He brings to mind Suarez in his first season with us in that he was hitting the post and missing goals by narrow margins. Hopefully Nunez has a similar trajectory. That would be nice



This is Aldridge on Suarez from October 2012.Uruguayan Suarez has struggled to make the most of the chances that have come his way in front of goal this season and the club's former hero suspects that story is set to continue."He is not a natural goalscorer and cannot turn himself into one," said Aldridge in Ireland's Sunday World newspaper. "I remain a huge fan of Suarez and believe he is close to being a world class footballer in many respects, yet he will never be classed among the game's true greats as he has a major problem when it comes to the most important part of this game - sticking the ball in the back of the net."He snatches at everything in front of goal, tries to hit the ball to hard and often panics when he is presented with a keeper and that nice big goal frame to aim at. You have either got it or you haven't when it comes to penalty box poaching and sadly for Liverpool, Suarez falls into the latter category.