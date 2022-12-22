« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 354322 times)

Online riismeister

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5240 on: Today at 12:32:38 am »
From whoscored stats (matches from european top leagues + european club competitions + national teams)

A: Non-LFC conversion rate (% of shots turns into goals).
B: @LFC conversion rate

C: Non-LFC accuracy (% of shots on target, ie. not missed, hit post, or blocked).
D: @LFC accuracy

Salah ----> A: 15.2% | B: 18.9% | C: 40% | D: 44%
Darwin ---> A: 23.8% | B: 12.7% | C: 45% | D: 45%

I bet Darwin's conversion rate will improve a bit.
If it does, and he maintains his shot volume, he'll be a monster.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5241 on: Today at 01:02:21 am »
Quote from: Dundalis on Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm
To be fair just about every top class striker wouldn't have panicked a first time volley when they had acres of space and could have easily taken a touch before taking a shot.

Most strikers wouldn't have had the pace and movement to get in that position.  Hitting a first time volley was absolutely the right thing to do and a sign of confidence not panic.

Salah had a one on one with the keeper when running at pace. The ball was on the ground and he made a hash of it. It had nothing to do with panic, just the fact that even world class players don't always execute difficult chances.
Rubbish pundits call them sitters.
Online MBL?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5242 on: Today at 02:30:47 am »
I absolutely love him. Ive always been a fan of the more dynamic sort of player. This fella is a fire ball who will do it against anyone. Anybody we play will be thinking about him. Konate and vvd struggled against this man and they are two of the fastest, strongest centre backs in the world.

Yeah hes been a bit shit on front of goal for two poxy games but put up good numbers regardless. Anyone not excited to see him isnt a football fan. Ill go so far to say anyone that thinks differently is a very bad person in their own life.

Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5243 on: Today at 03:24:00 am »
Honestly, I really like him. Total wild card. Pure chaos. Unpredictable.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5244 on: Today at 05:59:21 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:24:00 am
Honestly, I really like him. Total wild card. Pure chaos. Unpredictable.
Whatever that Darwin does, causing chaos in front of the defensive line, is going to allow our other two forwards and attacking midfielders to have spaces and holes for the next pass OR even eying for a killer, a goal.

That's how I'm looking at it. I appreciate what he does even he's not scoring a goal, IT WILL COME later.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5245 on: Today at 08:10:44 am »
We've just been spoiled the last 5 years, that's why some people are getting antsy
Online JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5246 on: Today at 08:31:17 am »
People have to remember that hes come into a team that isnt firing on all cylinders. A lot of important players had a slow start and looked knackered. Not only has this made it harder for Nunez to play well himself, it puts a lot of attention on him, his misses are scrutinised more than they would be if we had been playing well as a team.
Hes done well so far, definitely needs to work on his finishing but that will improve. Improving the weaknesses in midfield will help the whole team, Nunez included. I expect him to have a phenomenal second half of the season.
Offline Redknight60

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5247 on: Today at 10:21:13 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:10:44 am
We've just been spoiled the last 5 years, that's why some people are getting antsy

Truth in this. Think some people forget how raw Sadio Mane still was when we signed him. But because he came in at a time where we were at a low ebb his impact was seen as massive. If Darwin was coming into that 2016 side and played like he has, we'd be ecstatic.
Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5248 on: Today at 10:28:50 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:10:44 am
We've just been spoiled the last 5 years, that's why some people are getting antsy

Also our last two striker signings fitted in perfectly. Jota is just an ice cold finisher, but he had the advantage of coming from the same league. And Diaz worked incredibly hard at fitting in, it is really amazing how he managed to look like he's played for us for years. Darwin isn't like that, he needs a bit of time.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5249 on: Today at 10:33:03 am »
I mean, let's face it, if Utd or whoever spent that much money on a striker who misses that many decent chances, we'd all be taking the piss, even if he was worth a goal a game.

Dunno why anyone would care what the chat is about him, so long as he's not costing us matches, and he's not, it's the midfield and defence which just cannot stop giving up stupid chances to opposition attacks, match after match.

