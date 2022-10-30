« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 270635 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4040 on: October 30, 2022, 09:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on October 30, 2022, 11:48:11 am
The combined xG of Darwins 4 shots last night was 0.42. How many were you actually expecting him to score ?

Jesus I miss when this whole xG nonsense wasnt about in football

I get what the poster is saying, and Im still confident that Nunez will come good. When he gets a chance, I dont have the same confidence in him finishing it than I would Salah

Hes on a decent little run though and I think the taking of chances will get better, but when he gets played through i agree I dont think hes gonna bury this
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4041 on: October 30, 2022, 09:55:38 pm »
He looks weirdly lost in 1v1 situations, like he relies heavily on his movement and speed to beat players so when he gets in a situation where he can't use either he doesn't know what to do. There's a lot to his game though and he looks a huge threat, unfortunately for him there's a gaping hole in the middle of our team that's making both the front and back look a lot worse than it is.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4042 on: October 30, 2022, 10:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on October 30, 2022, 09:55:38 pm
He looks weirdly lost in 1v1 situations, like he relies heavily on his movement and speed to beat players so when he gets in a situation where he can't use either he doesn't know what to do. There's a lot to his game though and he looks a huge threat, unfortunately for him there's a gaping hole in the middle of our team that's making both the front and back look a lot worse than it is.

He looks like one if those players who are better if they act instinctively rather than having time.

I know hes 23 but facially he looks a lot younger.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4043 on: October 30, 2022, 10:51:35 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 30, 2022, 10:45:21 pm
He looks like one if those players who are better if they act instinctively rather than having time.

I know hes 23 but facially he looks a lot younger.
I think there's much in that. Some players just do things better when they don't overthink it and just do things instinctively. When they overthink it (try too hard) they can look awkward rather than fluid. If this is so in his case, I suspect once he's fully settled in and comfortable with his surroundings and fully in tune with his teammates he'll play far more instinctively and he'll look a lot more silky on the eye. Things that haven't run his way up to now will start going in then.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4044 on: October 30, 2022, 10:58:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 30, 2022, 10:51:35 pm
I think there's much in that. Some players just do things better when they don't overthink it and just do things instinctively. When they overthink it (try too hard) they can look awkward rather than fluid. If this is so in his case, I suspect once he's fully settled in and comfortable with his surroundings and fully in tune with his teammates he'll play far more instinctively and he'll look a lot more silky on the eye. Things that haven't run his way up to now will start going in then.
On the first one-on-one chance he had, you could almost see him considering the first time lob, hesitate, not quite bring the ball down cleanly because of it and then have to take another touch. On the second, the pass really took him a little closer to the keeper than was ideal and he just tried to lift it, but the keeper was out quickly and spread himself well.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4045 on: October 30, 2022, 10:59:48 pm »
Quote from: redmark on October 30, 2022, 10:58:32 pm
On the first one-on-one chance he had, you could almost see him considering the first time lob, hesitate, not quite bring the ball down cleanly because of it and then have to take another touch. On the second, the pass really took him a little closer to the keeper than was ideal and he just tried to lift it, but the keeper was out quickly and spread himself well.

That's how I saw both chances.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4046 on: October 30, 2022, 11:04:51 pm »
Quote from: redmark on October 30, 2022, 10:58:32 pm
On the first one-on-one chance he had, you could almost see him considering the first time lob, hesitate, not quite bring the ball down cleanly because of it and then have to take another touch. On the second, the pass really took him a little closer to the keeper than was ideal and he just tried to lift it, but the keeper was out quickly and spread himself well.
Yep, that moment of indecision can make all the difference. If he can learn to relax more and trust his instincts, he puts that away nine times out of ten.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4047 on: Yesterday at 09:41:16 am »
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4048 on: Yesterday at 09:50:36 am »
I still dont get the discussion around Nunez. I think hes done really well.
Yes there have been a couple of moments where he really shouldve done better but I think its all down to decision making which will improve as he settles in and matures.
If you look back at Salahs incredible first season, he probably shouldve he around 100 goals with the chances he missed.

