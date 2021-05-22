« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 01:51:00 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 01:47:18 pm
So therefore it doesn't matter if Nunez dives and acts then?
I have to say, I love Nunez and think he's fantastic, but that face clutch and dive was embarrassing.
JRed

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 01:59:24 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:51:00 pm
I have to say, I love Nunez and think he's fantastic, but that face clutch and dive was embarrassing.
To be fair to him, he was caught in the face. Id rather him go down too easily than retaliate and get sent off.

He will learn tho that we get fuck all from the refs in the PL and will just get on with things rather than trying to get something from the officials.
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 02:01:51 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:59:24 pm
To be fair to him, he was caught in the face. Id rather him go down too easily than retaliate and get sent off.

He will learn tho that we get fuck all from the refs in the PL and will just get on with things rather than trying to get something from the officials.

Or maybe he'll take a bite out of crime...
[new username under construction]

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 02:09:31 pm
Anyone else sat with smile on their face listening to Klopp talk about him just now? :D
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 02:14:31 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 02:09:31 pm
Anyone else sat with smile on their face listening to Klopp talk about him just now? :D

Klopp thinks he has great technique. But he must be mistaken as I read in here that his technique is awful. Who to believe?
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 02:29:36 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:51:00 pm
I have to say, I love Nunez and think he's fantastic, but that face clutch and dive was embarrassing.

maybe he has that special delayed onset pain condition? it's rare admittedly - but possible.

:D
Davidbowie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 02:33:46 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 02:14:31 pm
Klopp thinks he has great technique. But he must be mistaken as I read in here that his technique is awful. Who to believe?

TBF Klopp is hardly going to say his technique is shit is he?
Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 02:35:10 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:33:46 pm
TBF Klopp is hardly going to say his technique is shit is he?

He wouldn't never make it as a pro in South America if he wasn't half decent.
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 02:37:02 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 02:33:46 pm
TBF Klopp is hardly going to say his technique is shit is he?


He didn't need to say anything. He commented unprompted that he's heard some people comment on Darwin's technique and that they should see what he does in training.

I'm sure the full quote will be out soon cos I'm paraphrasing but I don't think he's underwhelmed with Núñez like some of those ridiculous reports a couple of months ago, put it that way.
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3889 on: Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm
Quote
“For all of these things, his numbers are incredible, to be absolutely honest. And I’m pretty sure his xG is pretty high as well, he had a few chances that he missed, but he’s scored as well, and he’s involved in a lot of finishing moments, a lot of things.

“The steps he’s making are really big, and that means that he settles in more and more. A great month for him."

"Nobody knows, he doesn’t know,” the Liverpool boss said when asked how good Nunez could eventually be.

“It’s so exciting, but he has to stay fit, he has to be available all the time, and he wasn’t against Nottingham Forest. That’s all important in the life of a professional football player. So we have to work on all the different areas.

“The potential is incredible. It’s not only speed, the attitude is really good, he’s a real worker, and again I tell you, I know there’s some people who think “technically, not sure, first touch,” it’s incredible.

“That he doesn’t bring it on the pitch at the moment all the time, his first touch might be here or there sometimes, it’s nothing to do with technique. It’s just a bit too late, awareness, orientation and all these kind of things, but that’s all possible to develop and to learn obviously, and that’s where we’re at.

“It’s really exciting, but where it can go I have no idea.”


https://www.thisisanfield.com/2022/10/his-numbers-are-incredible-jurgen-klopp-so-excited-by-darwin-nunez-potential/
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 02:40:39 pm
For all of these things, his numbers are incredible, to be absolutely honest. And Im pretty sure his xG is pretty high as well, he had a few chances that he missed, but hes scored as well, and hes involved in a lot of finishing moments, a lot of things.

The steps hes making are really big, and that means that he settles in more and more. A great month for him."

"Nobody knows, he doesnt know, the Liverpool boss said when asked how good Nunez could eventually be.

Its so exciting, but he has to stay fit, he has to be available all the time, and he wasnt against Nottingham Forest. Thats all important in the life of a professional football player. So we have to work on all the different areas.

The potential is incredible. Its not only speed, the attitude is really good, hes a real worker, and again I tell you, I know theres some people who think technically, not sure, first touch, its incredible.

