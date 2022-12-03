« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4760 on: December 3, 2022, 01:58:12 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on December  2, 2022, 09:20:26 pm
Or conversely protect your 2 goal lead given it seemed unlikely South Korea would win. ;)

Their 2 goal lead was under no threat. Then they took off their only goal threats and had no ability to respond to the Korea goal.  Piss poor management.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4761 on: December 3, 2022, 10:12:28 am
Gutted for him that they went out in such emotionally juddering circs...was starting to click with the force of nature that is Luis, and was looking forward to seeing them swashbuckling their way through the knockout stages .....just hope it doesn't play on his mind too much and for too long...and that he takes his frustrations out on assorted Premier League defences / goalnets
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4762 on: December 3, 2022, 11:46:22 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on December  2, 2022, 09:20:26 pm
Or conversely protect your 2 goal lead given it seemed unlikely South Korea would win. ;)

You can protect a 2 goal lead all you want, but if a team in another game scores then you need to be able to respond - can't do that with your strikers sat on the bench.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4763 on: December 3, 2022, 09:26:52 pm
i know Uruguay are a cynical bunch and have always had a nasty streak to them but was that article by Jim White fair?

Considering all the serious issues with the host nation, you really feel its necessary to absolutely slaughter a country with a population of only 3.5 million ,and who consistently overachieve in international football, because they resort to the "dark arts" from time to time.

are they any worse than the likes Portugal in that regard?  England are no saints when its come to it either.

i wonder would the c*nt that wrote that article if Cavani was still at United?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4764 on: Today at 03:34:23 am
I am so sorry for doing this to you all 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U9BQ6T1Xev8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U9BQ6T1Xev8</a>
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4765 on: Today at 04:27:42 am
Does anyone want my eyes and ears after that?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4766 on: Today at 10:27:42 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:34:23 am
I am so sorry for doing this to you all 


I've never called for anyone to be banned on here but, for putting me through that, you are the first, Mr Lard.  :missus



 ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4767 on: Today at 10:43:55 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 03:34:23 am
I am so sorry for doing this to you all 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U9BQ6T1Xev8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U9BQ6T1Xev8</a>



May the fleas of a thousand camels infest your armpits
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4768 on: Today at 10:54:01 pm
Anymore insults boys and Ill unleash further punishment 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/odkzNkPPMXU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/odkzNkPPMXU</a>
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4769 on: Today at 10:59:55 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 10:54:01 pm
Anymore insults boys and Ill unleash further punishment 
That's your second yellow card.   :mindblown

Off you go, Keith.  :missus
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4770 on: Today at 11:01:26 pm
That's a straight Red with a 10 game suspension for heavens sakes.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4771 on: Today at 11:03:21 pm
But what happens if it's not Sunday?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #4772 on: Today at 11:11:17 pm
My son has been singing that nonsense for months and now I know why. :D
