Offline Al 666

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 26,474
  JFT 97
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 09:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm
Kind of curious to know what this actually means, in practice. It's been said a few times, so apologies for singling you out. But what do you mean?

Comes across as a bit strange to come into a thread on a football discussion forum about a football player, post match, and suggest to people that they shouldn't mention events that took place during the match. It's a bit Basil Fawlty

I think it is more about posters making snap judgements from a ridiculously small sample size.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,684
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 09:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:11:58 pm
I think it is more about posters making snap judgements from a ridiculously small sample size.
But then what's the correct way for people to talk about recent events in matches that only occur once? What's the statute of limitations?

Do we wait 90 days before we unseal the thread and allow people to talk about events without bothering some of the more prone to incredulity?
Logged

Offline WanderlustRed

  Boys Pen
  • *
  Posts: 8
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 09:40:23 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 06:14:48 pm
Even if Nunez is a success, which I think, he wont be a new Firmino. Bobby is a bit of Bergkamp, but Nunez is a classic powerful 9. Nunez is more similar to Salah or Suarez

Firmino is a unicorn. The most similar player on fbref to him is...lol Diogo Jota. Followed by Griezmann, Gabriel Jesus, and Nkunku. So basically, no one is very similar to him.

I don't think the club would have been under any impression that Nunez would be similar to Firmino.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 59,929
  YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 09:46:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:11:58 pm
I think it is more about posters making snap judgements from a ridiculously small sample size.

Al having my back. The world's a strange place these days  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 53,741
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 09:48:06 pm »
Enemies to Lovers is a beautiful thing to behold.  :-*
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 59,929
  YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:09:18 pm
Kind of curious to know what this actually means, in practice. It's been said a few times, so apologies for singling you out. But what do you mean?

Comes across as a bit strange to come into a thread on a football discussion forum about a football player, post match, and suggest to people that they shouldn't mention events that took place during the match. It's a bit Basil Fawlty

I didn't say some analysis (as in suggesting he should have passed) is wrong, I specifically said "over" analysis.

It just seems too much at this stage of his career with us IMO.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,123
  11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 10:02:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm
I didn't say some analysis (as in suggesting he should have passed) is wrong, I specifically said "over" analysis.

It just seems too much at this stage of his career with us IMO.

If the best strikers in the world only score with 13% of the shots they take then most strikers fail almost 90% of the time. If the best teams only average 2 goals a game then they fail over 95% of the time in the attacks they make in every game. How is it then reasonable to judge a player as if everything they do must be the correct decision 100% of the time?

Example #1,000,000,000 that fans are crazy, have no real notion of what's actually real but we and the team need their emotion that drives this. Kind of a conundrum, no?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 52,234
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 10:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:48:06 pm
Enemies to Lovers is a beautiful thing to behold.  :-*

Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline didi shamone

  Too old for fighting
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,586
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 10:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 06:20:22 pm
Think its a pretty massive undersell to suggest those two are pure strikers, they are exceptional at creating for others too and seeing passes almost noone else does.

If we're looking to compare Nunez to a recent forward, its surely Origi?

I'd say Torres.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,048
  mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 10:08:14 pm
I'd say Torres.
His man bun shows he's got no cred
Nunez, Nunez...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,684
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3290 on: Yesterday at 10:17:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm
I didn't say some analysis (as in suggesting he should have passed) is wrong, I specifically said "over" analysis.

It just seems too much at this stage of his career with us IMO.

Yeah I get that, but at same time there's just been this tetchiness for a while in this thread (as I said, not meaning you here) around whether people should or shouldn't comment on what they've seen so far - and it just seems like a lot of hard work. It's also been a contributor I think to the hyperbole (in both directions) about his performance too
Logged

Offline richmiller1

  No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,558
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3291 on: Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm »
He really is box office viewing. I struggle to understand how anyone can be anything other than excited by him at this point.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,684
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3292 on: Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:02:18 pm
If the best strikers in the world only score with 13% of the shots they take then most strikers fail almost 90% of the time. If the best teams only average 2 goals a game then they fail over 95% of the time in the attacks they make in every game. How is it then reasonable to judge a player as if everything they do must be the correct decision 100% of the time?

Example #1,000,000,000 that fans are crazy, have no real notion of what's actually real but we and the team need their emotion that drives this. Kind of a conundrum, no?

