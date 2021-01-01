Been thinking about this a lot - hes one of the worlds best strikers right now, today but is still talked about (including by our own fans) like a prospect



Part of the reason is his fee and and how high profile we are as a club

But I think the main reason is the sheer volume of chances and shots he gets - hes an outlier he only has Haaland and maybe one or two others as company at his level of shots and xg per game

What this means is he misses more chances per game EVERY game - that means if people have a question make against him and dont understand to assess a striker beyond goals that theres a ton of evidence to damn him with literally his elite level means there are more missed chances to highlight



If the amount of shots and chances he had was more normal hed just be viewed as a goal every other game striker whose doing well



Looking forward to his inevitable 8 goals in 5 games run that will happen soon and the resulting hes found confidence with his finishing narrative tedium

Thiink this is a logical explainer for a lot of the contentiousness of this thread (and discussions elsewhere about him). I remember similar stuff discussed in school about Andy Cole (reductive stuff like 'well if he scores two goal from seven great chances, he can't be that great').But I think there is another thing where some people take 'he can improve' as 'he's not being effective' which clearly isn't the case - and then it starts a lot of pitched battles where people argue over misinterpretations. And Klopp himself is always emphasising how much room for improvement there is, and that it's happening and is on the way. Whether it's more effective counterpressing - as Klopp said it was almost non existent against City (that's a collective thing, but he his unexpected start over Firmino was mentioned post match as a contributor) during the Villa press conference - or his decisiveness with chances and his timing with shooting.It can (and in my subjective view, is) be true that against Villa Nunez was both one of our most effective players against Villa and also didn't play anywhere close to his best potential game. Up until he deliberately kneed a high cross goalwards, his first three (possibly four) shots he failed to make contact with the ball the way he intended for his shot. And to kind of perfectly demonstrate his location on 'effective vs room for improvement', he also had a pretty effective shot that accidentally came off his shin on that volley taken first time from high. This was off the back of two shots against City where he didn't make the intended contact too.Before he'd even signed for us, we all knew what it looked like when his timing is right (how many did he slot at Anfield in the Benfica game - including the disallowed - five or six?). He's also done it in at least a couple of games for us and in a friendly too. When people talk about him as a work in progress, I think of him having more games like that more consistently, along with more games where his interplay is better (which it has been in the run up to the WC and against City). I am confident this'll come (Klopp talks this way too, so I don't think it's disrespectful to Nunez - before some of those in here, who feign being offended for effect, might pretend is the case). Not only with increased confidence and familiarity and communication/language, but with more effective play behind him too (eg, better players than Chamberlain releasing a ball first time instead of dwelling/dribbling at the wrong time) and with an improved counter press once we sign reinforcements.He has higher levels that he can get to (while not discounting his current effectiveness).