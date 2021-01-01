Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Author
Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!! (Read 230759 times)
stevieG786
Prefers bottom.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,972
AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
«
Reply #3240 on:
Today
at 02:58:28 pm »
I Like Dawrin, he will come good, he just needs to work on his finishing. his movement is excelent.
i thought he played well when he came on, apart from the brain fart 3 vs 1 siutation and that chip attempt
leinad
Anny Roader
Posts: 462
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
«
Reply #3241 on:
Today
at 03:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on
Today
at 02:31:30 pm
It's all Trent's fault...
You joke about this but I've seen threads on reddit and twitter absolutely ripping into Trent for his 5 minute cameo yesterday
RedForeverTT
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,048
Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
«
Reply #3242 on:
Today
at 03:04:44 pm »
I could remember one striker who started out slowly but went on to become a world beater and that was Suarez. Lets hope Nunez is more like him.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
