« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 359324 times)

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,135
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5360 on: Today at 01:59:58 pm »
In a perverse kind of way, each time the media, a pundit or a know-it-all criticises him, I smirk more and more.

We know what's going to happen, anyone with half an interest in the game can see it. The journos who are giving Antony a free pass at Old Trafford can probably see it too, but it doesn't fit with their narrative.

This kid will explode into life.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,651
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5361 on: Today at 02:23:45 pm »
It must give him such a buzz hearing the traveling Kop chant his name even when he hasn't scored. He knows we believe in him.
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5362 on: Today at 03:06:01 pm »
Anyone seen that montage sly sports have just posted of him? I dont get this agenda against him. The lad is 23 in a new country and its not like he hasnt scored, can bet if he played for city or united there wouldnt be this weird thing about him.

The fans love him and I cant wait to watch him tonight 🇺🇾
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,231
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5363 on: Today at 03:09:27 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:06:01 pm
Anyone seen that montage sly sports have just posted of him? I dont get this agenda against him. The lad is 23 in a new country and its not like he hasnt scored, can bet if he played for city or united there wouldnt be this weird thing about him.

The fans love him and I cant wait to watch him tonight 🇺🇾

Best to ignore sly sports. It is better for the health.
Lets see how he is judged in 12 months time.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,264
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5364 on: Today at 03:11:28 pm »
They're posting that kind of thing because it generates traffic.  We're talking about it here already and it was posted, what, an hour ago?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,063
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5365 on: Today at 03:11:48 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 03:06:01 pm
Anyone seen that montage sly sports have just posted of him? I dont get this agenda against him. The lad is 23 in a new country and its not like he hasnt scored, can bet if he played for city or united there wouldnt be this weird thing about him.

The fans love him and I cant wait to watch him tonight 🇺🇾

Jack Grealish cost more and iv'e yet to see him put in a brilliant 90 minutes for City but sure he's English. Rashford has one more goal than Darwin this season and yet is the second coming of Ronaldo according to pundits. Sly have and always will have an agenda against us. No point getting wound up about it.
Logged

Online Rawkybalboa

  • "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5366 on: Today at 03:13:11 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 03:09:27 pm
Best to ignore sly sports. It is better for the health.
Lets see how he is judged in 12 months time.

Im confident he will make it. I just dont see how he can fail with that level of speed, reaction, passion, aggressiveness and Suarezness about him. His record for goals so far is not bad so far and he will only get better and better.
Logged

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5367 on: Today at 03:15:02 pm »
The truth is, this guy is very very raw and though some might not like to admit it, he DOES do some cringeworthy things e.g. poor first touch, shin shots, striking the ball off-balance, choosing the wrong option when in on goal etc etc.

We've come to expect that a professional footballer with top flight experience MUST be able to do the basics to an extremely high level immediately and if it seems that maybe they can't do that, then they're in for a hard time - usually from opposition supporters - and that is exactly what is happening with Nunez.

However, Nunez has literally ALL of the tools that you would want in a pro footballer (height, pace, power, strength, two footed) - he just needs what you might call 'seasoning'.

That will only come with experience, time on the training field and maturity.

And in the meantime, I think we will see more 'look away now' moments from him, but he WILL get goals and hopefully in seasons to come, he'll get to where we need him to be.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,659
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5368 on: Today at 03:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:15:02 pm
The truth is, this guy is very very raw and though some might not like to admit it, he DOES do some cringeworthy things e.g. poor first touch, shin shots, striking the ball off-balance, choosing the wrong option when in on goal etc etc.

We've come to expect that a professional footballer with top flight experience MUST be able to do the basics to an extremely high level immediately and if it seems that maybe they can't do that, then they're in for a hard time - usually from opposition supporters - and that is exactly what is happening with Nunez.

However, Nunez has literally ALL of the tools that you would want in a pro footballer (height, pace, power, strength, two footed) - he just needs what you might call 'seasoning'.

