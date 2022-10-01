We were told he had terrible technique, that it was akin to signing Usain Bolt etc. by some posters in this thread.



It's important to have balance, nobody is saying he's the complete footballer, he's obviously very raw. But if Klopp says he has "incredible technique" then I would take that opinion over someone on here saying he's trash and posting horse gifs.



Klopp doesn't say he has incredible technique, though? He finds it incredible that people are questioning his technique, but then goes on to say that his first touch isn't always there and that they're working on it. Which is fine.I think his touch is easily good enough, no worries on that front. He's very good at playing it one touch back into midfield when receiving the ball with his back to goal.