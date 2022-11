There was one moment that really made me laugh last night - just before the nearly assist for Salah, he got the ball and some guy behind me very aggressively shout "Come on! Quicker!" And as soon as the word left his mouth, Darwin proceeded to just bust into speed, easily pass his man, and deliver that brilliant ball in which could have been a tap in.



Excellent excellent cameo last night, an absolute physical freak and a constant threat. Looks an absolute monster.