He'll go on a hot streak soon where everything will go in, it's just one of those things.  The absolute carnage he causes is creating so much for us right now.
Offline **** The Pain Away.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5250 on: Today at 10:34:40 am »
He sucks.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5251 on: Today at 10:39:13 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:33:03 am
I mean, let's face it, if Utd or whoever spent that much money on a striker who misses that many decent chances, we'd all be taking the piss, even if he was worth a goal a game.

Dunno why anyone would care what the chat is about him, so long as he's not costing us matches, and he's not, it's the midfield and defence which just cannot stop giving up stupid chances to opposition attacks, match after match.

He'll go on a hot streak soon where everything will go in, it's just one of those things.  The absolute carnage he causes is creating so much for us right now.

The problem is some of the piss taking is coming from our own 'fans'.
Offline Zlen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5252 on: Today at 10:42:46 am »
It seems to me that Darwins ability to make objectively difficult parts of the game look kind of easy (creating chances, finding space and ruthlessly exposing defenders), is in turn making people assume the rest of it is also simple and should be simply converted into goals. None if it is easy in fact. He is at the moment on the cusp of being practically unplayable. Not just good, or very good - but unstoppable to mere humans populating defence lines across Premier League. And from what I can see the trajectory is steadily moving upwards towards him crossing that threshold. This is also without at all looking at what he brings to the rest of the team - a wildly mobile target for our deep lying pass-maestros and acres of space and freedom to operate for our advanced players. I couldn't give a fiddler's fuck about him missing chances as long as he continues to work on it. Just keep him focussed, injury free and confident - soon enough he will make those marginal gains and pass the line between storm and a hurricane.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5253 on: Today at 10:43:16 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:39:13 am
The problem is some of the piss taking is coming from our own 'fans'.

On here?
Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5254 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:43:16 am
On here?

On here, twitter, real life. If you haven't come across it lucky you.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5255 on: Today at 10:51:44 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:50:26 am
On here, twitter, real life. If you haven't come across it lucky you.

I remember the bouncing ball/horse gif on here, but I doubt Darwin saw it.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5256 on: Today at 11:43:21 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:43:16 am
On here?

Quote from: Cormack Snr on December 22, 2022, 10:03:16 pm
.
I will have you a friendly bet he never makes it at Liverpool
Online tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5257 on: Today at 11:44:45 am »
That's just someone not rating a player, don't think it's taking the piss out of Darwin.  It's the wrong conclusion after barely less than half a season, but there's players that loads of us will have thought just won't make it at Liverpool.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5258 on: Today at 12:08:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:44:45 am
That's just someone not rating a player, don't think it's taking the piss out of Darwin.  It's the wrong conclusion after barely less than half a season, but there's players that loads of us will have thought just won't make it at Liverpool.

For me, writing a player off in 5 minutes is taking the piss, both out of Darwin and the entire staff including Klopp. Maybe with the likes of Minamino, who was dirt cheap and a squad player, you can say it, but a player that we've bought as a starter, its a bit of a piss take to write them off so quickly and shows a total lack of faith.
Offline Lycan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5259 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm »
Offline Lycan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5260 on: Today at 12:17:42 pm »
This lad will eventually have everybody eating their words.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5261 on: Today at 12:22:48 pm »
Didn't even notice that post right under mine.
Offline William Regal

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5262 on: Today at 12:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:17:42 pm
This lad will eventually have everybody eating their words.


This will be one of those threads people look back on 3 years from now and feel embarrassed by their lack of foresight.

The hardest part of being a striker is getting in positions to score goals, you should always worry about the strikers who's movement isn't good enough to get chances.  Nunez has absolutely exceptional movement, he will hit a hot streak and score a boatload of goals for liverpool, especially when trent starts firing and we get some of the injured forwards back to balance the team and supply him.
Offline "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5263 on: Today at 12:44:21 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 12:35:33 pm

This will be one of those threads people look back on 3 years from now and feel embarrassed by their lack of foresight.

