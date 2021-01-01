He's got a variety of finishes and calm placement in his locker, saw enough in pre-season to note that. The issue of course is his mental state now in games, that's holding him back in the box. Some players just have that temperament - the likes of Fowler, Owen, Haaland, Aguero - you see them in daily life, you can note that same coolness. Nunez looks to be from the Suarez school, playing with controlled aggression, so you need to mechanise the finishing process in the box. It's something you can work on for sure, regardless of what some ex-pros tell you about having it or not as a finisher.
He's already a very useful player, with the potential to be a top one. It's far more important that we sort out the issues behind him, the structure of the midfield, age profile for certain positions.