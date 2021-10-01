« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 284542 times)

Online Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4280 on: Today at 07:14:06 pm »

If he was a little bit stronger and clear headed he would be almost unplayable, totally agree that Diaz and Jota will both help to become even more effective
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4281 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm »
Mr. Mayhem.



(one for the Sons of Anarchy fans :) )
Offline Coolie High

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4282 on: Today at 07:24:11 pm »
That pass for Salahs second chance that was almost identical to his second goal was probably the most pleasing moment of his performance for me other than the assist, showed he is capable of being a good foil in terms of his final passing and awareness, he is so explosive and athletically gifted that it makes sense for him to play such a high octane brand of football, but is what he does in the moments when he slows down that is probably just as important.

Altogether hard not to see him being a world class number 9, he just has too much going for him, people like to make as if being raw is a bad thing, when its the raw attributes coupled with coaching that makes a top player, he has the attributes and he has the coaching from other top players and our coaches alike, its only a matter of time before he puts it altogether.
Offline Lycan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4283 on: Today at 07:25:00 pm »
The Chaos engine.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4284 on: Today at 07:51:58 pm »
He's an enigma.
Offline Xanderzone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4285 on: Today at 07:55:45 pm »
Said it before but we've had a lot of issues this season, he ain't one of them.

He's going to be a top player.
Offline CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4286 on: Today at 07:55:46 pm »
Once he gets consistent with his touch he will be ridiculous and he already is unreal. Was such a massive threat all game
Offline Haggis36

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4287 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm »
Ok I've fully seen the light, I fucking love him.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4288 on: Today at 08:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:24:11 pm
That pass for Salahs second chance that was almost identical to his second goal was probably the most pleasing moment of his performance for me other than the assist, showed he is capable of being a good foil in terms of his final passing and awareness, he is so explosive and athletically gifted that it makes sense for him to play such a high octane brand of football, but is what he does in the moments when he slows down that is probably just as important.

Altogether hard not to see him being a world class number 9, he just has too much going for him, people like to make as if being raw is a bad thing, when its the raw attributes coupled with coaching that makes a top player, he has the attributes and he has the coaching from other top players and our coaches alike, its only a matter of time before he puts it altogether.
Agree with every word.  On the pass to Salah I had almost resigned myself to him cutting inside then shooting into the shins of the defender - it's been the end of so many attacks for us this season from both flanks - so I was really happy he saw and picked out the pass.  Judging from Mo's weak finish I think he too was a bit surprised.
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4289 on: Today at 08:05:54 pm »
Excellent performance in the first half and a good defensive shift in the second. Love the intensity and his movement is brilliant.
Offline Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4290 on: Today at 08:08:33 pm »
Keep him and Salah fit and we will just outscore teams. Particularly if you can get him through the middle and have Diaz back out on the left.

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4291 on: Today at 08:09:01 pm »
Nunez in the mixed zone after the match



Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4292 on: Today at 08:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:08:33 pm
Keep him and Salah fit and we will just outscore teams. Particularly if you can get him through the middle and have Diaz back out on the left.
Need to get them closer together too, theyre both looking to get on the end of a ball in behind and theyre both looking to play the other in behind.

Theres signs of a partnership growing here and Salahs form has definitely improved because if it.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4293 on: Today at 08:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:10:45 pm
Need to get them closer together too, theyre both looking to get on the end of a ball in behind and theyre both looking to play the other in behind.

Theres signs of a partnership growing here and Salahs form has definitely improved because if it.
It was always promising even in pre season. Surprised it too this long to go back to basics Salah off a target man much like Mo with Dzeko at Roma. I dont want to see Bobby again. If anyone plays there it should be Carvalho.
Online Schmidt

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4294 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:29:46 pm
It was always promising even in pre season. Surprised it too this long to go back to basics Salah off a target man much like Mo with Dzeko at Roma. I dont want to see Bobby again. If anyone plays there it should be Carvalho.

Weird thing to say about our 2nd highest scorer this season.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4295 on: Today at 08:42:39 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:11:59 pm
There was a moment when he faced Dire with few options. Instead of trying to dribble, he just decides to run straight ahead with the ball. That's what you can do with that level of pace and strength. Reminded me of early Salah.

He's already a very good player. I don't know if he will become Suarez/Salah-good, but he already looks at least like a 85M-player.
Fast, strong, shoots like a horse with both feet, great attitude. His first touch isn't silky but it's far from as bad as many claim either.

Shoots like a horse lmao  what a weird image youre putting in my head
Offline Gus 1855

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4296 on: Today at 09:11:38 pm »
Still stand by my original view. Crude as hell, but terrifying potential.
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4297 on: Today at 09:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:39:24 pm
Weird thing to say about our 2nd highest scorer this season.
Hes getting over played imo. Been poor last 3 games.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4298 on: Today at 09:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 09:11:38 pm
Still stand by my original view. Crude as hell, but terrifying potential.

I dont get why some say hes crude  looks very skilful and exciting to me each time I watch him. Dont think Ive ever seen him have a bad game
Offline Sharado

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4299 on: Today at 09:45:40 pm »
NUNEZ NUNEZ NUNEZ
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4300 on: Today at 09:57:03 pm »
I also like that he's not averse to using the dark arts, or, in general riling up the opposition.  We lack that.
Salah is too nice, in general.
We need some shithousery up top, in some games...
Offline Magz50

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4301 on: Today at 10:02:56 pm »
Hes already shutting up his early season critics. Not even in top form yet! Hes gonna be a beast
Offline El Lobo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4302 on: Today at 10:09:22 pm »
I was shouting at the TV to just run at Dier, and then he did and absolutely roasted him.
Online JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4303 on: Today at 10:14:00 pm »
A goal or assist every 92 mins for Darwin now.

Or a goal every 118 mins if you don't like assists.

Not bad.
Offline Jwils21

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4304 on: Today at 10:38:28 pm »
A Uruguayan rough diamond. Promising
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4305 on: Today at 10:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 09:39:52 pm
I dont get why some say hes crude  looks very skilful and exciting to me each time I watch him. Dont think Ive ever seen him have a bad game

Hes a bit scruffy though but once hes been tidied up hell be world class.
Offline Spanish Al

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4306 on: Today at 10:43:35 pm »
Didnt catch the game today as I was out on the piss so asked the other half for updates. The first update was simply Nunez being a menace.

I love him.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4307 on: Today at 10:54:56 pm »
50/1 to be World Cup top scorer. Get your mortgage on it.
Online Red Cactii

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4308 on: Today at 10:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 06:34:36 pm
Nunez is like a two year old colt who cost a fortune at the sales but is still raw as fuck as a 3yr old and gets pulled out of The Derby. Only time will tell if he starts showing his class before he gets gelded and ends up in class 2 or 3 handicaps.

Is this a long-winded way of saying hell be the glue guy in the squad for years to come?
Online JackWard33

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 10:57:26 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 10:14:00 pm
A goal or assist every 92 mins for Darwin now.


World class
Offline JonnyCigarettes®

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4310 on: Today at 10:58:00 pm »
BUT HE'S RAW!

Online theboyspen

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4311 on: Today at 11:41:55 pm »
Did I only imagine that he hit the bar today? Only they never showed it on the totally unbiased and impartial Match of the Day  ::)
