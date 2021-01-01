« previous next »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:32:20 am
Why wait?
A goal every other game all from open play, constant threat every time he steps on the pitch and one of our players of the season so far - you can already collect

Its an easy bet to be honest.

Mr Cormack will complain half a season is not enough of a sample to qualify him a 'success', so lets wait till May.  ;D
Phuk yoo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Frostymo, laaaaa! on Today at 09:24:35 am
Suarez always missed lots of good chances himself. He wasn't a natural finisher and couldn't finish until it all came together around 12/13 time. Cristiano Ronaldo another one who always missed easy chances but he got that many of them he'd always get his goal and failing that he'd fall down for a pen and score that way. Cavani the same.

Nunez is similar, he has the knack of getting a lot of chances and when he's in the groove he can go on a real run. Haaland is more of that Gerd Muller type poacher/natural goalscorer. Nunez isn't a Fowler in that sense but neither was Suarez.




Suarez really worked on his game and became lethal and that's why I'd love to see him work with Darwin. Fowler had it naturally and has said he can't teach it as he doesn't know what he does. The chances Darwin got last night, Luis would have hit across the ball and curled them into the far corner.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:34:12 am
What's his ratio of goals and assists vs his expected G/A?  And how does that compare to others at the top end?

That's the difference between good players and elite ones. They will be difference makers in the biggest moments.

Appreciate he has scored some big goals for us already, but if Salah has the 4 chances he has then he is taking at least one of them.

No-one should write the guy off - it's his first season and he is still so raw, I'm sure there is much improvement to be made and more to come from him and I'm sure he will give us great moments this season to come but we went out of a cup competition last night. It was unfortunate most of the chances fell to him.
JFT96.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 10:04:50 am
Its an easy bet to be honest.

Mr Cormack will complain half a season is not enough of a sample to qualify him a 'success', so lets wait till May.  ;D

Mr Cormack is clearly not a supporter of this great club.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:10 am
That's the difference between good players and elite ones. They will be difference makers in the biggest moments.

Appreciate he has scored some big goals for us already, but if Salah has the 4 chances he has then he is taking at least one of them.

No-one should write the guy off - it's his first season and he is still so raw, I'm sure there is much improvement to be made and more to come from him and I'm sure he will give us great moments this season to come but we went out of a cup competition last night. It was unfortunate most of the chances fell to him.

He might do, but he might also miss them. Just go through his thread and you'll see plenty of shouts about his terrible finishing and technique as well.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 04:14:17 am
He brings to mind Suarez in his first season with us in that he was hitting the post and missing goals by narrow margins. Hopefully Nunez has a similar trajectory. That would be nice  :) :)

This is Aldridge on Suarez from October 2012.

Uruguayan Suarez has struggled to make the most of the chances that have come his way in front of goal this season and the club's former hero suspects that story is set to continue.

"He is not a natural goalscorer and cannot turn himself into one," said Aldridge in Ireland's Sunday World newspaper. "I remain a huge fan of Suarez and believe he is close to being a world class footballer in many respects, yet he will never be classed among the game's true greats as he has a major problem when it comes to the most important part of this game - sticking the ball in the back of the net.

"He snatches at everything in front of goal, tries to hit the ball to hard and often panics when he is presented with a keeper and that nice big goal frame to aim at. You have either got it or you haven't when it comes to penalty box poaching and sadly for Liverpool, Suarez falls into the latter category.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:10 am

Appreciate he has scored some big goals for us already, but if Salah has the 4 chances he has then he is taking at least one of them.


Or he does what he did v Bournemouth and puts on one of the worst displays of finishing you'll ever see. It happens.

Whining about him when he got a brilliant assist and we scored 2 is absolutely bizarre. Scoring goals wasn't our problem last night.

Wonder if City fans had wrote Haaland off as until that goal last night he'd missed sitter after sitter v us.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:10:44 am
Suarez really worked on his game and became lethal and that's why I'd love to see him work with Darwin. Fowler had it naturally and has said he can't teach it as he doesn't know what he does. The chances Darwin got last night, Luis would have hit across the ball and curled them into the far corner.
Definitely, I remember thinking Suarez lacked shooting power when he first started here, but he ended up one of the most lethal forwards the game has seen.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:57:03 am
I know Salah hit the ground running for us and broke records in his first season but people seem to forget how many he missed that season.

If his finishing was on point in that 17/18 season he could have scored another 20 in all comps.

Seemed to miss 1 or 2 sitters every week.

Darwin's going to be fine.

I agree. I remember Salah and Mane not being able to find the net at times early on. The problem is that fine won't be good enough with the competition we're facing.

I hate reading and bringing up the lazy 'Mane replacement' stuff ... however he was our big money signing when 3 attackers left in the summer - so regardless of how people dress it up there is an onus on him as an attacker to provide goals and take opportunities in the big games. If he wasn't getting chances its easy to excuse it but when he has 3 pretty clear chances inside the box and doesn't get on the score sheet its never going to be anything other than disappointing. The positive is that he's getting the chances.

 He'll be given time and personally i'm not hedging my bets - I think he'll come good and lead the line for a few years but his finishing has to improve!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 10:25:56 am
This is Aldridge on Suarez from October 2012.

