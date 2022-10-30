The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.





As others have said, who told you that? No-one did. Neither Klopp nor the club came out with a statement to that effect. No knowledgable person would ever declare such a thing. Sensible people would simply think 'ok we've bought a new player, let's see how it goes'. We've all been round the block enough times to know there are no guarantees with even the biggest marquee players, let alone mere tents and gazebos.So you basically told yourself this, or you listened to some no-mark know-nothing online trying to sound like they knew what they were talking about. Or one of the many twats now in the fanbase who like to make declarative statements so that a) they can sound knowledgable when they aren't and b) so that if it fails to transpire they can moan about it, relentlessly. Literally inventing things that can then be moaned about when they don't happen. Very efficient forward planning, to be honest. I mean we wouldn't want to be without things to moan about a few months down the line, now, would we?