactically we couldn't really make it work with the 433, which is where Gakpo comes in.  I'd much prefer Nunez central but I'm not convinced it'll happen now.  When Jota is starting, he plays left, when Gakpo is starting, he plays left.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
It seemed that Nunez was put on the left as we needed someone on wings with pace and power which we missed when Diaz got injured. Without Diaz playing I see him playing LW but hopefully when Diaz is back we see him go back to the middle. I thought Diaz was the player Nunez got on with the best in their short time playing together.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I think that ship has sailed.  We tried it and tactically we couldn't really make it work with the 433

Diaz manged 8 games before he got injured, Nunez played in 4 of those.

I'd maybe be hoping Klopp would like to see more than 4 games (his first 4 in this league, I'd add) before he considered the ship sailed :D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Might be the case, but then why bring in a forward like Gakpo, who is much closer to Firmino than Nunez?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I'd be shocked if Nunez doesn't become first choice in the centre, Diaz left, Salah right.

Me too though he doesn't immediately strike me as a possible contender for our false nine role if/when Bobby goes and we got Jota and Gakpo as potentials there.

Some adjustments tactically will be required but our midfield needs an overhaul anyhow so... y'know.

Could see us with one tactical (first choice) setup involving exactly the front three you suggest with possibly a different (second option) with a false nine.

Midfield to be adjusted accordingly. Bit of variety in setup and tactics wouldn't go amiss as we might be a bit too predictable without much of a Plan B at the minute.

But then Jurgen is always saying that people get far too focused on lineups and positions isn't he - so I'm probably talking out my arse  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Diaz manged 8 games before he got injured, Nunez played in 4 of those.

I'd maybe be hoping Klopp would like to see more than 4 games (his first 4 in this league, I'd add) before he considered the ship sailed :D

I think it's more we continued to try the same tactical set up which had Salah as a wide right winger sat on the touchline with Trent underlapping.. For me it didn't work and asked too much of our midfield and Trent, we were wide open all game.

Since we've gone back to Trent playing on the overlap, Salah central and the midfielder linking up we look far more secure down that side and Salah is scoring again.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I'd be shocked if Nunez doesn't become first choice in the centre, Diaz left, Salah right.
It would take a lot more to shock me. History shows that Klopp likes to try players in new positions.

We also have to remember the midfield, which is a bigger problem. Firmino helped the midfield a lot, with pressing and buildup. Nunez wont do that as 9, but Gakpo does.

Forcing Nunez to play safer also seems counterproductive. He plays on instinct with a lot of risk, and he should have a role where that is ok.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Might be the case, but then why bring in a forward like Gakpo, who is much closer to Firmino than Nunez?

For different options. We spent years bemoaning the quality of our 'back ups' we now have quality 'back ups' and it's a problem too  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
For different options. We spent years bemoaning the quality of our 'back ups' we now have quality 'back ups' and it's a problem too  ;D

This is it, isn't it. We're going from Salah, Mane and Firmino. It might well be that we know we're not going to be able to recreate that and so are just going stronger in depth. Salah right, Bobby middle and Diaz left but then Gapko, Nunez and Jota can all play multiple positions (and I dare say Diaz could do a job on the right).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Might be the case, but then why bring in a forward like Gakpo, who is much closer to Firmino than Nunez?

Firstly Gakpo would be ideal in behind Nunez in a 4-2-3-1 and secondly it gives us depth and crucially variety.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
If thats the case then it questions why the hell we signed him because despite the threat he is on the keft, he is nowhere near Mane in terms of an inverted left winger. I think its a temporary move now based on the strengths we have to call on.

