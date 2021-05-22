« previous next »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:47:03 am
Goal every 106 minutes for us so far. Including some at important moments. That's in a team that's playing fairly poorly, and he apparently (according to media and others) not playing well.

Imagine if he hits 'form'....

While according to the same people, the signing of the summer has been Gabriel Jesus. Might be wrong here but I think Nunez has like a goal every 100 mins, Jesus every 200.
You have to love the narrative that's decided based upon a players first few games for a club. Jesus scores in his first 3 or so. Nunez gets sent off and misses them. Forget the next 10 games, their mind is already made up.
Mate of mine is a massive Celtic fan, detests the way the media portray them and forever criticizes them. He's been giving Nunez stuck all season, I just messaged him and said another one for Nunez last night. Yeah but did you see the one he missed?  Still has a goal a game pretty much. Aye but he's been lucky with a few of them. What do you think of Jesus at Arsenal anyway?  Brilliant signing, he's scoring some amount of goals for them. Wonderful
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:28:00 pm
While according to the same people, the signing of the summer has been Gabriel Jesus. Might be wrong here but I think Nunez has like a goal every 100 mins, Jesus every 200.
You have to love the narrative that's decided based upon a players first few games for a club. Jesus scores in his first 3 or so. Nunez gets sent off and misses them. Forget the next 10 games, their mind is already made up.
Mate of mine is a massive Celtic fan, detests the way the media portray them and forever criticizes them. He's been giving Nunez stuck all season, I just messaged him and said another one for Nunez last night. Yeah but did you see the one he missed?  Still has a goal a game pretty much. Aye but he's been lucky with a few of them. What do you think of Jesus at Arsenal anyway?  Brilliant signing, he's scoring some amount of goals for them. Wonderful

Stay true to your name. Give him a slap next time you see him. Maybe miss your first slap and then get in a really sound one a la Nunez style.
His little incident where he ended up on the floor after some contact (being my best biased commentator) he was tussling and probably felt like he was getting unfairly handled a bit in the build up to that. Bassey was doing similar to Salah all game, just seemed to be pushing and trying to use off the ball strength is a way that looked more like fouling to me.

Nunez is just enough of a shithouse to go down clutching his face from it   ;D
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 09:11:17 am
That a roundabout way of calling for a ban? Cut that soft shite out!


Nah, it's a roundabout way of calling him, and myself, a twat. Deserved in both cases, I'm sure you'll agree

[insert obvious rejoinder]  ;)
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:28:00 pm
While according to the same people, the signing of the summer has been Gabriel Jesus. Might be wrong here but I think Nunez has like a goal every 100 mins, Jesus every 200.
You have to love the narrative that's decided based upon a players first few games for a club. Jesus scores in his first 3 or so. Nunez gets sent off and misses them. Forget the next 10 games, their mind is already made up.
Mate of mine is a massive Celtic fan, detests the way the media portray them and forever criticizes them. He's been giving Nunez stuck all season, I just messaged him and said another one for Nunez last night. Yeah but did you see the one he missed?  Still has a goal a game pretty much. Aye but he's been lucky with a few of them. What do you think of Jesus at Arsenal anyway?  Brilliant signing, he's scoring some amount of goals for them. Wonderful

At least 90 percent of punditry and fan perception is based on nothing but tired cliches and ignorant assumption. In general, people would rather double down than change opinion or admit to being wrong, and in the sporting world that is just amplified massively. Even someone like Peter Crouch - who I like and have a lot of time for - said last night something to the tune of 'If Nunez can just get on a run and score a few goals I think he'll really take off', it obviously hadn't registered with him that it was his fourth goal in his last four games.


Let them say what they want. We're a bit unpredictable right now but as long as Klopp has the heart and stomach for the fight then we will be all right.
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:11:56 am

Ive seen Mo miss far worse than that, no one analyses the chances Mo, or anyone else, misses.
You've clearly not read the Mo Salah thread here. He gets pelters every time he's less than 100% perfect with every touch.

This weirdo reaction to Darwin, by his own fans, is an extreme version of what already happens to our other players.
To be honest, when he stood up on that chair and shouted a big massive fuck you to the Newcastle bench, he went way way up in my estimation. Him banging them in is just a bonus.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:11:41 am
This.

We get fuck all from referee's despite being top of the fair play league for years anyway.

Is right. We've been top of that league for five years straight, and still people were calling us divers and what else not.

Fuck that. And wasn't even a dive, he got hit in the face.

