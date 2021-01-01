« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Asam

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:12:16 pm
Same here. Some of the finishing is clinical like the goal against Rangers and then you see the attempted dink against City that makes you go wtf. He really has gotten this far on the back of his athleticism but let us hope Klopp and Ljinders can help improve his technique a bit. Shades of Sadio there too although Sadio was nowhere near this raw when we signed him but he was still raw.

i dont think his technique is poor hes still lacking in experience and calmness, so his poor decision making and is due to over thinking and being indecisive/caught in two minds

when he relaxes and plays to his natural instincts he will look a much better player

- movement
- pace
- power
- work rate
- self belief

are all good

- Decision making
- Awareness
- calmness/composure
- Link up play

are what he needs to work on

Crosby Nick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 11:40:21 pm
I imagine hell be starting our next few and he has a decent set of fixtures to really kick on. His movement seems to guarantee him chances whenever he plays.
RyanBabel19

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm
He's pretty much a club record signing. Is it any surprise that fans are excited to see what he brings? The faux bravado on here (not you specifically, I should add) from many on here is hilarious. Can hardly put it down to nerves either as numerous reports around his signing described exactly what we are seeing i.e. an enormously gifted athlete with incredibly inconsistent technique. The combination of the size of the fee and the timing of the signing alongside Sadio's departure would naturally lead to increased interest. It is quite obvious and I'm not sure what the complaints are about.

Oh I dont mind excitement but i've never seen so many posts over cameos in all my years using forums for any player EVER. Some even seem intent on him failing here, its fucking bizarre. Everything he does is under the microscope constantly, again, interest and excitement is one thing but my god it's a bit nuts how OTT the fuss is, just let the lad play ffs, not every appearance needs going through with a fine tooth comb. I get a new player and a big fee is always going to draw interest and chatter but still, in contrast you could be forgiven for coming on here and thinking Fabinho didn't play today... zilch until my post earlier and this is with him having been excellent today
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 11:44:57 pm
This 'club record' thing is a proper red herring. It's only a 'club record' because of the continuing inflation of the market.

There'll be plenty more 'club record' signings if transfer fee inflation continues at this rate and none of those prices will have any bearing on the player; only on the state of the market.
FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 11:48:23 pm
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 09:44:37 pm
We did qualify that season mate, but if I remember rightly we were top of the league then he went to afcon and we slipped down the table. I think he got injured against Everton not long after.

Yeah you're right actually sorry I had it mixed up. We could have won the league if he was with us all season.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 11:55:43 pm
I imagine at Benfica it was a case of give the ball to Darwin and let him get us a goal. Certainly how it looked against us last year. He'll need some time to get out of those habits and get used to the fact that he is playing alongside other quality players.
Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3206 on: Today at 12:11:08 am
Naaa man this guy can flat out beat guys and hes desperate to show it, chill on the dudes finished diamond specs. Like i mean, just walk right around them, and then finish also. probably did it his whole life.

In my best guess thats why Anderson got under his skin so bad, Andersons a very high level defender whose physical af and he did a pretty good number on Darwin, i'll bet you thats rarely happened to him, and he wants its so bad and i guarantee you in his mind Joachim was doing it by "cheating". But since then hes already taken a serious roughing up in a couple of other games and held his temper. so thats progress already. Hes a hard worker.

this is going to be special. He'll learn everything and do better and better. imo you can see it happening already.  to get the guy we had to pay a lot and get him early. so be it. Face it its a rebuilding year that's fine, Darwin Elliot Carvalho Jones Konate and Klopp  i feel like i can deal with it pretty good. this is gonna be great. again.   
 
   
CanuckYNWA

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3207 on: Today at 12:14:38 am
Thought overall he did good and his decision making was good, just the glaring error where he doesnt pass to Jota or Salah when its 1v3. Other than that I am not sure you can fault any of his decision making, even the pass to Trent was brilliant just a bit quick
the_red_pill

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3208 on: Today at 12:27:55 am
That was his assist done. Trent isn't a striker though..
Can't fault him there. It was the perfect pass across the face.

It will be good for him to have played in this win with the heat having dissipated during the game- and his opposite number not doing much.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #3209 on: Today at 01:16:07 am
Wasn't he going to be called offside on the last chance he scuffed? It's almost like he thought it was going to be called and didn't go after it fully.
