It seems to me that Darwins ability to make objectively difficult parts of the game look kind of easy (creating chances, finding space and ruthlessly exposing defenders), is in turn making people assume the rest of it is also simple and should be simply converted into goals. None if it is easy in fact. He is at the moment on the cusp of being practically unplayable. Not just good, or very good - but unstoppable to mere humans populating defence lines across Premier League. And from what I can see the trajectory is steadily moving upwards towards him crossing that threshold. This is also without at all looking at what he brings to the rest of the team - a wildly mobile target for our deep lying pass-maestros and acres of space and freedom to operate for our advanced players. I couldn't give a fiddler's fuck about him missing chances as long as he continues to work on it. Just keep him focussed, injury free and confident - soon enough he will make those marginal gains and pass the line between storm and a hurricane.