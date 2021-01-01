Read an article from one his ex coaches a few days ago. He described him as a hybrid between Cavani and Suarez.



I would add Drogba to that as well.



Definitely a lot of parallels with Cavani. Cavani always had elite movement but not the best finisher, the epitome of someone who misses a lot of good chances but will always snuff out another. Still PSG's all time top goalscorer with 200 goals over 6 years, albeit it's only France and pushing 500 career goals for club and country. Nunez is quicker and taller than him as well.Shearer another parallel. There was the stupid comparisons of Nunez to Andy Carroll but when we broke the British transfer record for him we hoped (forlornly) we were getting the new Shearer (as we did with Collymore in the mid 90s). Shearer never really started scoring goals until his last season at Southampton and then exploded at Blackburn. Shearer was lethal in the air, had a strong shot on him, great strength and movement etc. He had that pace about him as well before the injuries and adapted his game after that.Nunez does have all the raw attributes. Beyond that it's about utilising the talent and staying fit etc. Lukaku has gone for massive money throughout his career because he also has all the raw atributes, but despite a good goal return has never really lived up to the billing/fees he's gone for and now at what should be his peak he's out on loan in Italy. He's never really had that work rate though and elite mentality. Hopefully Nunez has and he's got the right manager.