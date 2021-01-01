The truth is, this guy is very very raw and though some might not like to admit it, he DOES do some cringeworthy things e.g. poor first touch, shin shots, striking the ball off-balance, choosing the wrong option when in on goal etc etc.



We've come to expect that a professional footballer with top flight experience MUST be able to do the basics to an extremely high level immediately and if it seems that maybe they can't do that, then they're in for a hard time - usually from opposition supporters - and that is exactly what is happening with Nunez.



However, Nunez has literally ALL of the tools that you would want in a pro footballer (height, pace, power, strength, two footed) - he just needs what you might call 'seasoning'.



That will only come with experience, time on the training field and maturity.



And in the meantime, I think we will see more 'look away now' moments from him, but he WILL get goals and hopefully in seasons to come, he'll get to where we need him to be.