Goal every 106 minutes for us so far. Including some at important moments. That's in a team that's playing fairly poorly, and he apparently (according to media and others) not playing well.



Imagine if he hits 'form'....



While according to the same people, the signing of the summer has been Gabriel Jesus. Might be wrong here but I think Nunez has like a goal every 100 mins, Jesus every 200.You have to love the narrative that's decided based upon a players first few games for a club. Jesus scores in his first 3 or so. Nunez gets sent off and misses them. Forget the next 10 games, their mind is already made up.Mate of mine is a massive Celtic fan, detests the way the media portray them and forever criticizes them. He's been giving Nunez stuck all season, I just messaged him and said another one for Nunez last night. Yeah but did you see the one he missed? Still has a goal a game pretty much. Aye but he's been lucky with a few of them. What do you think of Jesus at Arsenal anyway? Brilliant signing, he's scoring some amount of goals for them. Wonderful