Just look at Salah for not "diving", he gets pulled down like in a fucking WWE multiple times in every match, and the refs never whistle.

Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:47:15 pm


ha ha brilliant - but scarily enough some of the people posting in this thread think we should sign him as that type of snidery is just what is missing from our beautiful game

methinks klopp would disagree
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 09:11:17 am
That a roundabout way of calling for a ban? Cut that soft shite out!

On Darwin, I'm getting serious Torres vibes about him, to the point where I'm absolutely devastated when he gets subbed. All aboard the chaos train.

Right post, right time, wrong target
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:58 pm
My old man saying today there's going to be a game one day where he'll score like 4 or 5 goals in one game.  ;D
Already scored four in one game for us - albeit in a preseason friendly. So he has previous :)
Quote from: plura on Today at 02:30:11 pm
Stay true to your name. Give him a slap next time you see him. Maybe miss your first slap and then get in a really sound one a la Nunez style.

And then fall to the ground in an attempt to get your mate sent off...
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:44 am
I am all for this. We get the square of fuck all. We need to be more savvy with these calls

Thing is it arguably changed the match. Ajax for whatever reason completely lost their heads after it, rather than just ignoring what Nunez did. We scored shortly thereafter. Nunez then scored one goal. Should have had another. An impactful night for him despite being subbed
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:03:20 am
Yep, it's been really weird. Some of our own can't wait for a missed chance or dodgy touch to come in here and tell us how bad he is, how he "won't make it here if he can't score those", post that shit horse gif etc etc. Anyone trying to explain it's great he gets loads of chances even if some are missed is met with "but he has to be clinical" "a chance is useless if it isn't scored" etc. It's strange, can't ever remember an expectation before that a player has to score every single chance he's going to get.

Anyone not enjoying him is missing out big time.

Its simply because were doing worse than expected and we paid a significant amount of money for him.

Salah misses loads of sitters when we first signed him but nothing was said as we started the season pretty much in line with expectations.

Dont get me wrong its ridiculous, but if we were top of the league it wouldnt be getting said, or at least it would be far less common.
I would love to now how a chance that is slightly better than fifty-fifty becomes a sitter when it is Darwin involved.


Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:44 am
I am all for this. We get the square of fuck all. We need to be more savvy with these calls


Yeah, count me in on that too. Sick and tired of being punished yet not rewarded.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:44 am
I am all for this. We get the square of fuck all. We need to be more savvy with these calls

It's not nice to see but we're always too nice. We're also always held up to higher standards than everyone else, so Newcastle can come here and fake injuries for 90 minutes and time waste and dive but that's fine. We score in injury time they created and Newcastle are painted as the victims.

Watching it it was like "bloody hell mate don't you know you're a Liverpool player, we have to play to corinthian rules, while everyone else dives and cheats with impunity". It will come back on him though once the Manc mafia officials decide to black mark him. Look at Salah, he never gets a free kick, never mind a pen.
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 06:41:14 pm

Yeah, count me in on that too. Sick and tired of being punished yet not rewarded.
Give me Suarez engineering penalties over our players being wrestled to the ground every 10 minutes any day


Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:19:54 am


.


If you think referees are dishonestly avoiding giving us free kicks for genuine and obvious fouls, what would us being frequent cheats change to prevent them avoiding giving us free kicks for make-believe fouls?


The law of averages - the more you go down, the more likely you'll get something.


While we were playing sublime 'carve them wide open with 3 broad slices' football we didn't need it. At this point we need to scrap and claw and pull every legal truck in the book.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:45:13 pm
Give me Suarez engineering penalties over our players being wrestled to the ground every 10 minutes any day

It'll only take one Neville/Carragher MNF and MOTD panel to call him a cheat and that's the last decision he'll ever get.

We don't play to the same rules and standards as the rest.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:00:44 am
I am all for this. We get the square of fuck all. We need to be more savvy with these calls

Agree completely. I mean look at Joachim Andersen who roughed him up at every opportunity until Nunez snapped. That according to the pundits was Andersen being clever and using his experience.

Well for me if defenders want to try and rough him up or wind him up then Darwin has every right to highlight that. He was caught in the face, yes he made a meal of it but Mo has shown time and time again what happens if you don't exagerate contact.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:45:13 pm
Give me Suarez engineering penalties...


Like a beaver building a dam...
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:47:30 pm
It'll only take one Neville/Carragher MNF and MOTD panel to call him a cheat and that's the last decision he'll ever get.

We don't play to the same rules and standards as the rest.
We cant get less than we get now!

We need some Uruguayan justice!
