That pass for Salahs second chance that was almost identical to his second goal was probably the most pleasing moment of his performance for me other than the assist, showed he is capable of being a good foil in terms of his final passing and awareness, he is so explosive and athletically gifted that it makes sense for him to play such a high octane brand of football, but is what he does in the moments when he slows down that is probably just as important.



Altogether hard not to see him being a world class number 9, he just has too much going for him, people like to make as if being raw is a bad thing, when its the raw attributes coupled with coaching that makes a top player, he has the attributes and he has the coaching from other top players and our coaches alike, its only a matter of time before he puts it altogether.