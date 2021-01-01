Some utter nonsense from the guardian today, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/07/premier-league-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action



But also this, which is better. https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/nov/06/unpredictability-of-darwin-nunez-gives-liverpool-an-extra-dimension



I read that first link earlier and thought wtf?? Load of shite that. The Guardian is my go to news website, but when it comes to sports they can be more miss than hit. It does read like pre written/conceived though, and the questions is always how these "talking point" bits come about: Rarely any journo has the ability to follow several games fully, so either they pool the writing, watch bits and pieces or just go with stuff they scribble together in the days before a match day (and unless the events totally contradict it just go with what they've penned). I will check out the blog entry later.That said I would like to take this opportunity to officially apologize to one Darwin Nunez: A couple of months ago I wasn't really sure if he would become real good for us and if so when. But the progress has actually been faster than I thought it would be, and although it is still early days I think/hope he is going to be a beast. Goes to show why I am not a part of the LFC recruiting team I guess (although I did agree with his coming here after he had tortured us a bit in the CL).Does he have the most sophisticated touches all the time right now, no. Not every player has and technically it can still work fine, there is a whole range of technical abilities. Not every player has to be a Mo Salah with orgasm inducing touches and moves. (Okay, that sounds funny when written down, but I stand by it!)