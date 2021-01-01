Was it maybe the best idea to throw 80m at an unfinished player? Probably not. But I think he will come good and be worth the money eventually. The problem is, we needed someone to replace Mane's goals and production immediately, and I don't think we will get that for a bit.



That being said, he's someone who's going to improve immensely under a few years of Klopp's coaching and tactics. You can tell he already scares the piss out of defenders with how fast and strong he is, now he just needs to put the ball in the back of the net. He's already getting plenty of chances to do that, honestly, I think it's just a matter of time. He has unfair expectations because of the timing of the transfer and who we lost this last summer, but I really do see him being a massive player and leading figure in the team with some time and patience.