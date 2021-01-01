« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Oldmanmick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5320 on: Yesterday at 04:13:53 pm
Gotta laugh about all the negative shite that's being said about Darwin from pundits & opposition fans alike. He's started our last 3 league games & we've won all 3 with Nunez playing a key part in each of those 3 matches. These dickheads out there haven't got a clue about football. He might not be another Robbie Fowler in terms of figures, but he'll go on to be just as effective when he's out there on the pitch.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5321 on: Yesterday at 04:49:38 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 03:37:27 pm

Alas not sure what John Barnes excuse is for the shite hes come out with today bout Nunez, saying he can learn from Almiron  ::)  Making out that Nunez is really struggling it seems, but hey, theres a good player in there, and he can take inspiration from another player who struggled.

Good lord.

Here's the article in the Echo if anyone can be arsed reading his truly mind numbingly stupid thoughts.

Oh Barnesy, why oh why are you making a show of yourself like this? :lmao

Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5322 on: Yesterday at 05:06:57 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:09:24 pm
Been thinking about this a lot - hes one of the worlds best strikers right now, today but is still talked about (including by our own fans) like a prospect

Part of the reason is his fee and and how high profile we are as a club
But I think the main reason is the sheer volume of chances and shots he gets - hes an outlier he only has Haaland and maybe one or two others as company at his level of shots and xg per game
What this means is he misses more chances per game EVERY game - that means if people have a question make against him and dont understand to assess a striker beyond goals that theres a ton of evidence to damn him with  literally his elite level means there are more missed chances to highlight

If the amount of shots and chances he had was more normal hed just be viewed as a goal every other game striker whose doing well

Looking forward to his inevitable 8 goals in 5 games run that will happen soon and the resulting hes found confidence with his finishing narrative tedium
Thiink this is a logical explainer for a lot of the contentiousness of this thread (and discussions elsewhere about him). I remember similar stuff discussed in school about Andy Cole (reductive stuff like 'well if he scores two goal from seven great chances, he can't be that great').

But I think there is another thing where some people take 'he can improve' as 'he's not being effective' which clearly isn't the case - and then it starts a lot of pitched battles where people argue over misinterpretations. And Klopp himself is always emphasising how much room for improvement there is, and that it's happening and is on the way. Whether it's more effective counterpressing - as Klopp said it was almost non existent against City (that's a collective thing, but he his unexpected start over Firmino was mentioned post match as a contributor) during the Villa press conference - or his decisiveness with chances and his timing with shooting.

It can (and in my subjective view, is) be true that against Villa Nunez was both one of our most effective players against Villa and also didn't play anywhere close to his best potential game. Up until he deliberately kneed a high cross goalwards, his first three (possibly four) shots he failed to make contact with the ball the way he intended for his shot. And to kind of perfectly demonstrate his location on 'effective vs room for improvement', he also had a pretty effective shot that accidentally came off his shin on that volley taken first time from high. This was off the back of two shots against City where he didn't make the intended contact too.

Before he'd even signed for us, we all knew what it looked like when his timing is right (how many did he slot at Anfield in the Benfica game - including the disallowed - five or six?). He's also done it in at least a couple of games for us and in a friendly too. When people talk about him as a work in progress, I think of him having more games like that more consistently, along with more games where his interplay is better (which it has been in the run up to the WC and against City). I am confident this'll come (Klopp talks this way too, so I don't think it's disrespectful to Nunez - before some of those in here, who feign being offended for effect, might pretend is the case). Not only with increased confidence and familiarity and communication/language, but with more effective play behind him too (eg, better players than Chamberlain releasing a ball first time instead of dwelling/dribbling at the wrong time) and with an improved counter press once we sign reinforcements.

He has higher levels that he can get to (while not discounting his current effectiveness).
jepovic

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5323 on: Yesterday at 05:13:58 pm
Darwin could learn something, but from Fowler or Jota.
Nunez creates time for himself, but he needs to use  it better and calm down. Its like hes outpacing himself.
He will learn and get more efficient. Meanwhile hes already very good
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5324 on: Yesterday at 05:17:17 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 05:13:58 pm
Darwin could learn something, but from Fowler or Jota.
Nunez creates time for himself, but he needs to use  it better and calm down. Its like hes outpacing himself.
He will learn and get more efficient. Meanwhile hes already very good

The only thing he really has to work on is his composure and finishing. If he looks slightly to the right he's got one of the best teachers right there.
number 168

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5325 on: Yesterday at 05:23:11 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 04:49:38 pm
Oh Barnesy, why oh why are you making a show of yourself like this? :lmao
He owes the taxman £300,000 and is facing bankruptcy, perhaps he thinks that Steve Nicol level of comment will get him a living? Great player and sad to see him in such difficulty.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5326 on: Yesterday at 06:18:56 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 05:23:11 pm
He owes the taxman £300,000 and is facing bankruptcy, perhaps he thinks that Steve Nicol level of comment will get him a living? Great player and sad to see him in such difficulty.

Fucking hell, didn't know that. Was he ripped off, or own doing?

Its mad to think our 1st eleven could drop him a couple of hours wages each and that would cover that bill
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5327 on: Yesterday at 06:38:24 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:18:56 pm
Fucking hell, didn't know that. Was he ripped off, or own doing?

