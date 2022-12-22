I mean, let's face it, if Utd or whoever spent that much money on a striker who misses that many decent chances, we'd all be taking the piss, even if he was worth a goal a game.
Dunno why anyone would care what the chat is about him, so long as he's not costing us matches, and he's not, it's the midfield and defence which just cannot stop giving up stupid chances to opposition attacks, match after match.
He'll go on a hot streak soon where everything will go in, it's just one of those things. The absolute carnage he causes is creating so much for us right now.