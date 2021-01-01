He was excellent today. full of hustle and playing well. Took a bunch of real hard hits and got on with it no whinging no dip in form. Scored for fun.



Hes still raw and learning the system but the kids the real deal. The Ghosts of Anfield will take him the rest of the way.



I'm so happy he got the goal and it was beautifully taken but I didn't think he had been having a great game before that. His runs to me seemed to be in slightly strange directions, almost like he didn't want to be put through on goal - it gave me the impression of someone who was feeling very nervous and that was consolidated a bit with his choice to try to pass to Bobby when he was played in by Harvey in the first half. I didn't expect that to be honest as he had seemed to be growing in confidence in the last couple of games (I thought he was excellent in the first game against Rangers for example).I think it'll take him the best part of the season to fully settle in and we'll need to be patient with him. Great to celebrate goals from him along the way though and actually his goals/minute record is really quite good at this point.