Its mad to think our 1st eleven could drop him a couple of hours wages each and that would cover that bill

not the first time hes faced bankruptcy either.
Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5328 on: Yesterday at 07:09:31 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 11:13:09 am
Are they though? These lads say stuff on Twitter form views/likes/thumbs up etc... as it pays them more. The days of the level headed journalist who calls it like it is are more or less finished. Social media ended that.

Yeah, it's definitely different now and not for the better. There's still a few who a really good but that's dwindling. This particular tweet feels like he started watching Nunez and Grealish play on Thursday.
plura

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5329 on: Yesterday at 09:04:30 pm
Cant remember that many players that like Nunez finds himself in so many goal scoring opportunities like Nunez. This isnt something you can easily get from watching a short YouTube clip or highlight from sky. Its a bit insane, and yeah maybe its mostly due to his movement. He definitely can and will improve his composure but Im sure he will continue to miss a lot. Otherwise hed score on average 3-4 goals per game.

The fee takes up a lot of attention and affects the views of the masses, the quicker you ignore that and just enjoy him as a footballer the more youd appreciate his uniqueness.
FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5330 on: Yesterday at 09:08:45 pm
Quote from: plura on Yesterday at 09:04:30 pm
Cant remember that many players that like Nunez finds himself in so many goal scoring opportunities like Nunez. This isnt something you can easily get from watching a short YouTube clip or highlight from sky. Its a bit insane, and yeah maybe its mostly due to his movement. He definitely can and will improve his composure but Im sure he will continue to miss a lot. Otherwise hed score on average 3-4 goals per game.

The fee takes up a lot of attention and affects the views of the masses, the quicker you ignore that and just enjoy him as a footballer the more youd appreciate his uniqueness.

He seems to get more chances than a prime Torres. It's absolutely insane.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5331 on: Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:42:01 pm
It will still be caveated with the backhanded compliments about how he should still be doing better. Because, reasons.

Klopp always says players can strive to do better and this does apply to Darwin as much as any other Liverpool player. His shooting across the keeper from the right side needs work, he'l admit that himself.

Suarez used to drive the coaches nuts and get thrown out of Melwood for staying behind after training and sneaking into the training pitch, always working on his game, shooting etc - I think Lucas and Coutinho were with him. The best are never satisfied.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5332 on: Yesterday at 09:33:36 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:15:40 pm
Klopp always says players can strive to do better and this does apply to Darwin as much as any other Liverpool player. His shooting across the keeper from the right side needs work, he'll admit that himself.



I wouldn't mind seeing him trying to hit them with the outside of his foot like Suarez used to.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5333 on: Yesterday at 09:37:39 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 09:33:36 pm
I wouldn't mind seeing him trying to hit them with the outside of his foot like Suarez used to.

Been saying that, just curl it in towards to goal
jonkrux

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5334 on: Yesterday at 10:50:36 pm
Wise words from the boss in this article.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64119494
Compares Darwin with Lewandowski at the beginning of his Dortmund Career.
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5335 on: Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm
From that BBC article above:

"I think we all agree that the potential is so obvious,"

"I think it's clear when you see the second chance, the big chance in the second half [against Villa], he can run a little bit on an angle and then he has a free choice, all these kind of things.

"But it is all coming. You do it like this, the next time you do it like that. I had this situation with Lewy but it is not only Lewy. He is the obvious comparison, I understand.

"It's just about staying calm and I am super calm. The team is calm as well, the team is completely convinced and that's really cool."
SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5336 on: Yesterday at 11:14:44 pm
he'll knock in five against someone soon.



but that will be because the oppo defence will play shit, of course.....
Classycara

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5337 on: Yesterday at 11:27:27 pm
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 11:12:48 pm
"I think it's clear when you see the second chance, the big chance in the second half [against Villa], he can run a little bit on an angle and then he has a free choice, all these kind of things.
In terms of this chance he's referring to, where his touch kept him on his left side instead of opening up options on his right, his mate Suarez is the absolute best person around to learn this from.

Suarez had no kind of comparable pace even before losing his knees, but he was so good at cutting across the defender to both get him a favourable angle/on preferred foot and take them out of the equation (or face a red card). It kept him ahead of faster defenders almost every time (think Jagielka suffered a particularly bad one).

Tiny tweaks to things like this will come, and the rewards will be lovely for him and us
JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5338 on: Today at 12:26:18 am
So if its potential ..... and if his finishing needs to improve ... 
How does everyone (including Klopp if you like) explain his finishing last season?
In which he was one of the best finishers (conversion rate wise) on planet football.....
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5339 on: Today at 12:31:32 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:26:18 am
So if its potential ..... and if his finishing needs to improve ... 
How does everyone (including Klopp if you like) explain his finishing last season?
In which he was one of the best finishers (conversion rate wise) on planet football.....

Maybe the quality of keepers suck way more in Portugal?
Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #5340 on: Today at 12:33:24 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:26:18 am
So if its potential ..... and if his finishing needs to improve ... 
How does everyone (including Klopp if you like) explain his finishing last season?
In which he was one of the best finishers (conversion rate wise) on planet football.....

It's his composure and finishing. The premier league is a different pace and physicality to any other league. He has a lot less time on the ball to finish.

