« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 313788 times)

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 613
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4720 on: November 25, 2022, 02:05:39 am »
Quote from: jepovic on November 24, 2022, 07:16:10 pm
Nah, Uruguay wont go far and they play very defensively

They had him as a very defensive LM yesterday, idk why when they have a fat as fuck Suarez starting up top.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4721 on: November 25, 2022, 02:39:39 am »
Quote from: leinad on November 25, 2022, 02:05:39 am
They had him as a very defensive LM yesterday, idk why when they have a fat as fuck Suarez starting up top.

Until Uruguay ditch Cavani and Suarez as starters they will suffer

Nunez out wide was hard to watch and he still made a big impact

Uruguay have a good team but they need to use Cavani and Suarez only as impact subs, they should not be starting. They do not contribute to the team effort.

And yes I know Suarez only started but always seems to be one of them starting and shunting Nunez out wide to accommodate them. Also that Pellistri was awful
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4722 on: November 25, 2022, 01:59:32 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on November 25, 2022, 02:39:39 am
Until Uruguay ditch Cavani and Suarez as starters they will suffer

Nunez out wide was hard to watch and he still made a big impact

Uruguay have a good team but they need to use Cavani and Suarez only as impact subs, they should not be starting. They do not contribute to the team effort.

And yes I know Suarez only started but always seems to be one of them starting and shunting Nunez out wide to accommodate them. Also that Pellistri was awful

Yeah the players are there too be a very dangerous opponent, with Valverde, Bentacour etc behind all feeding Nunez on the counter. If they want to play around with more possession style of play then they won't go far imo.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,879
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4723 on: Today at 10:35:20 am »
Not watching the WC.
He up to anything with Uruguay?
No goals yet as I can see.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4724 on: Today at 10:56:06 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:35:20 am
Not watching the WC.
He up to anything with Uruguay?
No goals yet as I can see.

Not getting the ball very much, rest of the team, shite
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,879
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4725 on: Today at 11:05:50 am »
Ah well, hope he stays fit and is back soon.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,672
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4726 on: Today at 11:22:10 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:05:50 am
Ah well, hope he stays fit and is back soon.

Yeah fingers crossed :)

They are really not playing to his strengths though imho, he's not perfect either of course, the odd misplaced pass etc
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,569
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4727 on: Today at 11:39:51 am »
Uraguay have been crap. I had them as dark horses for the tournament but it seems
more likely they are for the meat grinder.

Get Darwin over to Dubai. Massive man-hug from Klopp. Crack on in a real team, let the CL underestimate him...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4728 on: Today at 11:50:26 am »
Does anyone think he suits playing wide for us more than central currently?

I know he's probably playing wide more as Firmino is playing well and we've had few options in attack with Jota & Diaz injured.

But I feel he gets more space out wide and is able to use his pace more.  He has shown he can create as well as score from that position and works hard enough defensively.

Our wide players have been the scorers under Klopp mostly with Mane / Salah over the years.  I suspect his future might be central when Diaz returns, but I think he might suit playing wide more.   
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 114 115 116 117 118 [119]   Go Up
« previous next »
 