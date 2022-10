This isn't a cheap striker bought from a championship side People have the right to question his finishing and lack of end product. Being fast, and creating chaos isn't good enough when we are desperate for wins to stay in the top 4 race and right now I fail to see how is he better than Origi let alone Mane.



I hope he proves me wrong but this team is so desperate for wins and its going to get worst for him if we keep playing shite and not finishing our chances.







Origi will go down in history as a Liverpool legend (at the very least a cult hero) for the things he did for us. He was the man for the big occasion and he scored some very important goals for us.But his shot volume was too low. He averaged less than 1 shot per game (and only 43% of those on target) in his time with us. You can never be an elite striker if you don't shoot the ball.I think it's already clear that Núñez brings the shot volume if nothing else. It would have taken Origi 33 games to hit the amount of shots Núñez has so far this season and that's with Núñez missing lots of games.