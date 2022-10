That's, what, 5 goals in 13 appearances? Not like he's played all 90 in a lot of them either



✅ 574 minutes⚽️ 5 goals🅰️ 1 assist📊 0.94 goal contributions per 90Mad the agenda still persists with this lad, social media and tablod tv/press has a lot to answer for, all because of a miss in a sodding pre-season game. The commentator last night on the US coverage was full of ‘Nunez has yet to score at anfield’ and when he did ‘finally his first goal at Anfield’ type comments. Making it sound like he’d played half a season without a goal.Considering the rough start he had with the sending off, and Kloppo said last night I think that Darwin's had a bit of a struggle with homesickness too, he’s doing incredibly well. New team, new league, country, culture etc etc etc, trying to learn some English, yet once he’s out on that pitch he looks the business already.