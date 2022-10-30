I've seen Nunez called 'shit' on twitter or whatever, from rival fans usually, and whilst he is far from 'shit' he has to be fair, also given those rival fans quite a lot of material for their mockery with some really questionable touches of the ball, or amateur looking attempts to control it as well as some wayward finishing.
But at the same time, he's scored some brilliant centre forward headers, slotted a few goals in and hit a cracking volley here or there.
He looks both excellent & terrible at the same time - he's one of the strangest footballers I've ever seen!