As others have said, it's his timing in shooting that's letting him down at the moment. He's rushing a bit, probably too eager. The volley he had from the miskick by the defender was perfect in every part bar the timing of the shot and it was only hundredths of a second out- he lets it hit his foot rather than his shin and I think it's a goal. Same with the shots he's dragged wide.he will learn to time his shots Suarez did and he was the best in the world at it for a spell