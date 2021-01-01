I have watched football my entire life and in that 30 odd years, I cant think of a player quite like him - Tall, fast, powerful but so bafflingly unpredictable, for good and good bad.
For what its worth, I think he will start to come good. When hes offside its always fractional, which is what got him those goals at Anfield for Benfica last season. Hes snatching at shots or picking his head up for a pass then only shooting when its not on - by which time the chance has gone. On the volley, he shouldve controlled a lofted volley over the keeper or taken it down - when he got one on one he had to drive more directly at goal and ask the defender to last-man him or give himself a better angle and strike it earlier. His assist came from a willing and a raw speed I dont think anyone else on that pitch had.
Everything is small margins with him at the moment - marginally the wrong decision or technique, marginally mistriking the ball. Ive a feeling hell smash 3 past someone shite and hell get going from there. Id rather have him on the pitch than not and hes so much better centrally.