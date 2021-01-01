Two things I liked today. One was the crowd chanting his name multiple times to show that they appreciate what he's doing even if a few things aren't coming off for him. The other one was him looking pissed after the final whistle. Not that I want to see him unhappy, but he knows that he could (and maybe should) have scored and that the team could have done better as a whole. We need those kind of players. At the end of the day, we got the three points and he did well, but we need that attitude of wanting to do even better. It's how we've won all those trophies in recent seasons and it's how our players have managed to get bettera and better...



Agreed mate, got to appreciate his drive. And he seems to have come even more ready to work and apply himself.I wasn't able to watch the match, but saw in the extended highlights at around 82ish minutes he'd made a great run for a counter (might have been the one where he held it up cleverly, but then underhit the pass to Salah) and we won a corner. He was absolutely exhausted from yet another sprint covering a lot of ground but after being bent over double waiting for it to be taken, he then runs back into position when they had the goal kick. You know I don't think he's perfect, but if everyone put the same effort levels as him and Trent did the other day (and seemingly have tonight), the Villa game would've been won a lot earlier!We're probably going to have to be cautious with his minutes over the next few games, given how much he's putting in, as we really can't afford him or Salah having a spell out (have to remember not everyone is as insanely durable as Mo)