That will only come with experience, time on the training field and maturity.

And in the meantime, I think we will see more 'look away now' moments from him, but he WILL get goals and hopefully in seasons to come, he'll get to where we need him to be.

Cringeworthy seems a mad term. Most footballers do this but not many get the stick he receives.

The comparisons to Andy Carroll are bizarre. They have the same haircut and that is it.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:20:07 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,175
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5369 on: Today at 03:33:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:11:28 pm
They're posting that kind of thing because it generates traffic.  We're talking about it here already and it was posted, what, an hour ago?

exactly.

It is pathetic though. Its borderline bullying this nonsense with Darwin, and all stemming from a pre-season game where he missed a sitter.

Shame that clownshow Antony didnt join Man Utd a big sooner, maybe hed be getting this treatment, with justification.   
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Rawkybalboa

  • "I wouldn't have a clue..."
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 779
  • somebody puts his hand on u, send him2the grave
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5370 on: Today at 03:41:22 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Today at 03:33:30 pm
exactly.

It is pathetic though. Its borderline bullying this nonsense with Darwin, and all stemming from a pre-season game where he missed a sitter.

Shame that clownshow Antony didnt join Man Utd a big sooner, maybe hed be getting this treatment, with justification.

Yeh hes a clown but they always manage to put a spin on it  :P
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,898
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5371 on: Today at 04:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 03:11:48 pm
Jack Grealish cost more and iv'e yet to see him put in a brilliant 90 minutes for City but sure he's English. Rashford has one more goal than Darwin this season and yet is the second coming of Ronaldo according to pundits. Sly have and always will have an agenda against us. No point getting wound up about it.

The pundits the ones who used to play the game at top level have actually been ok with him, Townsend Macca, Carragher Neville Henry have all had positive things to say about him, its the rival fans and journos who never even got picked for their school football teams with all the bad tropes about him, generally anyone with a semblance of sense would know he has the raw potential to be something special.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5372 on: Today at 04:43:16 pm »
A hattrick tonight and when Neville goes to give him man of the match he tells him and Sky to do one.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,631
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5373 on: Today at 04:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 03:15:02 pm
The truth is, this guy is very very raw and though some might not like to admit it, he DOES do some cringeworthy things e.g. poor first touch, shin shots, striking the ball off-balance, choosing the wrong option when in on goal etc etc.

We've come to expect that a professional footballer with top flight experience MUST be able to do the basics to an extremely high level immediately and if it seems that maybe they can't do that, then they're in for a hard time - usually from opposition supporters - and that is exactly what is happening with Nunez.

However, Nunez has literally ALL of the tools that you would want in a pro footballer (height, pace, power, strength, two footed) - he just needs what you might call 'seasoning'.

That will only come with experience, time on the training field and maturity.

And in the meantime, I think we will see more 'look away now' moments from him, but he WILL get goals and hopefully in seasons to come, he'll get to where we need him to be.
Deffo something cringeworthy round here ;)

What does 'raw' even mean? Everyone menas something different by it, I suspect.

I don't think he's particularly 'raw'. I'm not going to diagnose him definitively, as many like to do, but among the possibilities is that after his stop/start season so far (play a bit, ban, play a bit, world cup break) he's just eager and anxious to do well and is maybe just a bit off his race line because of that. What he needs is to feel settled and at ease and part of the furniture, rather than a new boy.

It'll come
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5374 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:37:47 pm
The pundits the ones who used to play the game at top level have actually been ok with him, Townsend Macca, Carragher Neville Henry have all had positive things to say about him, its the rival fans and journos who never even got picked for their school football teams with all the bad tropes about him, generally anyone with a semblance of sense would know he has the raw potential to be something special.
I've yet to see him put in a brilliant 10 minutes, anywhere.  egotistical show pony whose only real skill is drawing fouls.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 130 131 132 133 134 [135]   Go Up
« previous next »
 