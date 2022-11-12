« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today was the calmest I've seen him, looks like he's proper settled in now it seems, only upwards from here.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Not chaotic enough for me today, far to polished.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
James... hates you all
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:10:14 am
James... hates you all
We hate him more.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: jepovic on November 12, 2022, 09:41:53 pm
Im really excited to have Nunez in Liverpool, and if he had Haaland instead I would have been just as excited. Theyre bound to be two of the best strikers of their generation, so be happy we got one.

Also, how about this track record:
Firmino
Mane
Salah
Jota
Diaz
Nunez

Absolutely ridiculous scouting

Yes! We're stupidly good at transfers and should do more of them. There is nothing wrong with selling players. All this net spend bullshit hides the fact that if you think a player is going to decline and can get a good fee for them then the club is actually benefitting. This is nothing to be ashamed of!

I posted in the data thread or somewhere else in the preseason that Diaz's numbers were similar to Mbappe's and Nunez's were close to Haaland's. I think Diaz's transition to the PL has him not near his Liga Nos numbers but Nunez certainly is. Working out well so far.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 02:17:41 am
We hate him more.

I only hate him if he's already standing in my field of vision, though...
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
That Nunez Nunez Nunez chant is a bit cringey for me.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:12:28 am
That Nunez Nunez Nunez chant is a bit cringey for me.

Evolutionary biscuits of Uruguay
Rise up into the box!
You have nothing to lose but your goals
Yum yum yum yum yum
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Really good yesterday.  If he keeps this up the Boss will have some tough choices in attack when Diaz and Jota are fit. 
He felt more relaxed and made better decisions.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Came to my folks place to watch the game. Walked in around 20 minutes into the first half. My father says That new boy aint doing much. Told him hes lethal and just getting started. He says Hmmm not sure.

Two goals later he goes: Not bad that new boy. Told you he was good. 🙃
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
In addition to his output, I love the fact that he makes others better. Bobby's great form is due to the space Darwin creates for him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Hope he has a great World Cup and comes back ten feet tall.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:27:22 am
Evolutionary biscuits of Uruguay
Rise up into the box!
You have nothing to lose but your goals
Yum yum yum yum yum

Should find a way to incorporate fig rolls into that! Best biscuit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:12:28 am
That Nunez Nunez Nunez chant is a bit cringey for me.

Its a placeholder til something better comes along isnt it?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:32:04 am
Its a placeholder til something better comes along isnt it?

I'm hoping that some drunken savant repurposes the Torres song so we can all bounce again.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:32:04 am
Its a placeholder til something better comes along isnt it?

Yeah, the 2 Unlimited classic would be my choice.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:46:54 am
Yeah, the 2 Unlimited classic would be my choice.



Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Terrific player, not only capable of creating his own shot and getting in the right areas to score but creates so much for others with his movement and skill. Was so wrong about his signing, glad we have the people that we do signing the players for us and not me ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:32:04 am
Its a placeholder til something better comes along isnt it?
No love for this? Tough crowd.
Quote from: keyop on October 21, 2022, 02:15:42 pm
In keeping with the Beatles theme:


You say you want a revolution,
Well, you know.
We're the best team in the world.
Darwin is our evolution,
Well, you know
He's the greatest in the world.

He really needs no introduction,
Don't you know you can always count on him.

Don't you know it's gonna be, all right
Don't you know he's gonna be, all right
Don't you know we're gonna be, all right

----------------------------------------------

Obviously I'm jumping the gun on the 'best in the world' bit, but it's only a first draft and even Lennon/McCartney did re-writes sometimes....
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Really looking forward to him getting a sustained run in team through centre with Diaz/Jota to left and Salah to right, hopefully a more rested, compact midfield behind them all.

Volume monster.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 11:19:10 am
Really looking forward to him getting a sustained run in team through centre with Diaz/Jota to left and Salah to right, hopefully a more rested, compact midfield behind them all.

Volume monster.
He seems to prefer playing on the left and he needs to touch the ball regularly to flow. Maybe Diaz will be our number 9.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:20:19 am
He seems to prefer playing on the left and he needs to touch the ball regularly to flow. Maybe Diaz will be our number 9.

He pulls out to the left sure, which I think will work really well with Jota.

Diaz offers us width and stretches the play though, which we need to open up teams so be interesting how that balance works.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Thing about him is that hes not nippy like Salah. So you dont think hes quick at first

In the first half, theres a break and he just storms past about three of their players off the ball.. when he gets up to top pace, hes frighteningly quick.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Ofcourse he's frighteningly quick. He's been clocked faster than Mo this and last season.  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 08:12:28 am
That Nunez Nunez Nunez chant is a bit cringey for me.

If it was good enough for Souness......

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:32:04 am
Its a placeholder til something better comes along isnt it?

To then be stolen by whoppers from other clubs - we should go back to just chanting the names, therefore depriving other clubs of all their songs ;)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm
If it was good enough for Souness......

To then be stolen by whoppers from other clubs - we should go back to just chanting the names, therefore depriving other clubs of all their songs ;)


Funny because it's true.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm
If it was good enough for Souness......

To then be stolen by whoppers from other clubs - we should go back to just chanting the names, therefore depriving other clubs of all their songs ;)

Darwin Nunez

Clap clap, clap clap clap
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Start spreading the news
Hes scoring today
He wants to be a part of it
NuNyez, NuNyez
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
For those that like comparisons..courtesy of Stephen Drennan (aka Babu Yagu)



Edit:

@babuyagu
And just to add, this includes penalties which adds 0.2 to Haaland's xG and makes up 1 in 6 of his goals.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:43:29 pm
Ofcourse he's frighteningly quick. He's been clocked faster than Mo this and last season.  ;D
He's deceptively quick. Doesn't look it at all but then other players struggle to keep up with him when he turns it on.

Playing on the wing gives him more space to run into and he probably feels more involved in the game. He doesn't strike me as a player that enjoys being isolated as a number 9.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 03:02:23 am
For those that like comparisons..courtesy of Stephen Drennan (aka Babu Yagu)



Edit:

@babuyagu
And just to add, this includes penalties which adds 0.2 to Haaland's xG and makes up 1 in 6 of his goals.
Darwin's numbers are really impressive for a team that hasn't hit top form. Imagine how many chances we'd create for him when Trent starts dropping it on a coin for him (he obviously hasn't been at his best so far). And that's just an example. Salah playing narrower, the recovery of Jota and Díaz, Virgil pinging pinpoint 50-yard passes.

Also, if we improve defensively, his xGA will carry more weight in terms of results. There's a lot of potential.
