« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 253971 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,034
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Hes had a disrupted season (some of it his fault for the stupid sending off against Palace) and has come into a misfiring team but is staring to show his merits.

Weird how a couple of posters seem determined to criticise him - when not criticising Klopp or virtually every other player, albeit some criticism is justified.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,129
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm »
I'm not home so couldn't watch the game. I read the HT thread and this thread though. I was expecting the worst miss of all time given a lot of the comments. Now I've seen the incident I'm more surprised that Bobby didn't score himself. I've seen far easier misses than that one in my time.

I'm amazed at the stick Nunez gets. He'll miss some, but he'll bag loads too. He's a Red, and he's bloody great.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm »
BT saying the goals will come if continues to work hard. Hes scoring a goal a game for fuck sake.

Love him, an absolute crazy, wrecking ball of a player, hes just fun. I love the snide shit, the fluffed chances and the world class finishes. Hes also a kid.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 10:40:09 pm »
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
  • Belfast Red
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 10:40:20 pm »
A bit random but watching him run with the ball hes very similar in technique/style to Gerrard.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,941
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm »
If there has ever been a thread to make a RAWK poster look like a complete and utter tit then this would be one of many.

Love the guy. If you cannot see the raw natural talent and passion and not, as a football fan, love that then youre doing football wrong.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,034
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 10:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm
He's sitting down I think.

Ha! Just got that.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,997
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 10:42:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm
If there has ever been a thread to make a RAWK poster look like a complete and utter tit then this would be one of many.

Love the guy. If you cannot see the raw natural talent and passion and not, as a football fan, love that then youre doing football wrong.

Spot on mate, the kid is fucking ace
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,059
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 10:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:14:51 pm
Making interceptions in his own box now 🤣

That was brilliant ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,369
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 10:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm
BT saying the goals will come if continues to work hard. Hes scoring a goal a game for fuck sake.

Love him, an absolute crazy, wrecking ball of a player, hes just fun. I love the snide shit, the fluffed chances and the world class finishes. Hes also a kid.


He's involved and looks dangerous every time he plays. Narrative around him this season has been bizarre. He's already good but he's got the potential to be fucking boss
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm »
Hes refreshingly raw, he misses a ton, but will score a ton. Imagine working with someone like him, the potential is staggering.
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,229
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm »
what a man. A real tornado of chaos and unpredictability
Logged
YNWA

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 10:49:50 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm
If there has ever been a thread to make a RAWK poster look like a complete and utter tit then this would be one of many.

Love the guy. If you cannot see the raw natural talent and passion and not, as a football fan, love that then youre doing football wrong.

I feel exactly the same.

He is probably the player who gets you out of your seat the most since Suarez.

The only comparable player has been Diaz. It must be a South American thing.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,034
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 10:47:51 pm
what a man. A real tornado of chaos and unpredictability

Aah but he cost £85m and has a man bun and hit the post blah, blah, blah.

Anything for the hyper critics on here to have a whinge.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,642
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 10:57:55 pm »
Darwin Nunez is younger than Trent Alexander-Arnold. Just 10 months older than Rhian Brewster. Let that sink in first. Imagine when he is at the peak of his powers
Logged
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur

Online JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,152
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3736 on: Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm »
Steve McManaman is a nob.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Online RedBec1993

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3737 on: Yesterday at 11:05:19 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
Steve McManaman is a nob.

The way he was laughing at him. And going on like hes not been scoring.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,034
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3738 on: Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: JonnyCigarettes® on Yesterday at 10:57:59 pm
Steve McManaman is a nob.

Youve only just realised? ;D
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,239
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3739 on: Yesterday at 11:09:22 pm »
From the start I've had no interest in arguing about Nunez. We bought him as a no. 9 to score goals. His proof will be in the numbers.

He has more to his game than that but it's the big one. Why argue when we can just see if he does score them goals
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,441
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3740 on: Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:09:22 pm
From the start I've had no interest in arguing about Nunez. We bought him as a no. 9 to score goals. His proof will be in the numbers.

He has more to his game than that but it's the big one. Why argue when we can just see if he does score them goals
Because there is more to the game than just the scoring of goalsunless you score absurd amounts like Haaland.

So assuming he doesn't do that. His all around impact matters and so far, he is succeeding in that regard. But I am sure some disagree, hence, debate
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3741 on: Yesterday at 11:28:33 pm »
great signing he will score so many when he settles fully
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,676
  • JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3742 on: Yesterday at 11:29:06 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 11:25:07 pm
Because there is more to the game than just the scoring of goalsunless you score absurd amounts like Haaland.