Yet at least. It's hard to see what Klopp has in mind for Nunez long term. He may try to mold him into an inverted left winger. I don't know. Nunez is less effective there right now for goal scoring, but he does a great job pulling the back line out of shape with his pace and power. He pulls the right-sided midfielders, RB and CB much closer to the touchline every time he finds room to run. The position he is in might be temporary, but it plays to his strengths as an agent of chaos. He opens up so much space for Salah, who is probably a better goal scorer this season. Mo's days of skinning players down the wing seem numbered. He will need someone to create more space for him going forward. Nunez and Diaz might be those players for a season or two. I reckon Nunez moves inside when Salah is phased out.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The issue is that Nunez not being a presser or link man was clear from his time at Benfica. So to pay the money we paid for him and all of a sudden be confused that he can't do the things that he clearly didn't do doesn't speak well for us. The other thing as we talk about pressing is Salah is clearly slowing down in this regard as well yet there is no talk of having to buy a player that potentially may not even be good enough for our level just so he can continue to play. I really don't think this is a long term plan but more a result of the circumstances we find ourselves in at times this season where if we can't close down the passing lanes from the front then our midfield can't handle it.

My hope is that once we get consistency back in midfield that our attackers not being able to press as well as Salah, Firmino and Mane in their pomp is fine and we're not having to use crutches for it. You clearly want Nunez in the box attacking the ball and trying to get on the end of things. He is able to get shots off and feed his teammates really well which I've found a delightful surprise. Given his age and what he can do already we could be looking at another all-time great LFC forward.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
We need to see a lot of Diaz, Nunez, Salah long term. It won't take long before it is considered the best attack in the world.

Maybe Diaz ticks the link man role from the left? or we play 4231? or a functioning midfield does its own linking? Or Darwin needs a bit longer to improve his pressing from the middle?

He's just too much of a wrecking ball to have him anywhere but up top as a 9.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The issue is that Nunez not being a presser or link man was clear from his time at Benfica. So to pay the money we paid for him and all of a sudden be confused that he can't do the things that he clearly didn't do doesn't speak well for us.
The other thing as we talk about pressing is Salah is clearly slowing down in this regard as well yet there is no talk of having to buy a player that potentially may not even be good enough for our level just so he can continue to play. I really don't think this is a long term plan but more a result of the circumstances we find ourselves in at times this season where if we can't close down the passing lanes from the front then our midfield can't handle it.

We bought him so that we could develop him,at no time would any of the people who count have thought that we were buying a finished article.  ::)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
We bought him so that we could develop him,at no time would any of the people who count have thought that we were buying a finished article.  ::)

Only the people that McCount?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
We bought him so that we could develop him,at no time would any of the people who count have thought that we were buying a finished article.  ::)
Yep. Definitely bought as an exciting but fairly raw talent to develop. His fee will look like a steal when he reaches his real potential. I'm already gutted if he's not on the team sheet, and he's only been here five minutes. He's only starting his journey with us, and I can't wait to see how he develops.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yep. Definitely bought as an exciting but fairly raw talent to develop. His fee will look like a steal when he reaches his real potential. I'm already gutted if he's not on the team sheet, and he's only been here five minutes. He's only starting his journey with us, and I can't wait to see how he develops.

I loved him chest bumping Virj a full three steps back after he scored.

Nobody celebrates like Darwin...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I was thrilled when he showed up last man at lb covering for robbo recently and noted that we lacked nothing from Mane on that. then the other day he made a decent and necessary tackle in the box. OUR box.

The guys got a hell of an engine not just the next level speed, and hes learning how and when to use it to best effect. Becoming a Klopp player in leaps and bounds. Hes starting to track back as much as Trent  ;D Without losing anything going forward.

He'll even get the pressing eventually.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I was thrilled when he showed up last man at lb covering for robbo recently and noted that we lacked nothing from Mane on that. then the other day he made a decent and necessary tackle in the box. OUR box.
That was a brilliant effort, he's tracked back very nicely a few times (usually overtaking the midfielders who used to be able to cover in those areas)!

But then immediately dribbling the ball inside, straight into Wolves players in our half, slightly less brilliant! But it wouldn't be Nunez if there wasn't some Manichean chaos on display!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He makes a huge difference when he plays. Massive. See him on our team sheet and I feel confident we will cause all sorts of handlings to any team he's just so different. I'm not saying he's the best forward in the league, yet, but I'll bet in terms of who team hate playing against he's right at the top.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I was thrilled when he showed up last man at lb covering for robbo recently

I felt exactly the opposite . Like using a Monet as a coffee table
