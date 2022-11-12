James... hates you all
Im really excited to have Nunez in Liverpool, and if he had Haaland instead I would have been just as excited. Theyre bound to be two of the best strikers of their generation, so be happy we got one.Also, how about this track record:FirminoManeSalahJotaDiazNunezAbsolutely ridiculous scouting
We hate him more.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
That Nunez Nunez Nunez chant is a bit cringey for me.
Evolutionary biscuits of UruguayRise up into the box!You have nothing to lose but your goalsYum yum yum yum yum
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Its a placeholder til something better comes along isnt it?
...Henderson has been very good in patches and if he had the confidence of Shelvey he would be some player.
Yeah, the 2 Unlimited classic would be my choice.
In keeping with the Beatles theme:You say you want a revolution,Well, you know.We're the best team in the world.Darwin is our evolution,Well, you knowHe's the greatest in the world.He really needs no introduction,Don't you know you can always count on him.Don't you know it's gonna be, all rightDon't you know he's gonna be, all rightDon't you know we're gonna be, all right----------------------------------------------Obviously I'm jumping the gun on the 'best in the world' bit, but it's only a first draft and even Lennon/McCartney did re-writes sometimes....
Really looking forward to him getting a sustained run in team through centre with Diaz/Jota to left and Salah to right, hopefully a more rested, compact midfield behind them all.Volume monster.
He seems to prefer playing on the left and he needs to touch the ball regularly to flow. Maybe Diaz will be our number 9.
If it was good enough for Souness......To then be stolen by whoppers from other clubs - we should go back to just chanting the names, therefore depriving other clubs of all their songs
Ofcourse he's frighteningly quick. He's been clocked faster than Mo this and last season.
For those that like comparisons..courtesy of Stephen Drennan (aka Babu Yagu)Edit:@babuyaguAnd just to add, this includes penalties which adds 0.2 to Haaland's xG and makes up 1 in 6 of his goals.
