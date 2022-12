Gotta laugh about all the negative shite that's being said about Darwin from pundits & opposition fans alike. He's started our last 3 league games & we've won all 3 with Nunez playing a key part in each of those 3 matches. These dickheads out there haven't got a clue about football. He might not be another Robbie Fowler in terms of figures, but he'll go on to be just as effective when he's out there on the pitch.