Weren't you just talking in the transfer thread about how Jones isn't going to be able to contribute to our midfield based on one minute of play this season ;D

You always seem to have such contempt for supporters talking about football, and seem to take things very very very literally (do you ever talk to people in real life about football? because you seem very online).

Can't tell, but do you really believe everyone with a view on 'x should have passed to y', or 'z should have crossed instead of passing' etc is supporters demanding 100% mechanical execution of everything correctly all the time? Or just using it as a stick to act superior to stupid football fans?
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,123
  11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3293 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
Weren't you just talking in the transfer thread about how Jones isn't going to be able to contribute to our midfield based on one minute of play this season ;D

You always seem to have such contempt for supporters talking about football, and seem to take things very very very literally (do you ever talk to people in real life about football? because you seem very online).

Can't tell, but do you really believe everyone with a view on 'x should have passed to y', or 'z should have crossed instead of passing' etc is supporters demanding 100% mechanical execution of everything correctly all the time? Or just using it as a stick to act superior to stupid football fans?

Uhh, no. I think you have some real issues in reading and understanding what people are saying. I stated there's similar aged midfielders to Jones that I would prefer over him and I would bet if they were both on the team that they would play more in this system than Jones would, at least as a CM. I stated nothing as far as what Jones would do in our current system aside from that I don't think he would change the dynamic at all because he doesn't bring any different skill set to the table. Does that mean Jones wouldn't contribute? I guess to you it does but it certainly wasn't what I was saying.

So then as far as contempt, well I have contempt for people that argue a completely false view point but here we are. Your post after WAP's about gun violence here in the states really says all that needs to be said in that regards about your problems with this.

In this particular case when you look at what Darwin has done as a whole in the limited minutes he's played it's honestly surpassed my expectations, not sure about anybody else but that's where I'm coming from. So it's not about trying to act superior but hopefully highlighting how one instance doesn't give the broad strokes of what's going on here. Especially as I'm starting to suspect that we seemingly didn't even have a plan of what to do with him yet we bought him anyway as you don't spend this kind of money to "bed in" a player, that's just a ridiculous assertation.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,684
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3294 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
Uhh, no. I think you have some real issues in reading and understanding what people are saying. I stated there's similar aged midfielders to Jones that I would prefer over him and I would bet if they were both on the team that they would play more in this system than Jones would, at least as a CM. I stated nothing as far as what Jones would do in our current system aside from that I don't think he would change the dynamic at all because he doesn't bring any different skill set to the table. Does that mean Jones wouldn't contribute? I guess to you it does but it certainly wasn't what I was saying.
Already discussed plenty, but since it's there you literally said Jones has "no history of performing an [defensive] action" :)
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
So then as far as contempt, well I have contempt for people that argue a completely false view point but here we are. Your post after WAP's about gun violence here in the states really says all that needs to be said in that regards about your problems with this.
If i remember right, this is when you were asserting the reason why so many police are required for UK football matches (unlike the US), even in matches that don't involve rivalry, is because they think there's a real threat of a riot at every game. I'd add that stereotypical hooligan slurring as evidence of your seeming contempt for football supporters again to be fair, thanks for backing me up.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm
In this particular case when you look at what Darwin has done as a whole in the limited minutes he's played it's honestly surpassed my expectations, not sure about anybody else but that's where I'm coming from. So it's not about trying to act superior but hopefully highlighting how one instance doesn't give the broad strokes of what's going on here. Especially as I'm starting to suspect that we seemingly didn't even have a plan of what to do with him yet we bought him anyway as you don't spend this kind of money to "bed in" a player, that's just a ridiculous assertation.
Sack Lynn.. Ban Dave for disrespecting Klopp and the coaches and the recruitment team for thinking they bought Nunez on a whim without a plan

Just kidding, remember when you wanted to get someone banned because you were upset with their views during a conversation about tactics ;D
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,123
  11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3295 on: Yesterday at 11:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:21:27 pm
Already discussed plenty, but since it's there you literally said Jones has "no history of performing an [defensive] action" :)
If you want to argue the literal instead of the figurative that's fine by me. It doesn't change the point or the spirit in what that post was made. Funny how you use that against someone you claim is to "online" and doesn't do "football talk".

Quote
If i remember right, this is when you were asserting the reason why so many police are required for UK football matches (unlike the US), even in matches that don't involve rivalry, is because they think there's a real threat of a riot at every game. I'd add that stereotypical slurring as evidence of your seeming contempt for football supporters again to be fair, thanks for backing me up.