Nunez has come into a side that isnt creating enough chances and struggling all over the pitch. If we get the team right this lad will be awesome.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4049 on: Yesterday at 09:53:27 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:50:36 am
I still dont get the discussion around Nunez. I think hes done really well.
Yes there have been a couple of moments where he really shouldve done better but I think its all down to decision making which will improve as he styles in and matured.
If you look back at Salahs incredible first season, he probably shouldve he around 100 goals with the chances he missed.

Nunez has come into a side that isnt creating enough chances and struggling all over the pitch. If we get the team right this lad will be awesome.

It's the same with all strikers. Torres used to frustrate a lot of people with some of his mishit shots and bad finishes, but he scored plenty. Nunez is only being judged so highly because so much was expected when he joined. I'm pretty sure if he continues his current goals per minute league record he'd be on for around 20 goals this season.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4050 on: Yesterday at 09:54:29 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.
This indicates that he's feeling the pressure of his price tag because he was lethal in a Benfica shirt. The only way he can get over it is by getting into the groove of finishing chances like that.

His finish against Rangers was brilliant, unstoppable and unsaveable. He struck it with the technique of a goal scorer. You can watch it again. His header against Ajax was brilliant as well. This lad has got it. He'd be a monster when he starts putting the easy ones away.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4051 on: Yesterday at 10:44:31 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.

Who told us?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4052 on: Yesterday at 10:54:48 am »
We'd have been better off keeping Origi and Minamino and spending the money on some decent midfielders who can actually play Klopp's style.
But he's here now, so I hope he keeps scooring and building his confidence He's certainly not shit and no way near the finished article, but we needed midfielders more.

Still, if he can get 20/30 in all competitions.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4053 on: Yesterday at 10:58:50 am »
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4054 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.



Every player needs quite a few chances to score - that's why they call them chances not goals
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4055 on: Yesterday at 12:21:33 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.

Thats pretty much my exact feeling.

I like the player and he's definitely got 'something'. But when you sign a CF for £65-£85 million then you're expecting world class in return - what we've got is a project who is going to take 2 or 3 years to get to the level required and even then it's not a given.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4056 on: Yesterday at 12:25:38 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on Yesterday at 10:54:48 am
We'd have been better off keeping Origi and Minamino and spending the money on some decent midfielders who can actually play Klopp's style.
But he's here now, so I hope he keeps scooring and building his confidence He's certainly not shit and no way near the finished article, but we needed midfielders more.

Still, if he can get 20/30 in all competitions.

Ultimately Klopp didn't really rate either of Origi or Minamini as anything more than back up or emergency cover. Neither pulling up trees yet this season. Yeah we've missed them but they're not players we would want to give a regular game to.

Mane has left, Firmino in his last year of deal and over 30 and barely played last year and Mo was 50/50 at best to run his contract down and leave going into the summer.

We needed a first XI calibre signing in the summer for the forward line within Nunez's age range. Same as we needed a first XI calibre midfield the summer before when Wijnaldum left. This is the problem, we have to strengthen one position at the expense of others so can never keep on top of issues. I'd agree a midfielder was actually more urgent in the summer but we all knew we needed both.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4057 on: Yesterday at 12:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 12:21:33 pm
Thats pretty much my exact feeling.

I like the player and he's definitely got 'something'. But when you sign a CF for £65-£85 million then you're expecting world class in return - what we've got is a project who is going to take 2 or 3 years to get to the level required and even then it's not a given.

I don't know why people think he's a project - his underlying numbers are basically off the charts playing in front of a semi functional midfield
I get questioning the choice to spend the money vs other spend but to me he looks nothing like a project; he looks like a top class striker whose at the beginning of his prime
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4058 on: Yesterday at 12:29:12 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:44:31 am
Who told us?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:58:50 am
Twitter and Facebook?

Not going to lie here - but I am very very angry that I wasn't told this.  :no :no :no :no :no
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4059 on: Yesterday at 12:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 12:21:33 pm
Thats pretty much my exact feeling.

