City were chasing the game though when he came on and it left a lot of space for him to run into. Even his biggest detractors would concede he's a weapon on the counter. I think his cameo would be viewed a lot differently if City scored a late equalizer...."he created chaos and got into great positions" would become "how the hell did he screw up those chances?" I'm preparing myself for the possibility that he maxes out as a super-sub chaos creator who is not consistent enough to feature in the first XI. With Jota and Diaz injured I think we're about to find out!
It is what it is. Surprised with Mo's numbers though. Needs to play that second striker CF position.
It was 0-0 when he came on.
From:https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11662/12724136/darwin-nunez-why-liverpools-agent-of-chaos-is-on-the-right-path-at-anfield
I want to hear from all of those on this board that were writing him off after a sample of <7 games. Lad is going to be dynamite and have always said it, Torres killer instinct and physicality (and the fact that he is a proper no.9), Salah-esque pace, Suarez snideness. He is going to be just fine this guy.