Uruguayan Suarez has struggled to make the most of the chances that have come his way in front of goal this season and the club's former hero suspects that story is set to continue.

"He is not a natural goalscorer and cannot turn himself into one," said Aldridge in Ireland's Sunday World newspaper. "I remain a huge fan of Suarez and believe he is close to being a world class footballer in many respects, yet he will never be classed among the game's true greats as he has a major problem when it comes to the most important part of this game - sticking the ball in the back of the net.

"He snatches at everything in front of goal, tries to hit the ball to hard and often panics when he is presented with a keeper and that nice big goal frame to aim at. You have either got it or you haven't when it comes to penalty box poaching and sadly for Liverpool, Suarez falls into the latter category.
That settles it, Nunez is going to be the GOAT!

He will be fine, if he can work on his finishing like Suarez did, Nunez is going to be one hell of a player.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:28:38 am
Definitely, I remember thinking Suarez lacked shooting power when he first started here, but he ended up one of the most lethal forwards the game has seen.

The one's who have to learn it themselves are the best to learn from. My youngest has a natural talent, but no confidence in himself and he does stuff I could never do, but he says "anyone can do that" and if I say "show me how to do it", he can't, cos he thinks it's easy and I should be able to do it.

There's a couple here where he hits across the ball

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pkm7-valal8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pkm7-valal8</a>
Fuck the Tories

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Not worried at all. He will score plenty. Great threat for us
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 10:25:56 am
This is Aldridge on Suarez from October 2012.

Uruguayan Suarez has struggled to make the most of the chances that have come his way in front of goal this season and the club's former hero suspects that story is set to continue.

"He is not a natural goalscorer and cannot turn himself into one," said Aldridge in Ireland's Sunday World newspaper. "I remain a huge fan of Suarez and believe he is close to being a world class footballer in many respects, yet he will never be classed among the game's true greats as he has a major problem when it comes to the most important part of this game - sticking the ball in the back of the net.

"He snatches at everything in front of goal, tries to hit the ball to hard and often panics when he is presented with a keeper and that nice big goal frame to aim at. You have either got it or you haven't when it comes to penalty box poaching and sadly for Liverpool, Suarez falls into the latter category.

Great quotes - proving yet again that most players that reach a high level know/understand very little about what causes them to be high level
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 09:40:03 am
I dont understand this. Hes scored 9 this season already. At 23 hes scored around 1 in 2.

I don't think that contradicts what I said. Was a bit tongue in cheek anyway as scoring goals is obviously very difficult. When\if he starts making it look easy...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
he needs atleast 4 one on one chances to score 1 goal which is a slight worry in tight games

but, the crazy thing is, with his pace and movement he'll get them 4 chances every game as well, which is a shame because if he was a clinical finisher he'd be on crazy numbers already

still love the lad though, was secretely hoping he'd deck rodri on the Fabiniho challenge  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:21:10 am
if Salah has the 4 chances he has then he is taking at least one of them.

There's been loads of occasions when Salah's missed a tonne of chances, very selective memory to think otherwise.
Frustrating that he had a bad day in front of goal, but if he keeps getting those chances he'll get plenty of goals, and he will do because he's electric.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I see Sky have tweeted a montage of his misses from last night captioned 'Darwin Nunez's hat-trick of misses last night ;D'.

Don't think any other player would get this treatment.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:02:02 pm
I see Sky have tweeted a montage of his misses from last night captioned 'Darwin Nunez's hat-trick of misses last night ;D'.

Don't think any other player would get this treatment.

It's proper weird and even more annoying is loads of ours joined the bangwagon as you can see with this thread getting bumped every single time he misses a chance. It's bizarre, can't ever remember seeing a forward where the expecation is he must score every chance he gets even if it's a half chance.

The "creative" Antony doesn't have an assist yet and cost more but not a peep.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:34:21 am
he needs atleast 4 one on one chances to score 1 goal which is a slight worry in tight games

but, the crazy thing is, with his pace and movement he'll get them 4 chances every game as well, which is a shame because if he was a clinical finisher he'd be on crazy numbers already

still love the lad though, was secretely hoping he'd deck rodri on the Fabiniho challenge  ;D
He's a bit of an enigma of a footballer. Capable of producing outrageous pieces of skill likes his volleys against Westham and Everton but at times he messes up the most basic things. I'd put it down to overthinking and a lack of confidence because he seems to make poor decisions when he has time to think.

He needs to back himself more and be more selfish in front of goal. You could see that he didn't fancy taking on that last chance himself because he opted to shoot when he realised that there was no pass on.

That said, his output is already elite for an attacker that doesn't take penalties. He also plays in a team that hasn't hit top gear. Benfica fans said that he started slow before exploding. The same thing happened during his stint in Spain. Maybe he's an introvert that needs time to adapt
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:02:02 pm
I see Sky have tweeted a montage of his misses from last night captioned 'Darwin Nunez's hat-trick of misses last night ;D'.

Don't think any other player would get this treatment.

