One thing I noticed last night was how the crowd reacted to him. He does absolutely mad shit, causes teams tonnes of problems, and the crowd fucking LOVE him.
Like I haven't heard cheering for a player showing just aggression and determination in a along time - there were loud chants for Allison saving the pen, a big event in the game, but there equally loud chants for Nunez just pressing a guy and making life hard, a relatively simple task.
He's fucking electric, looks a monster, and seems to have captured the hearts of the players and the Anfield faithful, because he is such a beast and so explosive