So assuming he doesn't do that. His all around impact matters and so far, he is succeeding in that regard. But I am sure some disagree, hence, debate

He started wide left tonight as he did in his first season at Benfica when he got 10 assists in 29 League games.

As you say he has so much to his game.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:35:04 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3743 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:49:50 pm
I feel exactly the same.

He is probably the player who gets you out of your seat the most since Suarez.

The only comparable player has been Diaz. It must be a South American thing.

Sturridge got me out my seat more but hud technique was very South American esque I guess.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,805
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3744 on: Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm »
I like this fella a lot. Could do with polishing the timing of his runs cos he has an abundance of pace but runs in behind kill teams and he has a tremendous instinct for goals.

You gotta be in the right place to miss sitters too. Glad he recovered. He'll keep scoring.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,650
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3745 on: Yesterday at 11:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:38:50 pm
I'm not home so couldn't watch the game. I read the HT thread and this thread though. I was expecting the worst miss of all time given a lot of the comments. Now I've seen the incident I'm more surprised that Bobby didn't score himself. I've seen far easier misses than that one in my time.

I'm amazed at the stick Nunez gets. He'll miss some, but he'll bag loads too. He's a Red, and he's bloody great.

Yep thought that too only saw the second half and was expecting the miss to be far worse, who cares anyways he can miss a couple chances a game when hes scoring 4 in 5.
Logged

Online SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3746 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm
If there has ever been a thread to make a RAWK poster look like a complete and utter tit then this would be one of many.

Love the guy. If you cannot see the raw natural talent and passion and not, as a football fan, love that then youre doing football wrong.

Love him too. He's absolutely fucking brilliant. Now. What he'll be like in a year or two is mind boggling.

Think the prob with some critics on here is very simple - he wasn't/isn't Haaland  ::) Plus the naive sending off gave them all the ammo they needed.

The guy is pure entertainment - a joy to watch.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3747 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm »
Had to laugh when he stepped out of defence with the ball 😂
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,743
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3748 on: Yesterday at 11:48:45 pm »
Jesus at Arsenal is a huge success.

Nuñez at Liverpool is seen as failing


One is outscoring the other quite comfortably


Guess which mother fuckers. ;)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,524
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3749 on: Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm »
This thread is swinging from end to end... One good game and Nunez is the bee's knees, one bad game is he's shit... The guy is a raw talent, has skills that makes the game enjoyable, so let's enjoy it. He's not Haaland, who is a generational talent. But Mo is not Messi or Ronaldo either, yet we still enjoy him. Nunez can develop into a really special striker, let's give him that chance. It's fair to criticize him for missing the sitter, but he should also be praised for the placement of the header.

I wish there would be more balanced views. Nunez is raw, no doubt, but he has the potential to become something special. maybe he will, maybe he won't, who knows. But even now he's so enjoyable to watch, gets you off your seat. Al is right about him and Diaz being in that special category with flare like Suarez.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3750 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
If you want balanced views perhaps actually read the thread.  Most are saying the same as you, one or two saying differently, at least over the past couple of weeks. Youre saying something that isnt really happening.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,064
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3751 on: Yesterday at 11:59:10 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm
Had to laugh when he stepped out of defence with the ball 😂

If only Mo could finished that move.

Missed the easy one but scored the difficult one. He is Luis Garcia mkII.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,129
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3752 on: Today at 12:04:35 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
This thread is swinging from end to end... One good game and Nunez is the bee's knees, one bad game is he's shit... The guy is a raw talent, has skills that makes the game enjoyable, so let's enjoy it. He's not Haaland, who is a generational talent. But Mo is not Messi or Ronaldo either, yet we still enjoy him. Nunez can develop into a really special striker, let's give him that chance. It's fair to criticize him for missing the sitter, but he should also be praised for the placement of the header.

I wish there would be more balanced views. Nunez is raw, no doubt, but he has the potential to become something special. maybe he will, maybe he won't, who knows. But even now he's so enjoyable to watch, gets you off your seat. Al is right about him and Diaz being in that special category with flare like Suarez.
The thread itself might swing wildly, but many individual posters have remained consistent throughout. I think most of us know he's raw but with bags of talent. We know he'll sometimes go from the sublime to the ridiculous, but he'll give 100% and will excite and get you out of your seat.

It was really odd how the narratives were set even before he kicked a ball in anger for us. Too much media horseshit and social media absurdity. Maybe even some on here fell for it too, but I think a good core of posters have been consistent and levelheaded about Nunez on RAWK.

He's a rollercoaster, and it's great being on the ride.   8)

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 