That's, what, 5 goals in 13 appearances? Not like he's played all 90 in a lot of them either



✅ 574 minutes⚽️ 5 goals🅰️ 1 assist📊 0.94 goal contributions per 90Mad the agenda still persists with this lad, social media and tablod tv/press has a lot to answer for, all because of a miss in a sodding pre-season game. The commentator last night on the US coverage was full of Nunez has yet to score at anfield and when he did finally his first goal at Anfield type comments. Making it sound like hed played half a season without a goal.Considering the rough start he had with the sending off, and Kloppo said last night I think that Darwin's had a bit of a struggle with homesickness too, hes doing incredibly well. New team, new league, country, culture etc etc etc, trying to learn some English, yet once hes out on that pitch he looks the business already.