One of the oddest players I've ever seen play for Liverpool. Clearly extremely talented, quick and strong but also spends large periods looking awkward, slow and lost.



I feel like he suits coming off the bench at times because you tend to get a concentrated version of him which shows more of his good qualities than his bad, but suspect even over 90 the good far outweighs the bad so tough to know what to do with him!



Excited to see what he can become once he has fully settled, given that he is banging goals in while not really looking convincing at times.