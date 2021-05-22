« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3760
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:14:26 am
6 in 13 now. Just over 1 in 2. Thatll do me. Its only the incessant need to create debate that creates a pathetic non story. Without the Harland comparison hes hit the ground running.

Anyone citing sitters needs to have a look at Some of Haalands misses. And Rushies, and Kennys and surarezs and Fowlers etc.

Even for this place, some of the earlier comments are pathetic.

It is nowhere near that though.

Darwin has scored 6 goals in 636 minutes for us. That is absolute elite level.

That is 6 goals per 7 full games.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3761
He is gonna grow better by the day. Not worried about him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3762
The ridiculous and the sublime, all in about 60 minutes. Have a feeling thatll stay the norm for Darwin.  ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3763
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
I'm not home so couldn't watch the game. I read the HT thread and this thread though. I was expecting the worst miss of all time given a lot of the comments. Now I've seen the incident I'm more surprised that Bobby didn't score himself. I've seen far easier misses than that one in my time.

I'm amazed at the stick Nunez gets. He'll miss some, but he'll bag loads too. He's a Red, and he's bloody great.
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3764
James: Dumb, dumber, or dumbest?

Hard to tell.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3765
When he went to defence and carried the ball 40 yards or more haha. Love this guy.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3766
Ha ha ha Darwin is boss. The haters can cry more.

Can't believe that james gobshite is still here. this place used to have standards - mind you they lost them when they let me in, lol ;D
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3767
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
This thread is swinging from end to end... One good game and Nunez is the bee's knees, one bad game is he's shit... The guy is a raw talent, has skills that makes the game enjoyable, so let's enjoy it. He's not Haaland, who is a generational talent. But Mo is not Messi or Ronaldo either, yet we still enjoy him. Nunez can develop into a really special striker, let's give him that chance. It's fair to criticize him for missing the sitter, but he should also be praised for the placement of the header.
See I don't get this. why is it 'fair' to criticise a football player for missing a 'sitter'? Every player will miss 'sitters'. It's just a normal part of the game. What's the point in 'criticising' something you KNOW is going to happen. It's like criticising the sun for rising or the sky for being blue or leaves for falling off trees in autumn.

I'll never understand why some people are so desperate to look for things to criticise. The world's shit enough already without adding more negativity to it.

Plus of course in football being there to miss a 'sitter' means you were there. In the right position. And that's a huge positive. That's how coaches see it and is one of the differences between real managers and wannbe armchair managers.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3768
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:37:27 am
See I don't get this. why is it 'fair' to criticise a football player for missing a 'sitter'? Every player will miss 'sitters'. It's just a normal part of the game. What's the point in 'criticising' something you KNOW is going to happen. It's like criticising the sun for rising or the sky for being blue or leaves for falling off trees in autumn.

I'll never understand why some people are so desperate to look for things to criticise. The world's shit enough already without adding more negativity to it.

Plus of course in football being there to miss a 'sitter' means you were there. In the right position. And that's a huge positive. That's how coaches see it and is one of the differences between real managers and wannbe armchair managers.
I'm going to criticize your post...

:)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3769
This gets posted on Reddit everytime Nunez scores and never fails to make me laugh.



Agent of Chaos indeed.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3770
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:50:36 am
This gets posted on Reddit everytime Nunez scores and never fails to make me laugh.



Agent of Chaos indeed.


Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3771
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:15:36 pm
its fucking bizarre. Id love to know what the issue is - why they do it - theres a few on this thread sniping at him every time. I mean, WHY?!

It cant be just because there are actuall Liverpool fans so taken in by Twitter banter, they automatically do it themselves?

It boggles my mind.

The lad has 6 goals already despite missing a few games, he is an absolute menace every time he plays (a bit too much in one game  :P ), hes fantastic. And this is only the start.

It's almost as if they've spent way too much time with their non-Liverpool supporting mates, and have picked up the blatant nonsensical agenda  against him, since the moment he signed.

There is no other logical explanation for some of the reactions by our own lot.

Keeping in mind he missed 3 games in the league, his goal-scoring record would probably be even better than it is.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3772
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:41:30 am
I'm going to criticize your post...

:)
That's always fair ;D
