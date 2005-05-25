« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop
According to some twat on Talksport last night his header was a mishit  :lmao

Imagine being that stupid.
:butt :butt :butt
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
He had a good game and deserved the goal. He's done well to recover since the Palace setback.

His mixture of physicality, pace and finishing are unlike what we've had in previous years. He's more of a throwback to Torres for me. And let's be honest, we were questioning our inability to score in 3 cup finals last season. He's been brought in to give us more directness and you can see that by the number of chances he has. A bona-fide goal threat just like he was at Anfield last season. He just needs a bit more composure in some situations and to remember to trust his technique. If he does this, he'll score a lot of goals like the one against Rangers.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Ghost Town
His man-bun shows he's got no cred
Nunez, Nunez
He makes defenders shit the bed
Nunez, Nunez
He looked the boss in Portugal
But now he looks like he plays for Hull
Dar-win Nunez
Fuck knows what he'll do next

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Is he left or right footed then?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: AndyMuller
Is he left or right footed then?
Yes
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: AndyMuller
Lovely.
I think hes just one of them players who will score goals with any part of his body he can connect with the ball. I love watching him play, so unpredictable.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
The best thing about his speed is that not only is he quick off the mark, he's quick once he's motoring too, not a lot of players have both.

Great showing last night and at some point, the goals are going to flood out of him.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: JRed
I think hes just one of them players who will score goals with any part of his body he can connect with the ball. I love watching him play, so unpredictable.

yes it's that unpredictability that throws defences off - one minute an amazing shot from an impossible angle the next, can't seem to pass 5 yards

but give the fella time as he is doing all he can to get into spaces, to want the ball and to try his best - and you can't berate a player who tries his best
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Son of Spion
He's tried a few like that and been very unlucky in that 'keepers have got a hand to them. The one tonight and the one against the shite at Goodison were sublime. One will go in soon, and it will be absolutely glorious to see.
I'm almost expecting him to get a goal of the season contender at some stage; and bellend pundits will say it was "lucky."  ::)

Quote from: liverbloke
yes it's that unpredictability that throws defences off - one minute an amazing shot from an impossible angle the next, can't seem to pass 5 yards

but give the fella time as he is doing all he can to get into spaces, to want the ball and to try his best - and you can't berate a player who tries his best
He will veer wildly from frustrating to phenomenal and vice versa at different points of games. Instead of trying to explain or rationalise it, we should just enjoy it!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
One thing I noticed last night was how the crowd reacted to him. He does absolutely mad shit, causes teams tonnes of problems, and the crowd fucking LOVE him.

Like I haven't heard cheering for a player showing just aggression and determination in a along time - there were loud chants for Allison saving the pen, a big event in the game, but there equally loud chants for Nunez just pressing a guy and making life hard, a relatively simple task.

He's fucking electric, looks a monster, and seems to have captured the hearts of the players and the Anfield faithful, because he is such a beast and so explosive
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
We haven't had a player like him for years, we'd probably have to go as far back as Torres. He's got the lot. So unlucky not to grab a hat trick.  Loved to see him busting a gut to chase back and won the ball almost every time. Tbf I love him already.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: RedBec1993
We haven't had a player like him for years, we'd probably have to go as far back as Torres. He's got the lot. So unlucky not to grab a hat trick.  Loved to see him busting a gut to chase back and won the ball almost every time. Tbf I love him already.
I'd say Suarez like in terms of his unpredictability, and Torres like with his speed and physicality. He's fun to watch and gets you off your seat. I honestly think we'll only see the best of him next year but so far he's been like a whirlwind and I'm okay with that.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: Persephone
I'd say Suarez like in terms of his unpredictability, and Torres like with his speed and physicality. He's fun to watch and gets you off your seat. I honestly think we'll only see the best of him next year but so far he's been like a whirlwind and I'm okay with that.

Maybe a mixture of them both which is never a bad thing, a lot of heart like Suarez to. He needs a bit of luck to go his way as well with hitting the post etc, keepers pulling off worldie saves. Safe to say he's not going to just be a tap in merchant either.  Impressed with how powerful he was coming in to connect with that header.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Some talent this kid. He'll be special for us.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
gonna belt in a few Dossena at United's the way he like to hit it first time
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Quote from: AndyMuller
Is he left or right footed then?

Same as Jota
