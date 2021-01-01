The thing is when we signed him, we were told he was the missing puzzle up front as hes a traditional number 9 whos clinical when presented with chances compared to the likes of salah and mane who used to need quite a few chances to score.
So far this hasnt been the case, whenever hes got too much time to think about things, his finishing has been very hit and miss. I know hes a long term project but for the sort of money we paid for him, you expected a player who was a bit more advanced in their development. Hes still very rough round the edges and theres a lot to his game that needs polished off. A project player would have been someone signed for £20-30 million with the hope to establish himself in the team within the next couple of seasons.