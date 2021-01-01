« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

lfcred1976

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3520 on: Today at 12:19:05 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 12:06:43 pm
Someone on a gaming forum I browse thinks it deflected and was an own goal. It's genuinely incredible how some people can bend and break their own reality to fit their agendas and preconceptions.

Did take a slight touch off the defender, but not enough to alter the flight of the ball significantly.
Caston

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3521 on: Today at 12:28:22 pm
Can't wait until he gets a proper song
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3522 on: Today at 12:36:31 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:53:27 am
redcafe saying the same, that he never meant to hit to that corner. Ffs, this guy could get 30 a season and they will claim all mishits.
Who said that? Red Cafe?

Fantastic source. Respected everywhere.  ::)
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3523 on: Today at 12:48:34 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:30:45 am
According to some twat on Talksport last night his header was a mishit  :lmao

Imagine being that stupid.

they pulled that shit from the horrific broadcasters on the US NBCSN feed. They were all excited for the header - called it brilliant - and then mid-sentence changed their mind and said it was mishit and that he didn't intend it!! :lmao
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3524 on: Today at 12:52:35 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:26:51 am
That's, what, 5 goals in 13 appearances? Not like he's played all 90 in a lot of them either

✅ 574 minutes
⚽️ 5 goals
🅰️ 1 assist
📊 0.94 goal contributions per 90

https://twitter.com/BenBocsak/status/1583015595049484288?s

Mad the agenda still persists with this lad, social media and tablod tv/press has a lot to answer for, all because of a miss in a sodding pre-season game.  The commentator last night on the US coverage was full of Nunez has yet to score at anfield and when he did finally his first goal at Anfield type comments.   Making it sound like hed played half a season without a goal.

Considering the rough start he had with the sending off, and Kloppo said last night I think that Darwin's had a bit of a struggle with homesickness too, hes doing incredibly well. New team, new league, country, culture etc etc etc, trying to learn some English, yet once hes out on that pitch he looks the business already.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3525 on: Today at 12:53:47 pm
mishit goals are the new pace goals.

chalk it off.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3526 on: Today at 12:56:35 pm
Funny really, he looks an all round better player than Haaland but won't score as many. Principally because he's not, in schoolboy terms, a 'goalhanger' , waiting around whilst City's selection of expensive wingers get the ball to him for his (well taken) tap ins.


My dad carried on playing football into his 60s. 5 a side, and whilst it was well before walking football, I think he perfected the art of the walking football 'goalhanger' (through necessity given he was playing with people in their 20s)
