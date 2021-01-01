« previous next »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:09:16 pm
But it does in relation to Salah, Neville and the likes are less likely to criticise his his few bad touches when just a couple weeks ago he had one of the best first touches of the season against City on his way to scoring a goal, I dont really mind them commenting about his scruffy play because at times he is, hes not as smooth as technical as Salah but neither is Haaland.
Neville is selling a cheap narritive and people are buying it, just like when he said Thiago slows us down which then became the go to criticism.

 
Lovely bit of composure for Mos first. More of that please.

Hes starting to blend in, which is great.
As ever the 'judgments' are daft and say more about the poster than the player. Anything you say about Mo or Bobby's qualities, skills, touch etc is based on their 5-7 years that they've been here. Darwin's barely been here 5 minutes. Your view of him after he's been an LFC player for 5 years WILL be different. So why are you so keen to say things like 'his touch is not as good as X and never will be'?

As he settles in his role, as he gets to know his team-mates and where to find them, instinctively; as he loses his young new boy nerves and gains confidence, as he begins to feel he really belongs at this elite club, his touch and decision making and confidence will almost certainly improve and settle and lose their rawness.

It also has to be remembered that he is coming into a team who have been together for ages, feeling very much like a new boy. whereas the other players joined while this side was being constructed, piece by piece. It's a very different dynamic.

When Mo joined he wasn't coming into a world famous, long established, multi-trophy-winning and storied attack that had just lost one of it's most influential components. When Sadio joined I doubt he stayed awake at nights feeling that he had a lot to live up to replicate and exceed the contributions of Benteke and Balotelli

It's just idiotic to make any kind of judgment yet.
Feels like he's definitely getting more settled for every game. His general play is getting better and better. Also right now he's on 9 goals/assists after 830 minutes, 1 G/A every 92 minutes.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:38:03 pm
As ever the 'judgments' are daft and say more about the poster than the player. Anything you say about Mo or Bobby's qualities, skills, touch etc is based on their 5-7 years that they've been here. Darwin's barely been here 5 minutes. Your view of him after he's been an LFC player for 5 years WILL be different. So why are you so keen to say things like 'his touch is not as good as X and never will be'?

As he settles in his role, as he gets to know his team-mates and where to find them, instinctively; as he loses his young new boy nerves and gains confidence, as he begins to feel he really belongs at this elite club, his touch and decision making and confidence will almost certainly improve and settle and lose their rawness.

It also has to be remembered that he is coming into a team who have been together for ages, feeling very much like a new boy. whereas the other players joined while this side was being constructed, piece by piece. It's a very different dynamic.

When Mo joined he wasn't coming into a world famous, long established, multi-trophy-winning and storied attack that had just lost one of it's most influential components. When Sadio joined I doubt he stayed awake at nights feeling that he had a lot to live up to replicate and exceed the contributions of Benteke and Balotelli

It's just idiotic to make any kind of judgment yet.

Because these type of things for the majority are already set in stone before you even become a professional footballer, to say hes touch wont be as good as one of the players with the better touches in this leagues history isnt saying much, bit like saying Haalands touch will never be as good as Bergkamp.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:16:52 pm
Neville is selling a cheap narritive and people are buying it, just like when he said Thiago slows us down which then became the go to criticism.

 

Yes you have a point, those Thiago shouts always baffled me but his opinions tend to be just click bait surface level ones designed to get headlines.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:57:16 pm
Yes you have a point, those Thiago shouts always baffled me but his opinions tend to be just click bait surface level ones designed to get headlines.

Sadly that is how it's gone in punditry these days.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:54:32 pm
Because these type of things for the majority are already set in stone before you even become a professional footballer, to say hes touch wont be as good as one of the players with the better touches in this leagues history isnt saying much, bit like saying Haalands touch will never be as good as Bergkamp.
These things are not set in stone anywhere near as much as people make out in the moment; they are the product of all sorts of complexities and in any case the judgment of Bergkamp's quality is based upon his whole long career, not just a few weeks of it in his early twenties at a new club, in a new country, at a struggling team.

And players' attributes aren't fixed. Bobby is being cited as a player with amazing touch by comparison. I never criticise players in this way (see the Bobby thread for my championing of him) but last night every touch of his seemed to go to the opposition. However sublime his touch has been at times, at other times it hasn't been anywhere near that.