I like the player and he's definitely got 'something'. But when you sign a CF for £65-£85 million then you're expecting world class in return - what we've got is a project who is going to take 2 or 3 years to get to the level required and even then it's not a given.

His return has been fine, a goal or assist every 103 minutes. If he maintains that he'll have a great season.

He is a project though and that should be exciting as to where his ceiling can be. He's a massive threat and things happen when he's on the pitch.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4060 on: Yesterday at 12:30:42 pm »
Nunez isn't going to take 2-3 years to get what we want out of him. If he was bought to score goals, which we assume he was as it's what he's been really good at, he's doing that and just needs the minutes to keep doing that. He's not suddenly going to become Firmino on the ball and replace that
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4061 on: Yesterday at 12:35:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:29:12 pm
Not going to lie here - but I am very very angry that I wasn't told this.  :no :no :no :no :no

Youre not in the Circle of Trust.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4062 on: Yesterday at 12:36:08 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:29:12 pm
Not going to lie here - but I am very very angry that I wasn't told this.  :no :no :no :no :no

You didn't get the PM?

Heh, thought we all got it.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4063 on: Yesterday at 12:39:38 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 12:30:13 pm
His return has been fine, a goal or assist every 103 minutes. If he maintains that he'll have a great season.

He is a project though and that should be exciting as to where his ceiling can be. He's a massive threat and things happen when he's on the pitch.

Finally gets a run in the side and he's shunted wide with no Diaz and Jota and a hopeless midfield. Arsenal away he was linking great with Diaz. He's had a tough hand so far but numbers still good considering.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4064 on: Yesterday at 12:51:06 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.

As others have said, who told you that? No-one did. Neither Klopp nor the club came out with a statement to that effect. No knowledgable person would ever declare such a thing. Sensible people would simply think 'ok we've bought a new player, let's see how it goes'. We've all been round the block enough times to know there are no guarantees with even the biggest marquee players, let alone mere tents and gazebos.

So you basically told yourself this, or you listened to some no-mark know-nothing online trying to sound like they knew what they were talking about. Or one of the many twats now in the fanbase who like to make declarative statements so that a) they can sound knowledgable when they aren't and b) so that if it fails to transpire they can moan about it, relentlessly. Literally inventing things that can then be moaned about when they don't happen. Very efficient forward planning, to be honest. I mean we wouldn't want to be without things to moan about a few months down the line, now, would we?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4065 on: Yesterday at 05:56:43 pm »
Hi everyone, hope youre doing well. Ive just done a short video detailing why the criticism of Darwin Nunez is completely over the top and the reason I believe hell come good at Liverpool for those interested. Dont let social media fool you into thinking hes not at the required standard.

PS: Hope this is okay with mods, Ive shared player breakdowns on this sub before. Im a Man United supporter but am sick and tired of fake narratives being created in the sport.

https://youtu.be/Gikdq5DSHm0
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4066 on: Yesterday at 06:06:23 pm »
Quote from: footywithuti on Yesterday at 05:56:43 pm
Hi everyone, hope youre doing well. Ive just done a short video detailing why the criticism of Darwin Nunez is completely over the top and the reason I believe hell come good at Liverpool for those interested. Dont let social media fool you into thinking hes not at the required standard.

PS: Hope this is okay with mods, Ive shared player breakdowns on this sub before. Im a Man United supporter but am sick and tired of fake narratives being created in the sport.

https://youtu.be/Gikdq5DSHm0

Strange to see a Utd fan making a video about Nunez, but decent take. I actually agree with most of your points. 👍
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4067 on: Yesterday at 06:12:44 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Yesterday at 06:06:23 pm
Strange to see a Utd fan making a video about Nunez, but decent take. I actually agree with most of your points. 👍

Thats how they get you. Before you know it, they are trying to convince you that Anthony > Salah.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4068 on: Yesterday at 06:15:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:12:44 pm
Thats how they get you. Before you know it, they are trying to convince you that Anthony > Salah.

