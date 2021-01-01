« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

BigCDump

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm
23.6 mph for context. That's top level 100m sprinters speed

Plays like Usain too.  :duh
CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:48:52 pm
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
Plays like Usain too.  :duh

If your serious you dont know football or watch the game

Actual brain dead take
NativityinBlack

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm
"He doesn't look like a natural goalscorer"

Owen Hargreaves.
Red Cactii

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 10:59:41 pm
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm
he's a bit of a chance magnet isn't he

Imagine playing Monopoly against him, hed land on a chance after every roll.
Wingman

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
Lovely technique (from someone lacking in that department apparently) for that one that hit the post. Is that 3 in the last 4? Keep it up lad
Henderson19

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:09:48 pm
Pure raw potential and a goal will give him a bit more confidence. If it all clicks hell be some player.
keano7

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:12:27 pm
Very unpredictable to the point his own teammates probably dont know what hes going to do! Cant fault his effort tonight and he doesnt mind taking a shot on early if the opportunity arises. Hope he plays the full 90 against Forest on Saturday as they wont be able to cope with him if he plays like he did tonight.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm
Quote from: Wingman on Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
Lovely technique (from someone lacking in that department apparently) for that one that hit the post. Is that 3 in the last 4? Keep it up lad

With his weaker foot. As Klopp said he has fantastic technique he just can't use it at the moment on a consistent basis.
Lynndenberries

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:34:55 pm
Hell only get better. That Crystal Palace was unfortunate, but hell be fine
Dave McCoy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm
So his hamstring was about to go? With the way we were playing you'd think you'd want Nunez on to try to keep West Ham a bit more honest as they pressed for an equalizer. Granted Salah almost got away a couple of times but with the way Darwin was playing that's a bit of a shame. Hope he's ok for the weekend.
JasonF

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:48:26 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm
So his hamstring was about to go? With the way we were playing you'd think you'd want Nunez on to try to keep West Ham a bit more honest as they pressed for an equalizer. Granted Salah almost got away a couple of times but with the way Darwin was playing that's a bit of a shame. Hope he's ok for the weekend.

Assuming it's the same hamstring issue it was last time Klopp brought it up, it was just DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness), nothing like a tight hamstring really. The fitness team probably just said he's only good for 60 minutes. Which with another game Saturday afternoon and limited attacking numbers is just being sensible.

Tell you what when I have DOMS in my legs I feel like I'm about 60 years old so he's done well to clock a record speed in that condition  ;D
ljycb

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:50:32 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm
With his weaker foot. As Klopp said he has fantastic technique he just can't use it at the moment on a consistent basis.

It made me laugh when McManaman said at half-time "As you can see, he's clearly better on his left foot than his right foot" - fantastic analysis.
duvva

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:57:19 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm
"He doesn't look like a natural goalscorer"

Owen Hargreaves.
Been working alongside Glenn Hoddle too long. Another who couldnt recognise a natural goalscorer
aussie_ox

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm
Nunez is going to be a beast.  It is 8 years ago but many have forgotten just how much of a struggle Bobby Firmino had in his first 6 months at Anfield.  It was only really after his brace in the 3-3 draw at home vs Arsenal that he really kicked into gear. 
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:00:50 am
There will be a match where they will all go in and he'll score 6!
1892tillforever

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:09:19 am
He'll have some crazy spell where he scores 15 in 15 and those who suggest he's shit will look very foolish. Nunez is fun and frustrating  :D
Machae

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:12:15 am
Is he not the fastest ever, seeing as the last fastest was Kyle Walker at 37.802

Surprisingly Owen, Henry, Anelka, Bellamy, Mane don't feature in the top 5
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:21 am by Machae »
Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:27:56 am
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Yesterday at 10:57:42 pm
"He doesn't look like a natural goalscorer"

Owen Hargreaves.

Well he does speak from experience, what with his 13 goals in 260+ appearances.

Fuck off you manc c*nt.
PIPA23

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:30:56 am
Klopp is easy on him but very soon he will be the first name on the team..

4-4-2 will make him score more I think.. his run after Henderson pass.. pure instinct.

Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:32:12 am
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:12:15 am
Is he not the fastest ever, seeing as the last fastest was Kyle Walker at 37.802

Surprisingly Owen, Henry, Anelka, Bellamy, Mane don't feature in the top 5

Yes, yes he is.
Avens

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:57:32 am
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 12:30:56 am
Klopp is easy on him but very soon he will be the first name on the team..

4-4-2 will make him score more I think.. his run after Henderson pass.. pure instinct.

