Salah missed a few but Mane was incredible at converting chances in his first season. Nunez feels like he has missed more but that shouldnt take away from the threat he looks.



I can't remember specifics of his first season other than him being class, but in basically all other seasons I remember Mane missing LOADS of chances, probably being our worst offender for it until Salah's second half of last year.I also remember Mane doing tonnes of times where he passes when he should shoot, or shooting when he should pass.He was still world class through all of that, but I have always felt Mane was one to miss so much, but he would drive so much of the game with his running and dribbling and supreme skill and get so many chances to assist and score it didn't matter that he didn't convert them all.Nunez already feels like that honestly, driving the game and causing all sorts of damage, with also looking that he can improve.