Im really excited to have Nunez in Liverpool, and if he had Haaland instead I would have been just as excited. Theyre bound to be two of the best strikers of their generation, so be happy we got one.



Also, how about this track record:

Firmino

Mane

Salah

Jota

Diaz

Nunez



Absolutely ridiculous scouting



Yes! We're stupidly good at transfers and should do more of them. There is nothing wrong with selling players. All this net spend bullshit hides the fact that if you think a player is going to decline and can get a good fee for them then the club is actually benefitting. This is nothing to be ashamed of!I posted in the data thread or somewhere else in the preseason that Diaz's numbers were similar to Mbappe's and Nunez's were close to Haaland's. I think Diaz's transition to the PL has him not near his Liga Nos numbers but Nunez certainly is. Working out well so far.