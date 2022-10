Comparing Nunez and Haaland is like comparing a family hatchback to a heavily supercharged muscle car.



One is ruthlessly efficient at what it does, but bloody boring. It looks dull, its got no discerning features but it does exactly what its supposed to do.



The other is a complete wildcard. Some days its not starting, some days itll break the land speed record. Some days you may wake up to find its driven itself off in the middle of the night because it was bored. Its beautiful, its chaos.



Thats Darwin Nunez. He could score from 40 yards, hit the crossbar from 4 yards, break the Premier League running speed record, be outpaced by Craig Cathcart and get sent off for a two footed tackle on the referee all in the same game.