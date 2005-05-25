He had a good game and deserved the goal. He's done well to recover since the Palace setback.



His mixture of physicality, pace and finishing are unlike what we've had in previous years. He's more of a throwback to Torres for me. And let's be honest, we were questioning our inability to score in 3 cup finals last season. He's been brought in to give us more directness and you can see that by the number of chances he has. A bona-fide goal threat just like he was at Anfield last season. He just needs a bit more composure in some situations and to remember to trust his technique. If he does this, he'll score a lot of goals like the one against Rangers.