As the Panorama show tonight highlighted again there is a real policing issue in regards to football fans. Is there a supporters group that doesn't agree with that? So yes I think it was fair to question that as far as the UK as they are completely separate from the US policing issues here.

Quote
Sack Lynn.. Ban Dave for disrespecting Klopp and the coaches and the recruitment team for thinking they bought Nunez on a whim without a plan

Just kidding, remember when you wanted to get someone banned because you were upset with their views during a conversation about tactics ;D

And what happened to that poster? He apologized the next day and then has he been heard from again? What he posted initially that day was highly out of line and not normal as he admitted.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,728
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3296 on: Yesterday at 11:30:32 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on Yesterday at 10:19:33 pm
He really is box office viewing. I struggle to understand how anyone can be anything other than excited by him at this point.

Exactly. The usual suspects will find a reason to bitch and moan about, but Nunez has all the tools to become the best striker in the Premier League ...
Logged

Offline B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 18,222
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3297 on: Yesterday at 11:32:39 pm »
I think pretty much everyone with a brain has the view that he is raw but looks like he can be a real threat. He might not ever have the close control of Salah but he certainly can learn a lot from him when it comes to timing those runs and composure on the ball. Excited to see if he can step up with no Jota
Logged

Offline Classycara

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,684
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3298 on: Yesterday at 11:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:26:48 pm
As the Panorama show tonight highlighted again there is a real policing issue in regards to football fans. Is there a supporters group that doesn't agree with that? So yes I think it was fair to question that as far as the UK as they are completely separate from the US policing issues here.
You know Paris isn't in the UK right?

It came across as you thought the amount of police utilised in UK was an indictment of UK football supporters, and their propensity to violence, rather than a concern about how we as football supporters are policed. Maybe I was wrong, I'd definitely prefer to be. 
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  "Don't you know who I am?!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,123
  11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3299 on: Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:33:04 pm
You know Paris isn't in the UK right?

It came across as you thought the amount of police utilised in UK was an indictment of UK football supporters, and their propensity to violence, rather than a concern about how we as football supporters are policed. Maybe I was wrong, I'd definitely prefer to be.

Is this a joke? You can't drink in the stadium but Rugby fans can? You can't congregate with other team supporters but that's not an issue in any other sport? You can't have two level 1 matches on at the same time in the same City without further precautions? And on and on. Let's not act like Paris police is a one off. It's the same in the UK and all across the continent in that football fans get treated like animals by the police. Again can you name a Supporters group that thinks this isn't an issue?

Edit: Now you're going to make me re-read my own posts to make sure I'm not crazy but my whole point was I was incredulous that they would treat you all that bad in comparison to here in the States. Not that policing isn't fucked up here and not that violence at games doesn't happen here but there's no way you should need a whole police department to be at an event unless you don't think the people there are savages to begin with. There were others that responded the police were mainly needed for traffic control so I'm not sure what you're angle is but your eventual response to me about gun violence here was pathetic.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Offline Jm55

  Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,004
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3300 on: Yesterday at 11:42:
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm
Is this a joke? You can't drink in the stadium but Rugby fans can? You can't congregate with other team supporters but that's not an issue in any other sport? You can't have two level 1 matches on at the same time in the same City without further precautions? And on and on. Let's not act like Paris police is a one off. It's the same in the UK and all across the continent in that football fans get treated like animals by the police. Again can you name a Supporters group that thinks this isn't an issue?

Lets get one thing straight - Ive been to well in excess of 100 football matches in this country and Ive never seen anything like Paris. It absolutely isnt the same in the U.K. and whilst the policing of football fans in this country has a long way to go Ive never feared for my life entering a football ground as others were unfortunate enough to experience that so that things finally got sorted so we no longer have to.

I have, however, been to matches abroad where Ive feared for my life, Athens being a prime example.

This is well off the point now which is about Nunez but to claim that policing is the same in the U.K. (or anywhere else) as it is in Paris massively dilutes the point as to what happened there this year which oils quite easily have involved a disaster which is something which is thankfully a thing of the past in this country.
Logged

Offline Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,396
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3301 on: Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm »
I cant say I have an opinion on Darwins transfer fee, as that decision is far above my pay grade.

