This thread is swinging from end to end... One good game and Nunez is the bee's knees, one bad game is he's shit... The guy is a raw talent, has skills that makes the game enjoyable, so let's enjoy it. He's not Haaland, who is a generational talent. But Mo is not Messi or Ronaldo either, yet we still enjoy him. Nunez can develop into a really special striker, let's give him that chance. It's fair to criticize him for missing the sitter, but he should also be praised for the placement of the header.



I wish there would be more balanced views. Nunez is raw, no doubt, but he has the potential to become something special. maybe he will, maybe he won't, who knows. But even now he's so enjoyable to watch, gets you off your seat. Al is right about him and Diaz being in that special category with flare like Suarez.