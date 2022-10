he needs to stop the continental style of being shot and falling to the floor every time he's in a bit of a tussle



but he looks both dangerous and unpredictable - because we don't know what he's gonna do then heaven help our opponents



and what was he doing in our defence when he intercepted a dangerous pass and started a break - that was awesome!



really like the fella - looking forward to more from him



I am genuinely enjoying his time here but this was a bit much. There's a school of thought that we have to telegraph fouls because otherwise we won't get them, but I would much prefer that we don't go for the histrionic nonsense that looks even worse in slow-mo and gives our detractors even more ammo. Diaz was a huge drama queen before coming to us and now it seems he'll get up and get on with it - I'm sure senior players might be having a chat with our Darwin to this effect.Absolutely embarrassing shouts in here earlier though. As someone said, anyone not partaking of the sheer chaotic joy of this lad playing football should really ask themselves why they're a football fan full stop, let alone a Liverpool fan