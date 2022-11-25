Does anyone think he suits playing wide for us more than central currently?



I know he's probably playing wide more as Firmino is playing well and we've had few options in attack with Jota & Diaz injured.



But I feel he gets more space out wide and is able to use his pace more. He has shown he can create as well as score from that position and works hard enough defensively.



Our wide players have been the scorers under Klopp mostly with Mane / Salah over the years. I suspect his future might be central when Diaz returns, but I think he might suit playing wide more.