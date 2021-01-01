« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 283465 times)

Asam

  has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,382
Reply #4280 on: Today at 07:14:06 pm

If he was a little bit stronger and clear headed he would be almost unplayable, totally agree that Diaz and Jota will both help to become even more effective
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4281 on: Today at 07:23:32 pm
Mr. Mayhem.



(one for the Sons of Anarchy fans :) )
Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4282 on: Today at 07:24:11 pm
That pass for Salahs second chance that was almost identical to his second goal was probably the most pleasing moment of his performance for me other than the assist, showed he is capable of being a good foil in terms of his final passing and awareness, he is so explosive and athletically gifted that it makes sense for him to play such a high octane brand of football, but is what he does in the moments when he slows down that is probably just as important.

Altogether hard not to see him being a world class number 9, he just has too much going for him, people like to make as if being raw is a bad thing, when its the raw attributes coupled with coaching that makes a top player, he has the attributes and he has the coaching from other top players and our coaches alike, its only a matter of time before he puts it altogether.
Lycan

  Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4283 on: Today at 07:25:00 pm
The Chaos engine.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4284 on: Today at 07:51:58 pm
He's an enigma.
Xanderzone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4285 on: Today at 07:55:45 pm
Said it before but we've had a lot of issues this season, he ain't one of them.

He's going to be a top player.
CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4286 on: Today at 07:55:46 pm
Once he gets consistent with his touch he will be ridiculous and he already is unreal. Was such a massive threat all game
Haggis36

  purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4287 on: Today at 08:01:13 pm
Ok I've fully seen the light, I fucking love him.
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4288 on: Today at 08:04:11 pm
Agree with every word.  On the pass to Salah I had almost resigned myself to him cutting inside then shooting into the shins of the defender - it's been the end of so many attacks for us this season from both flanks - so I was really happy he saw and picked out the pass.  Judging from Mo's weak finish I think he too was a bit surprised.
anandg_lfc

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4289 on: Today at 08:05:54 pm
Excellent performance in the first half and a good defensive shift in the second. Love the intensity and his movement is brilliant.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,120
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Reply #4290 on: Today at 08:08:33 pm
Keep him and Salah fit and we will just outscore teams. Particularly if you can get him through the middle and have Diaz back out on the left.

TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,961
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Reply #4291 on: Today at 08:09:01 pm
Nunez in the mixed zone after the match



W

Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,027
  Follow the gourd
Reply #4292 on: Today at 08:10:45 pm
Need to get them closer together too, theyre both looking to get on the end of a ball in behind and theyre both looking to play the other in behind.

Theres signs of a partnership growing here and Salahs form has definitely improved because if it.
KloppCorn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Reply #4293 on: Today at 08:29:46 pm
It was always promising even in pre season. Surprised it too this long to go back to basics Salah off a target man much like Mo with Dzeko at Roma. I dont want to see Bobby again. If anyone plays there it should be Carvalho.
Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,662
Reply #4294 on: Today at 08:39:24 pm
Quote from: KloppCorn on Today at 08:29:46 pm
It was always promising even in pre season. Surprised it too this long to go back to basics Salah off a target man much like Mo with Dzeko at Roma. I dont want to see Bobby again. If anyone plays there it should be Carvalho.

Weird thing to say about our 2nd highest scorer this season.
Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,314
Reply #4295 on: Today at 08:42:39 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:11:59 pm
There was a moment when he faced Dire with few options. Instead of trying to dribble, he just decides to run straight ahead with the ball. That's what you can do with that level of pace and strength. Reminded me of early Salah.

He's already a very good player. I don't know if he will become Suarez/Salah-good, but he already looks at least like a 85M-player.
Fast, strong, shoots like a horse with both feet, great attitude. His first touch isn't silky but it's far from as bad as many claim either.

Shoots like a horse lmao  what a weird image youre putting in my head