That he doesnt bring it on the pitch at the moment all the time, his first touch might be here or there sometimes, its nothing to do with technique. Its just a bit too late, awareness, orientation and all these kind of things, but thats all possible to develop and to learn obviously, and thats where were at.

Its really exciting, but where it can go I have no idea.

Klopp said this??
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 02:43:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm
Klopp said this??

He did aye 😂 it was not long after one of the journos had referenced Leeds' xg to be fair.
mickeydocs

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3892 on: Yesterday at 03:50:15 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 02:14:31 pm
Klopp thinks he has great technique. But he must be mistaken as I read in here that his technique is awful. Who to believe?

Klopp clearly doesn't follow James on rawk. He could learn alot about his squad from James.
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 04:03:48 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 03:50:15 pm
Klopp clearly doesn't follow James on rawk. He could learn alot about his squad from James.

Klopp should sit down next to him...
tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm
I mean Klopp literally says that his first touch is sometimes iffy in that quote, but they're working on it and it's not down to technique.
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3895 on: Yesterday at 04:35:29 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:25:45 pm
I mean Klopp literally says that his first touch is sometimes iffy in that quote, but they're working on it and it's not down to technique.

We were told he had terrible technique, that it was akin to signing Usain Bolt etc. by some posters in this thread.

It's important to have balance, nobody is saying he's the complete footballer, he's obviously very raw. But if Klopp says he has "incredible technique" then I would take that opinion over someone on here saying he's trash and posting horse gifs.
tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3896 on: Yesterday at 04:39:21 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:35:29 pm
We were told he had terrible technique, that it was akin to signing Usain Bolt etc. by some posters in this thread.

It's important to have balance, nobody is saying he's the complete footballer, he's obviously very raw. But if Klopp says he has "incredible technique" then I would take that opinion over someone on here saying he's trash and posting horse gifs.

Klopp doesn't say he has incredible technique, though?  He finds it incredible that people are questioning his technique, but then goes on to say that his first touch isn't always there and that they're working on it.  Which is fine.

I think his touch is easily good enough, no worries on that front.  He's very good at playing it one touch back into midfield when receiving the ball with his back to goal.
Fromola

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3897 on: Yesterday at 04:43:22 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 01:47:18 pm
So therefore it doesn't matter if Nunez dives and acts then?

I'm not going to defend him for it.

Just saying if he wants to get away with diving and cheating he's the wrong nationality at the wrong club and he'll find himself never getting a decision once the pundits have had their say.
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3898 on: Yesterday at 04:45:06 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:39:21 pm
Klopp doesn't say he has incredible technique, though?  He finds it incredible that people are questioning his technique, but then goes on to say that his first touch isn't always there and that they're working on it.  Which is fine.

I think his touch is easily good enough, no worries on that front.  He's very good at playing it one touch back into midfield when receiving the ball with his back to goal.

I'd have to watch it again but you may be right. From the written version it could be like you say or it could be him reitterating that the potential is incredible again like how he begins the sentence.

Certainly the first time I heard him say it in the press conference it sounded like a glowing reference anyway.

[Edit]

Just watched it again now and I'm 90% sure he does mean incredible technique. Just from the way he says it.

https://youtu.be/o3TMQ6TWRAg

The Darwin talk starts about 6:40 and the part about his technique about 9:30 onwards.



newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3899 on: Yesterday at 04:59:44 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 03:50:15 pm
Klopp clearly doesn't follow James on rawk. He could learn alot about his squad from James.
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:03:48 pm
Klopp should sit down next to him...

Is it James or Hamez?
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3900 on: Yesterday at 05:32:54 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 04:35:29 pm
We were told he had terrible technique, that it was akin to signing Usain Bolt etc. by some posters in this thread.

It's important to have balance, nobody is saying he's the complete footballer, he's obviously very raw. But if Klopp says he has "incredible technique" then I would take that opinion over someone on here saying he's trash and posting horse gifs.

Why are you xenophobically attacking the horses?
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3901 on: Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:42:34 pm
Klopp said this??

