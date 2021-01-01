I cant say I have an opinion on Darwins transfer fee, as that decision is far above my pay grade.
I really like what Ive seen so far. Im probably showing my age and lack of sophistication in football analysis, but selfish and direct floats my boat. I often feel frustrated at how much fannying about in or around the box we seem to do, trying clever passes and jinks, especially against low block teams. Whilst Im sure theres good reasons for this, having a big, fast striker running towards goal with the intent to put it in the net now makes me warm and fuzzy.
I think hell start terrorising defences and opening up space for Mo too (assuming we continue to get Mo centrally). He also works hard, which always endears a player to this old fart.