I really like what Ive seen so far. Im probably showing my age and lack of sophistication in football analysis, but selfish and direct floats my boat. I often feel frustrated at how much fannying about in or around the box we seem to do, trying clever passes and jinks, especially against low block teams. Whilst Im sure theres good reasons for this, having a big, fast striker running towards goal with the intent to put it in the net now makes me warm and fuzzy.

I think hell start terrorising defences and opening up space for Mo too (assuming we continue to get Mo centrally). He also works hard, which always endears a player to this old fart.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,123
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3302 on: Yesterday at 11:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:42:46 pm
Lets get one thing straight - Ive been to well in excess of 100 football matches in this country and Ive never seen anything like Paris. It absolutely isnt the same in the U.K. and whilst the policing of football fans in this country has a long way to go Ive never feared for my life entering a football ground as others were unfortunate enough to experience that so that things finally got sorted so we no longer have to.

I have, however, been to matches abroad where Ive feared for my life, Athens being a prime example.

This is well off the point now which is about Nunez but to claim that policing is the same in the U.K. (or anywhere else) as it is in Paris massively dilutes the point as to what happened there this year which oils quite easily have involved a disaster which is something which is thankfully a thing of the past in this country.

Fair enough but that wasn't the point. I'm not trying to make light of it. I"m trying to say it's an issue.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,684
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3303 on: Yesterday at 11:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:35:52 pm
Is this a joke? You can't drink in the stadium but Rugby fans can? You can't congregate with other team supporters but that's not an issue in any other sport? You can't have two level 1 matches on at the same time in the same City without further precautions? And on and on. Let's not act like Paris police is a one off. It's the same in the UK and all across the continent in that football fans get treated like animals by the police. Again can you name a Supporters group that thinks this isn't an issue?
If only you'd made that clear at the time, you wouldn't have had so many people wondering what the hell you were talking about (and if you had ever experienced what you were commenting on).

I think you miss out on a great deal of nuance if you think UK policing of football games is remotely similar to what I've experienced in France, Belgium and Spain. This was explained at the time, in terms of controlling numbers and aiding transport etc rather than being riot control, so doesn't need a discussion.

As I said though in the quoted post, I'm pleased to know it was a misunderstanding and that you don't share the oft used stereotype about football fans=violent hooligans that emanates from some in the US
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,123
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3304 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:46:37 pm
If only you'd made that clear at the time, you wouldn't have had so many people wondering what the hell you were talking about (and if you had ever experienced what you were commenting on).

I think you miss out on a great deal of nuance if you think UK policing of football games is remotely similar to what I've experienced in France, Belgium and Spain. This was explained at the time, in terms of controlling numbers and aiding transport etc rather than being riot control, so doesn't need a discussion.

As I said though in the quoted post, I'm pleased to know it was a misunderstanding and that you don't share the oft used stereotype about football fans=violent hooligans that emanates from some in the US

I honestly don't know what you're talking about but lets just move on. Based on just the viewing numbers for games here most in the US don't even know this sport exists outside of Mexico NT games.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,929
  • YNWA
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3305 on: Yesterday at 11:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Yesterday at 11:44:58 pm
I cant say I have an opinion on Darwins transfer fee, as that decision is far above my pay grade.

I really like what Ive seen so far. Im probably showing my age and lack of sophistication in football analysis, but selfish and direct floats my boat. I often feel frustrated at how much fannying about in or around the box we seem to do, trying clever passes and jinks, especially against low block teams. Whilst Im sure theres good reasons for this, having a big, fast striker running towards goal with the intent to put it in the net now makes me warm and fuzzy.

I think hell start terrorising defences and opening up space for Mo too (assuming we continue to get Mo centrally). He also works hard, which always endears a player to this old fart.

I'm with you. Football forums have become a wildly different place over the last 20 years and the level of analysis people put into an individuals short performance is ridiculous. Hell the level of analysis of a 90 min performance is a joke.

Get back to enjoying football. Nunez looks like he's going to terrorise defenders, and I for one will fucking love it.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,406
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 01:33:47 am »
The 4-4-2 man.

Whoda thunk it.

Darwin and Mo With Bobby behind them is just not bad.

JurgenKlopp Clapclapclap JurgenKlopp Clapclapclap

and he ca  just use everyone else he has wherever he wants, play the kids, play the vets, do his whole machinations thing. Klopp misses this kind of coaching  ;D hes awesome at it.
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.