Stop making premature judgments and enjoy discovering what a new player can become at this side, under this coach. That's my advice.
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 11:24:13 am
Hes definitely scruffy. You can see hes not naturally gifted technically. Fuck it though, sometimes you need a chainsaw over a Scalpel! (Is that even a saying? i feel like it should be)
yep.  he's not "silky" but he's one of the best "sandpaper" finishers around.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:06:12 pm
I wouldnt worry about it and really any Liverpool fan is going to have to make sure they have a thick skin about it because I have yet to meet a neutral fan who thinks Nunez is anything other than shit.

This was also my experience until yesterday when I bumped into a Manc acquaintance who couldn't stop raving about him, I was surprised to say the least.

Another hard working, menacing performance from him yesterday with some good link up play. He's very entertaining.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:18:17 am
Is it me or is this whole narrative about him being scruffy, raw or ungainly becoming a bit overused and exaggerated?

I think I saw one moment yesterday when he received the ball on the left and kinda got the ball stuck between his feet, which took him a few touches to sort out and by then the momentum had been lost, but Neville saying stuff like 'scruffy play again by Nunez' just adds to this narrative.

Nunez had two unsuccessful touches yesterday, same as Firmino, Salah had 8. I also recall someone crossing the ball from the right to Salah who had found himself on the left in the penalty area, the ball went over a defenders head but Salah mis-controlled it and the ball went out for a goal kick.

I can only imagine some of the comments from Neville and co if it was Nunez who had done that.


 

Getting completely overdone, I agree. Its because hes physical and technical in one package, and thats blurring the senses of some people. Last player that was like that for us was Suarez - he also used to be accused of sometimes not being that technical. It was stupid, because Luis was insanely technical but also used to bulldoze and harass his way through his opponents. Its absolutely no surprise that Darwin is communicating with Luis Suarez, and probably being told to fuck opponents up.

His performance for Benfica at Anfield last year told me everything. He drove us mad that night. His finishes were sublime. He looked like he was going to score on every touch.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:16:52 pm
Neville is selling a cheap narritive and people are buying it, just like when he said Thiago slows us down which then became the go to criticism.

 

100%. Gary Neville is an expert at that stuff. High pitched little rat face
I think he's ace.
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 02:26:54 pm
I think he's ace.
Who? Neville?
He's doing well. Plenty he can improve on, but he has the right people around him to do that.

Hopefully he has a strong WC and comes back full of confidence.
Quote from: macmanamanaman on November  6, 2022, 09:57:03 pm
I also like that he's not averse to using the dark arts, or, in general riling up the opposition.  We lack that.
Salah is too nice, in general.
We need some shithousery up top, in some games...
Yep. Proper snide to play against. Absolutely love it.


In this league you have to play according to the way its officiated and that calls for being a bit snide.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:50:00 am
Some utter nonsense from the guardian today, https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/nov/07/premier-league-10-talking-points-from-the-weekends-action

But also this, which is better. https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/nov/06/unpredictability-of-darwin-nunez-gives-liverpool-an-extra-dimension

I read that first link earlier and thought wtf?? Load of shite that. The Guardian is my go to news website, but when it comes to sports they can be more miss than hit. It does read like pre written/conceived though, and the questions is always how these "talking point" bits come about: Rarely any journo has the ability to follow several games fully, so either they pool the writing, watch bits and pieces or just go with stuff they scribble together in the days before a match day (and unless the events totally contradict it just go with what they've penned). I will check out the blog entry later.

That said I would like to take this opportunity to officially apologize to one Darwin Nunez: A couple of months ago I wasn't really sure if he would become real good for us and if so when. But the progress has actually been faster than I thought it would be, and although it is still early days I think/hope he is going to be a beast. Goes to show why I am not a part of the LFC recruiting team I guess (although I did agree with his coming here after he had tortured us a bit in the CL).
Does he have the most sophisticated touches all the time right now, no. Not every player has and technically it can still work fine, there is a whole range of technical abilities. Not every player has to be a Mo Salah with orgasm inducing touches and moves. (Okay, that sounds funny when written down, but I stand by it!)
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 03:21:35 pm
Yep. Proper snide to play against. Absolutely love it.


In this league you have to play according to the way its officiated and that calls for being a bit snide.
You could see Darwin had that about him when we played Benfica.  I'd go so far as to say Darwin was the 12th snidest player on the pitch yesterday, if you exclude the Spurs subs.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 02:56:48 pm
Who? Neville?

No, the subject of the thread.  The rat-faced c*nt's opinion means nothing to me.
He reminds me more of Baros than Carroll. A better version of Baros of course
