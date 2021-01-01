As ever the 'judgments' are daft and say more about the poster than the player. Anything you say about Mo or Bobby's qualities, skills, touch etc is based on their 5-7 years that they've been here. Darwin's barely been here 5 minutes. Your view of him after he's been an LFC player for 5 years WILL be different. So why are you so keen to say things like 'his touch is not as good as X and never will be'?
As he settles in his role, as he gets to know his team-mates and where to find them, instinctively; as he loses his young new boy nerves and gains confidence, as he begins to feel he really belongs at this elite club, his touch and decision making and confidence will almost certainly improve and settle and lose their rawness.
It also has to be remembered that he is coming into a team who have been together for ages, feeling very much like a new boy. whereas the other players joined while this side was being constructed, piece by piece. It's a very different dynamic.
When Mo joined he wasn't coming into a world famous, long established, multi-trophy-winning and storied attack that had just lost one of it's most influential components. When Sadio joined I doubt he stayed awake at nights feeling that he had a lot to live up to replicate and exceed the contributions of Benteke and Balotelli
It's just idiotic to make any kind of judgment yet.