There seems to plenty of our own fans who will try on the same nonsense.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4069 on: Yesterday at 06:23:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:12:44 pm
Thats how they get you. Before you know it, they are trying to convince you that Anthony > Salah.
😁
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4070 on: Yesterday at 08:33:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:12:44 pm
Thats how they get you. Before you know it, they are trying to convince you that Anthony > Salah.

now that Anthony guy - ffs what a fuckin wanker
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4071 on: Yesterday at 08:57:28 pm »
Kenny missed chances. Rush missed chances. Even Fowler missed chances 😁. Sarah missed chances ( and missed quite a few in Paris)  but as their managers would all have said they needed to get into those positions to get the chances and if  Nunez keeps getting into good positions he'll score plenty
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4072 on: Today at 07:09:25 am »
Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 08:57:28 pm
Kenny missed chances. Rush missed chances. Even Fowler missed chances 😁. Sarah missed chances ( and missed quite a few in Paris)  but as their managers would all have said they needed to get into those positions to get the chances and if  Nunez keeps getting into good positions he'll score plenty


Mo post match the other week after City said he doesn't mind missing chances, as he knows he will score, its when he isn't getting them he worries. Nunez will be exactly the same.

I love watching this lad, the headers against West Ham and Ajax were top class, the first time shot that Fabianski turned over the bar would have been a brilliant goal, he's a nightmare for defenders and he's got that Suarez/Cavani attitude about him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4073 on: Today at 11:35:09 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:41:16 am
The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.


Klopp literally called him a project in his first press conference after we'd signed him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4074 on: Today at 11:36:40 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:35:09 am
Klopp literally called him a project in his first press conference after we'd signed him.

Which just further illustrates what a mess last summer was. 3 projects and not a single player ready to start.

Maybe the club felt this footie lark was easy, give us a challenge.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4075 on: Today at 11:52:36 am »
Did he call him a 'project' in the sense that he's not the finished product yet and not yet ready to start? Would he say the same of any 23 year old we brought in?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4076 on: Today at 01:13:31 pm »
Admittedly i knew very little about him other than his big goal tally and performances against us.

The signing was a strange one as paying that sort of money is always going to bring criticism. If we'd paid 30 million nobody would really be batting an eyelid. My confusion about the signing is that we seem to either go for potential at reasonable (reasonable being average in the current PL market) prices or established and experienced players for the bigger fees. Nunez is the former potential player with the latters inflated price tag. In that sense he hasn;t been an instant success. He's young and raw and seems to have something about him, good or bad, and we'll just have to wait and see if he can develop into a player that provides the value we need in front of goal.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4077 on: Today at 02:14:26 pm »
I've seen Nunez called 'shit' on twitter or whatever, from rival fans usually, and whilst he is far from 'shit' he has to be fair, also given those rival fans quite a lot of material for their mockery with some really questionable touches of the ball, or amateur looking attempts to control it as well as some wayward finishing.

But at the same time, he's scored some brilliant centre forward headers, slotted a few goals in and hit a cracking volley here or there.

He looks both excellent & terrible at the same time - he's one of the strangest footballers I've ever seen!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #4078 on: Today at 02:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 02:14:26 pm
I've seen Nunez called 'shit' on twitter or whatever, from rival fans usually, and whilst he is far from 'shit' he has to be fair, also given those rival fans quite a lot of material for their mockery with some really questionable touches of the ball, or amateur looking attempts to control it as well as some wayward finishing.

But at the same time, he's scored some brilliant centre forward headers, slotted a few goals in and hit a cracking volley here or there.

He looks both excellent & terrible at the same time - he's one of the strangest footballers I've ever seen!

The terrible stuff is overblown. All players miss hit passes, miss control the ball, miss chances etc. Football is a game of mistakes.

His pass completion is actually very similar to that of Jota (8% higher than him this season) so I don't think his link up play is as bad as people suggest, though obviously he looks ungainly compared to a peak Firmino (who doesn't?).

The problem for Núñez is people were already on his back in pre season, then again after the Palace game. He doesn't have the credit in the bank for misses like Mané or Salah do and it's going to take time for him to shake off the flop narrative that the masses are desperate for. He's going to make those people look silly IMO.
