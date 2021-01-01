« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 227040 times)

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3160 on: Today at 08:54:54 pm »
His runs are really good.. they were very threatening to city .

Needed a couple of better decisions in the box but Im sure that will come
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3161 on: Today at 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: James... on Today at 08:48:43 pm
So were pretending that everyone misses chances the same as he does and the idea of being a clinical finisher isnt a thing?

Cool. Mo Salah misses chances. Hes also a phenomenal general play footballer. As was Mane. As was Firmino at his best. If youre going to be profligate in front of goal and be horrendous in general play, then what exactly are you bringing to the table? Running around a lot? Well worth £85m, that.
Surely you mean Salah was a phenomenal general play footballer as I'm sure you've been banging on about his "decline".
You're an unusual one for sure.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: James... on Today at 08:48:43 pm
So were pretending that everyone misses chances the same as he does and the idea of being a clinical finisher isnt a thing?

Cool. Mo Salah misses chances. Hes also a phenomenal general play footballer. As was Mane. As was Firmino at his best. If youre going to be profligate in front of goal and be horrendous in general play, then what exactly are you bringing to the table? Running around a lot? Well worth £85m, that.

He ran City ragged when he came on. As for missing chances he had three shots with a combined xG of 0.37.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 08:58:31 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:15:07 pm
He had another one where he should have passed to Carvalho, at least one of those goals goes in and puts us 2-0 up. It didnt matter in the end though so all is fine.

I think hes going to be some player, weve already seen how he can cause opposing teams issues and once hes given a run of games those goals and assists will start piling in.

I don't have a problem with the one he didn't pass to Carvalho, he almost found Alexander-Arnold with that one. The one that was annoying was the pass that was on to Salah, because that was an obvious one that he had to get.

I also think people are getting too hung up on technique and how he looks when he has the ball. Like you say, he causes teams issues and today was a perfect example of it. He's never going to get everything right, no player is, even those with perfect technique, but he was a real menace today and more of those types of performances will lead to more goals, be it for him or our other players.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 09:01:30 pm »
I think we would like to see more. In that him running, being a nuisance, isnt really going to be enough. However he is young and not the finished footballer so Im happy with him taking this season to start to get it right. Trying to remember but not sure mane, and definitely Bobby were not outstanding in their first seasons.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 09:04:32 pm »
Quote from: James... on Today at 08:48:43 pm
So were pretending that everyone misses chances the same as he does and the idea of being a clinical finisher isnt a thing?

Cool. Mo Salah misses chances. Hes also a phenomenal general play footballer. As was Mane. As was Firmino at his best. If youre going to be profligate in front of goal and be horrendous in general play, then what exactly are you bringing to the table? Running around a lot? Well worth £85m, that.
How is he horrendous in general play?
 You clearly want to come in here and moan about him, it's laughable to say your being balanced.
Asking for proof of happy Benfica fans yet giving no proof of the unhappy one's.
You come across as somebody that will be hoping  he plays badly so you can come in here with the I told you so shit.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 09:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:58:31 pm
I don't have a problem with the one he didn't pass to Carvalho, he almost found Alexander-Arnold with that one. The one that was annoying was the pass that was on to Salah, because that was an obvious one that he had to get.

I also think people are getting too hung up on technique and how he looks when he has the ball. Like you say, he causes teams issues and today was a perfect example of it. He's never going to get everything right, no player is, even those with perfect technique, but he was a real menace today and more of those types of performances will lead to more goals, be it for him or our other players.
In his defence for that chance where he didn't pass to the unmarked Salah I think Jota was almost blocking that passing lane for much of the time and Jota's proximity also likely took Darwin's attention.  There are plenty of players in our team who would have still spotted and made that pass but I don't think it's a damning fault of Darwin.

That his involvements didn't lead to a game sealing goal may have cost us on another day but as substitute coming on and making a positive impact he did really well.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 09:13:29 pm »
Should've passed to Salah during that 3 v 1 but there was a lot of promise in his cameo
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 09:14:50 pm »
Hes still very raw but theres something about him I really like. Love watching him play and bar some questionable decision making it was a very good cameo. A great option to have
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 09:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:01:30 pm
I think we would like to see more. In that him running, being a nuisance, isnt really going to be enough. However he is young and not the finished footballer so Im happy with him taking this season to start to get it right. Trying to remember but not sure mane, and definitely Bobby were not outstanding in their first seasons.

