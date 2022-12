Does anyone think he suits playing wide for us more than central currently?



I know he's probably playing wide more as Firmino is playing well and we've had few options in attack with Jota & Diaz injured.



But I feel he gets more space out wide and is able to use his pace more. He has shown he can create as well as score from that position and works hard enough defensively.



Our wide players have been the scorers under Klopp mostly with Mane / Salah over the years. I suspect his future might be central when Diaz returns, but I think he might suit playing wide more.



There was a game or two where Diaz and Nunez were both available - even Jota was out there with them - and I remember them interchanging really well. Nunez was nominally the centre forward with Diaz, Jota and Salah playing behind him but they constantly rotated which of them was the furthest forward and central.Then Arsenal injured Diaz. Then Jota got that freak injury against Man City. Since then Nunez was left sided forward almost by default.I expect once we get more options up-front again we'll see more of that interchanging as, like you, I think being too constrained centrally doesn't always suit Nunez. Getting on the end of through balls and crosses - definitely - but when it becomes congested in the middle he's not got the finesse of our other forwards.