Nah. Theyll be too busy doing the same in another welcome thread.
Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5264 on: Today at 12:45:05 pm »
Im perplexed at people even saying hell come good. Hes already a beast with a very good scoring rate.
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5265 on: Today at 12:53:44 pm »
The signing of Gakpo could help him immensely. Be nice if they could strike up a good early understanding. Both have got the tools to terrorize Premier League defences.
Online tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5266 on: Today at 12:56:26 pm »
Yeah there's quite a lot of clips where Gakpo whips in really nice looking crosses from the left.  Nunez could potentially feast on those.
Online number 168

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5267 on: Today at 01:02:23 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:50:26 am
On here, twitter, real life. If you haven't come across it lucky you.

He's loved at Anfield and cheered by the travelling Kop, that's the only "real life" that matters.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5268 on: Today at 01:55:33 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:02:23 pm
He's loved at Anfield and cheered by the travelling Kop, that's the only "real life" that matters.

Thank fuck for that.
Offline Benimar Col

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5269 on: Today at 01:56:45 pm »
Nunez effort against Villa was very good, his pace is a major bonus upfront, him and Salah could be lethal in a two pronged attack,  pretty sure he will hit the barn door quite soon, someone is gonna be on the end of a brace or hatrick
Online newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5270 on: Today at 01:58:24 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 12:45:05 pm
Im perplexed at people even saying hell come good. Hes already a beast with a very good scoring rate.

He will come gooder!! then will be the gooderest!
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5271 on: Today at 02:02:14 pm »
Quote from: Benimar Col on Today at 01:56:45 pm
Nunez effort against Villa was very good, his pace is a major bonus upfront, him and Salah could be lethal in a two pronged attack,  pretty sure he will hit the barn door quite soon, someone is gonna be on the end of a brace or hatrick
hit the barn door soon?  why are you ignoring his stats? he scored 2 in his last PL game!
Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5272 on: Today at 02:28:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:02:14 pm
hit the barn door soon?  why are you ignoring his stats? he scored 2 in his last PL game!

Chaotic barn doors...

Lord of the Barn Doors...
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5273 on: Today at 03:14:02 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on Today at 12:45:05 pm
Im perplexed at people even saying hell come good. Hes already a beast with a very good scoring rate.

Aye, he's doing great so far - but for me he can get better though, as in one of the best in the world better. This isn't a criticism, it's a belief that he has a lot more to give and has the ability to do it.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5274 on: Today at 03:17:56 pm »
If he was English and didn't play for us he wouldn't be getting the same bad press to be honest. Look at the likes of Grealish who cost way more and get's away with murder. Some of the stuff is ridiculous you'd swear he hasn't scored a goal for us yet.
Online stjohns

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5275 on: Today at 05:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:53:44 pm
The signing of Gakpo could help him immensely. Be nice if they could strike up a good early understanding. Both have got the tools to terrorize Premier League defences.

Agree and let's hope this signing goes through. It'll take the spotlight off him for a start.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5276 on: Today at 05:40:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:56:26 pm
Yeah there's quite a lot of clips where Gakpo whips in really nice looking crosses from the left.  Nunez could potentially feast on those.
I'm much more excited about the amount of goals he'll be scoring once Trent gets out of his rut and back to his best creating easy chances for Darwin.
Online All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5277 on: Today at 05:41:48 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 05:40:53 pm
I'm much more excited about the amount of goals he'll be scoring once Trent gets out of his rut and back to his best creating easy chances for Darwin.

Played some great football against Villa did Trent.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5278 on: Today at 05:42:51 pm »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 05:41:48 pm
Played some great football against Villa did Trent.
that pass .... un-fucking-believable.  the media take it for granted though at this point.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #5279 on: Today at 05:50:23 pm »
Quote from: All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb on Today at 05:41:48 pm
Played some great football against Villa did Trent.

Still a bit ropey though, that attempted clearance for their goal was a shocker. Probably still feeling the after effects of training under the England setup.