Why would that be surprising? xG basically dictates all our forward signings since Klopp arrived. Probably deals with it on a daily basis in interacting with all the analysts. Just because there is a weird hangup in the UK media with it doesnt mean everybody else doesnt deal with it as just another thing.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3902 on: Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:05:10 pm
Why would that be surprising? xG basically dictates all our forward signings since Klopp arrived. Probably deals with it on a daily basis in interacting with all the analysts. Just because there is a weird hangup in the UK media with it doesnt mean everybody else doesnt deal with it as just another thing.

Because it's the first time I've actually heard him use the term in an interview in 7 years.

Obviously he know about it and believes in it - just surprised to hear him say it in a presser.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3903 on: Yesterday at 07:18:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm
Because it's the first time I've actually heard him use the term in an interview in 7 years.

Obviously he know about it and believes in it - just surprised to hear him say it in a presser.

He has actually done it before.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-salah-mane-20198372

"On the other hand, we create a lot of chances. In the Expected Goals we are still second behind Man City in the Premier League, but far from them in the ones we actually scored. This problem has been going on throughout the season.
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3904 on: Yesterday at 07:18:57 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm
Because it's the first time I've actually heard him use the term in an interview in 7 years.

Obviously he know about it and believes in it - just surprised to hear him say it in a presser.

At the airport so cant really look for examples but Im pretty sure he references it a decent amount without just saying the word.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3905 on: Yesterday at 08:04:40 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:39:21 pm
Klopp doesn't say he has incredible technique, though?  He finds it incredible that people are questioning his technique, but then goes on to say that his first touch isn't always there and that they're working on it.  Which is fine.

I think his touch is easily good enough, no worries on that front.  He's very good at playing it one touch back into midfield when receiving the ball with his back to goal.

He has mentioned before that his technique is really good before but said that nerves were stopping him from displaying his true technique during matches.
Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3906 on: Yesterday at 08:08:16 pm
Motherfuckers, he's from South America. In that part of the world if you can't control a ball you may as well not bother turning up to the parks.
Knight

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3907 on: Yesterday at 08:17:25 pm
People actually questioning Nunez given his start along with the Keita thread this is another exhibit for the, people dont understand what theyre watching but are more than happy to hold forth regardless exhibition.
Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3908 on: Yesterday at 08:27:30 pm
Quote from:
Motherfuckers, he's from South America. In that part of the world if you can't control a ball you may as well not bother turning up to the parks.

if his touch his crap but his reactions and speed are quick you could get away with it

His touch isnt bad its just a little inconsistent
Offline Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3909 on: Yesterday at 08:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:17:25 pm
People actually questioning Nunez given his start along with the Keita thread this is another exhibit for the, people dont understand what theyre watching but are more than happy to hold forth regardless exhibition.

so you would give Keita a huge new contract i guess? 6 more years
Offline Agent99

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3910 on: Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:28:40 pm
so you would give Keita a huge new contract i guess? 6 more years
Maybe 5 but 6 is pushing it although he will only be 33 in 2028.
Offline Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3911 on: Yesterday at 09:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm
Maybe 5 but 6 is pushing it although he will only be 33 in 2028.

33 is also the number of appearances hell make in that time
Offline KloppCorn

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3912 on: Today at 03:31:29 am »
Moving on. I hope Darwin gets a hatty tomorrow night. Has to start imo and need to start Trent and Kostas imo.
Online Knight

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3913 on: Today at 06:27:55 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:28:40 pm
so you would give Keita a huge new contract i guess? 6 more years

The issue with Keita is you get very little opportunity to watch him play football given hes perma crocked. So no. Given we already have Thiago we cannot afford to carry another injury prone CM. We absolutely should not give him a new contract and should probably have looked to move him on in the summer. But the issue with some posters is when they do get opportunity to watch him they think hes rubbish.
Online plura

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3914 on: Today at 06:46:06 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:27:55 am
The issue with Keita is you get very little opportunity to watch him play football given hes perma crocked. So no. Given we already have Thiago we cannot afford to carry another injury prone CM. We absolutely should not give him a new contract and should probably have looked to move him on in the summer. But the issue with some posters is when they do get opportunity to watch him they think hes rubbish.

Is that true? Besides the odd fellow perhaps.
Alright then, show us who.