That run was fantastic  real proper striker movement. The finish was wild but he'd probably ended up a little too wide anyway. I just loved the movement, the strength and speed to get into that position. Really promising. Good pass from Hendo too.
ljycb

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:06:21 am
Quite a few post-match comments from the manager and his teammates which amount to Yeah, hes absolutely class, which is easy enough to say after such an electric performance, but there does seem to be a genuine excitement there from the people who are watching him on the daily. It did feel like an arrival of sorts tonight.
StL-Dono

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:09:02 am
I thought the first one he didn't score on was the most impressive.  The one-timer off the bounce at full stride (close to 23mph I've heard) with his left foot that was dipping and likely would have snuck in had Fabinski not tipped it as he back-pedaled. 
B0151?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:17:52 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm
Nunez is going to be a beast.  It is 8 years ago but many have forgotten just how much of a struggle Bobby Firmino had in his first 6 months at Anfield.  It was only really after his brace in the 3-3 draw at home vs Arsenal that he really kicked into gear.
Another one, although he showed his class from his debut, 18 months in on Suarez people were still saying he was a terrible finisher and not a no. 9. Remember it well.

Nunez is of course a completely different player to either of them and he does lack that certain finesse... But his goal threat is very evident.
Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:18:22 am
Wilmo

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:47:39 am
He actually reminds me most of Mane. I have absolutely no idea what's going to happen when he gets the ball. I'm not sure he does either, and he thrives off that.
KirkVanHouten

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:58:21 am
I think I've seen enough to be sure this will be a successful signing long-term. He's still very raw but after seeing his technique striking volleys I'm fairly sure once he acclimatises to the league and is full of confidence he'll be burying chances. He smashes volleys from 40 yards away and gets them on target, its insane.
Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:00:45 am
Quote from: StL-Dono on Today at 01:09:02 am
I thought the first one he didn't score on was the most impressive.  The one-timer off the bounce at full stride (close to 23mph I've heard) with his left foot that was dipping and likely would have snuck in had Fabinski not tipped it as he back-pedaled.
He's tried a few like that and been very unlucky in that 'keepers have got a hand to them. The one tonight and the one against the shite at Goodison were sublime. One will go in soon, and it will be absolutely glorious to see.
The Final Third

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:37:34 am
You know who he really reminds me of? Darwin Núñez from Benfica..

His xG, npxG & npxG/Sh all had a great game.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:40:40 am
Happy to report that myself aside,this thread seems clear of twats.
plura

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:21:55 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:40:40 am
Happy to report that myself aside,this thread seems clear of twats.

Clear of tears and those mentions you know. Happy times.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:25:43 am
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 10:47:19 pm
Plays like Usain too.  :duh

I dont know why it has escaped most people's attention how good Nunez is at getting into goalscoring positions - there is hardly anybody in Europe possibly who is as good as he is at this except for a certain Norwegian footballer named Haaland. He could have had a hattrick yesterday but for a good save and the width of a post. Nunez is like Torres - we signed him at the right time and he is likely to reach elite status this season or the next.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:29:45 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:05:33 pm
Officially the fastest player in the league - didn't necessarily see that coming!

He's such an odd player - could have had three goals today, also had a number of bafflingly wayward touches/attempts. I've been quietly encouraged by his link up play - it's obviously not on the level of our other forwards but it's improving all the time and I think once we get used to him and/or get him playing in a better functioning team he could fill his boots. Certainly he can come on and cause fucking chaos, which is not a bad tool to have in your armory.

Kind of not sure he's in our best (fit) 11, but feel like he'll score or create every time he plays. He's box office either way!

He was the second fastest player recorded in the CL last season and the no. 1 was a fullback so he may well be the fastest striker in Europe.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:31:57 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 10:38:42 pm
On another night he has a hattrick, he is a freak at getting chances. The dude averages like 4 shots ON TARGET a game which is mental

Hes just so unpredictable that defenders dont know what to do. Haaland might be the better finisher but can be found out and shut down, this guy reminds me so much of Suarez where he is just a menace that creates something out of nothing

He can do most of what Haaland can do but Haaland cannot do what he can do whicjh is to drive forward with the ball at his feet at the other side's defenders, and despite being shorter, he seems more effective so far this season at heading.
Wool

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:43:40 am
Hes going to be ace. He might look awkward but if he continues racking up chances, continues being an absolute menace for defenders with his athleticism it doesnt matter in the slightest. Hell get goals.
leroy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 06:51:55 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:53:19 pm
The agenda is unbelievable!

Hanlon's razor is more likely I think.