Mane transformed us from day one and the reason we didn't qualify for CL that season was because he got injured. You're right though not everyone settles instantly. Especially younger, more inexperienced players.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 09:33:43 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 09:14:50 pm
Hes still very raw but theres something about him I really like. Love watching him play and bar some questionable decision making it was a very good cameo. A great option to have

We've got a hell of a blend of attackers now, even Bobby back on top form. Just hope Diaz and Jota are back soon and we can get the right balance which is the challenge. Midfield reinforcements would obviously help as well.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 09:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 09:13:29 pm
Should've passed to Salah during that 3 v 1 but there was a lot of promise in his cameo

Salah should have passed to Jota for one of his chances.   I was frustrated but encouraged by his contribution. Still raw but lots of positives.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 09:39:26 pm »
Bizarre cameo, but was a huge help in us gaining ground in the last 15 minutes when we could have been penned in as they chased an equaliser. Should have passed to Salah, no idea what he was doing there.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 09:44:03 pm »
Was it maybe the best idea to throw 80m at an unfinished player? Probably not. But I think he will come good and be worth the money eventually. The problem is, we needed someone to replace Mane's goals and production immediately, and I don't think we will get that for a bit.

That being said, he's someone who's going to improve immensely under a few years of Klopp's coaching and tactics. You can tell he already scares the piss out of defenders with how fast and strong he is, now he just needs to put the ball in the back of the net. He's already getting plenty of chances to do that, honestly, I think it's just a matter of time. He has unfair expectations because of the timing of the transfer and who we lost this last summer, but I really do see him being a massive player and leading figure in the team with some time and patience.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 09:44:37 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:15:27 pm
Mane transformed us from day one and the reason we didn't qualify for CL that season was because he got injured. You're right though not everyone settles instantly. Especially younger, more inexperienced players.

We did qualify that season mate, but if I remember rightly we were top of the league then he went to afcon and we slipped down the table. I think he got injured against Everton not long after.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 09:44:50 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:39:20 pm
Salah should have passed to Jota for one of his chances.   I was frustrated but encouraged by his contribution. Still raw but lots of positives.
Yep. Even the best strikers neglect to see the better option sometimes (most of the time).
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 09:59:59 pm »
Quote from: spinaltapped on Today at 09:44:03 pm
Was it maybe the best idea to throw 80m at an unfinished player? Probably not. But I think he will come good and be worth the money eventually. The problem is, we needed someone to replace Mane's goals and production immediately, and I don't think we will get that for a bit.

That being said, he's someone who's going to improve immensely under a few years of Klopp's coaching and tactics. You can tell he already scares the piss out of defenders with how fast and strong he is, now he just needs to put the ball in the back of the net. He's already getting plenty of chances to do that, honestly, I think it's just a matter of time. He has unfair expectations because of the timing of the transfer and who we lost this last summer, but I really do see him being a massive player and leading figure in the team with some time and patience.
Lets get some perspective on the fee, Sancho was 80m and 370k per week wages. Antony and Lukaku 90m the list is endless. It's the going rate for a striker, Haaland was an anomaly but he was still 52 plus 40 to agent and 900k wages.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 10:10:36 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:59:59 pm
Lets get some perspective on the fee, Sancho was 80m and 370k per week wages. Antony and Lukaku 90m the list is endless. It's the going rate for a striker, Haaland was an anomaly but he was still 52 plus 40 to agent and 900k wages.

We'll only pay £80m+ if he's successful here anyway.

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 10:11:11 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 09:59:59 pm
Lets get some perspective on the fee, Sancho was 80m and 370k per week wages. Antony and Lukaku 90m the list is endless. It's the going rate for a striker, Haaland was an anomaly but he was still 52 plus 40 to agent and 900k wages.

Gabriel jesus was 45m, so 85m is no the going rate for a striker

However I'm still hopeful Nunez can be a fine striker for us, I doubt that he will be as good as VVD and Allison, but he will contribute strongly
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3179 on: Today at 10:12:04 pm »
Really annoyed that he didn't slot Salah in or run it to the corner flag

But he ran past their defenders with ease so it will come
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3180 on: Today at 10:13:54 pm »
When he settles down , Darwin will be an absolute beast of a player.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #3181 on: Today at 10:14:00 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 10:11:11 pm
Gabriel jesus was 45m, so 85m is no the going rate for a striker

However I'm still hopeful Nunez can be a fine striker for us, I doubt that he will be as good as VVD and Allison, but he will contribute strongly

What's Jesus's  weekly wage?