Thank fuck Amazon have the Villa game - hopefully we'll get McCoist on comms and he'd put the bellends right on Darwins quality.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:02:02 pm
I see Sky have tweeted a montage of his misses from last night captioned 'Darwin Nunez's hat-trick of misses last night ;D'.

Don't think any other player would get this treatment.
Worst miss of the game was Haaland ballooning a virtual open goal high and wide. No mention of that?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yes he should have done better with his chances, but it's not bad to get into those positions and add a great assist for Mo. If he was annonymous then it would be time to worry, but this guy is a danger to defences and I am confident that he will get a bagful of goals for us; a couple against Villa would be nice..
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:06:00 pm
He's a bit of an enigma of a footballer. Capable of producing outrageous pieces of skill likes his volleys against Westham and Everton but at times he messes up the most basic things. I'd put it down to overthinking and a lack of confidence because he seems to make poor decisions when he has time to think.

Suarez was just the same in his first 18 months here.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He is a menace and looks the type that will very rarely have a quiet game, very physically strong and stupidly quick to boot. Has to put those chances away but you just know he will bag a couple next game. Not worried about him at all
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:32:20 pm
Worst miss of the game was Haaland ballooning a virtual open goal high and wide. No mention of that?
Or the mention that other than a goal and one pass he was invisible while playing in the dominant team, I honestly wouldn't swap Darwin for Haaland.
When his confidence comes he's going to be unplayable, I f##king love him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:03:58 pm
It's proper weird and even more annoying is loads of ours joined the bangwagon as you can see with this thread getting bumped every single time he misses a chance. It's bizarre, can't ever remember seeing a forward where the expecation is he must score every chance he gets even if it's a half chance.

The "creative" Antony doesn't have an assist yet and cost more but not a peep.

This site has become infested with misery porn addicts. One whopper was happy to bet that Nunez wouldnt make it as a Liverpool player.

Youll never walk alone, hey?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Sky has this weird vendetta against Darwin. Why? Because he plays for us?

 I wonder if his English was good enough he'd be calling them out or not.  >:(
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 02:13:31 pm
This site has become infested with misery porn addicts. One whopper was happy to bet that Nunez wouldnt make it as a Liverpool player.

Yup, the football threads are invariable full of miserable twats.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 02:13:31 pm
This site has become infested with misery porn addicts. One whopper was happy to bet that Nunez wouldnt make it as a Liverpool player.

Youll never walk alone, hey?

Who the hell said that?
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:14:37 pm
Sky has this weird vendetta against Darwin. Why? Because he plays for us?

 I wonder if his English was good enough he'd be calling them out or not.  >:(

God help him if he wins a dodgy pen for us, the media will be all over the 'dirty foreign diving cheat', just like they are with Mo.
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
I remember when Suarez arrived many peoples opinion of his finishing was exactly the same. That aged brilliantly didnt it. 🙄
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death. I'm very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is much, much more important than that"

Bill Shankly. He made the people happy.

Bill Shankly. He made the people happy.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:26:01 pm
Who the hell said that?

...

Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 10:03:16 pm
.
I will have you a friendly bet he never makes it at Liverpool
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:32:20 pm
Worst miss of the game was Haaland ballooning a virtual open goal high and wide. No mention of that?

He gets a pass because he's hideous.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on Today at 02:30:28 pm
...

Wow, nothing like having a bit of faith in a new player  :butt
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 02:11:03 pm
Or the mention that other than a goal and one pass he was invisible while playing in the dominant team, I honestly wouldn't swap Darwin for Haaland.
When his confidence comes he's going to be unplayable, I f##king love him.

When Haaland got subbed, I'd actually forgotten he was playing.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4955 on: Today at 02:48:52 pm »
No one develops and moulds a forward like Jurgen Klopp. A handy reminder is Sadio Mané was streaky and inconsistent before he joined us. And Robert Lewandowski was a nobody before he joined Dortmund.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:48:52 pm
I expect Darwin will come good.

No one develops and moulds a forward like Jurgen Klopp. A handy reminder is Sadio Mané was streaky and inconsistent before he joined us. And Robert Lewandowski was a nobody before he joined Dortmund.
Hes already fine. Being compared to Haaland and Salah is unfair, since they are record breaking level strikers.
Nunez is already at a level of say Fernando Torres, and noone would call Torres a bad signing.

He will get better. In particular, I think he ought to be much better in the target play, with his back to the goal. Hes got the strength for it. Not that we want to use that option too much, but occasionally its great to have someone that can just protect the ball and win a free kick.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 02:38:59 pm
When Haaland got subbed, I'd actually forgotten he was playing.
Absolutely, caused our defence very little problems. Mahrez and Palmer were a constant problem and with Konate in he wouldn't have scored.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Our fans must be among the biggest shower of twats on the planet.

I don't often venture into the LFC board, but if the online response is 'support' then they can fuck off.

He did all the right things yesterday, got tremendous pace, strength and determination. On another day he could have had 4 or 5.

Great player. Fucker the fuckers.
Poor.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 03:14:15 pm
Absolutely, caused our defence very little problems. Mahrez and Palmer were a constant problem and with Konate in he wouldn't have scored.

Compare that to Darwin who gave them problems all night.
Fuck the Tories
