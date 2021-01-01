« previous next »
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 10:55:08 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 10:53:11 pm
Exactly. Needs to stay in the first 11 now.
Bit of a dilemma for Jurgen really. Surely Bobby starts, Mo too. Cant see him going 4-2-4 so its Darwin or Diogo.
Online lfcred1976

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 10:56:03 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 10:51:37 pm
What an odd question. Being a good finisher is not enough - Cisse proved that. If your first touch/link up play is constantly off and your always offside it won't matter how good a finisher he is. It might be nerves it might be lack of technique - its probably a mix of both but I hope its more the former because we cannot afford for a 85m player to be a failure

Hasnt hindered Haaland has it. His link up play looks to be non existent yet hes banging them in for fun.

The point Im making is if its a choice of scoring or running around everywhere Id take the goals.
Offline harryc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 10:56:06 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Good goal. The lack of finesse and quality in his overall game is concerning though

What finesse is there with Haaland.
Offline Cafe De Paris

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm »
Why does he need finesse?  Ian Rush was the most awkward looking footballer yet the greatest striker we have ever had.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm »
Could reel off a number of strikers without so called finesse and are world class strikers. Lewandowski is the first one that comes to my head. And tbf Darwins link up play against arsenal was brilliant and his hold up play. We seemed to be lofting the ball in the air to him a lot tonight.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2965 on: Yesterday at 11:10:58 pm »
This lad has a pretty good record already yet is being criticised by some.

Odd fan base.
Offline mrantarctica

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2966 on: Yesterday at 11:12:38 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Good goal. The lack of finesse and quality in his overall game is concerning though

 :o :o

Offline MD1990

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2967 on: Yesterday at 11:19:28 pm »
i would start him on the left against City
Online lfcred1976

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2968 on: Yesterday at 11:21:33 pm »
Striker at a new club getting shit for scoring goals  :butt :butt
Offline Kalito

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2969 on: Yesterday at 11:24:09 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:29:21 pm
Oh look we create a chance for a confident Nunez and look what he does. Delighted for him
Once he's fully settled in and he gets proper service, this lad will be on fire.
Offline Andy82lfc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2970 on: Yesterday at 11:39:59 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 11:10:58 pm
This lad has a pretty good record already yet is being criticised by some.

Odd fan base.

Absolute wankers, honestly had it with these modern day, Twatter fans.

We go on about the shite that gets spewed from dickhead rival fans about Hendo at the moment, well we have the exact same twats on our end too, just most of the time we dont notice them.

Getting more toxic and fickle by the year. Ill end up wanting to ring someones neck when they eventually come for Klopp and I guarantee they will. Supporters my arse.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2971 on: Yesterday at 11:44:00 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Good goal. The lack of finesse and quality in his overall game is concerning though


Good post initially but the lack of finesse and quality in the later stages of the post is of some concern.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 12:07:16 am »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 10:51:37 pm
What an odd question. Being a good finisher is not enough - Cisse proved that. If your first touch/link up play is constantly off and your always offside it won't matter how good a finisher he is. It might be nerves it might be lack of technique - its probably a mix of both but I hope its more the former because we cannot afford for a 85m player to be a failure

Cisse proved nothing.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 12:39:39 am »
He was excellent today. full of hustle and playing well. Took a bunch of real hard hits and got on with it no whinging no dip in form. Scored for fun.

Hes still raw and learning the system but the kids the real deal. The Ghosts of Anfield will take him the rest of the way.
Online Avens

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 01:20:42 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:39:39 am
He was excellent today. full of hustle and playing well. Took a bunch of real hard hits and got on with it no whinging no dip in form. Scored for fun.

Hes still raw and learning the system but the kids the real deal. The Ghosts of Anfield will take him the rest of the way.

I'm so happy he got the goal and it was beautifully taken but I didn't think he had been having a great game before that. His runs to me seemed to be in slightly strange directions, almost like he didn't want to be put through on goal - it gave me the impression of someone who was feeling very nervous and that was consolidated a bit with his choice to try to pass to Bobby when he was played in by Harvey in the first half. I didn't expect that to be honest as he had seemed to be growing in confidence in the last couple of games (I thought he was excellent in the first game against Rangers for example).

I think it'll take him the best part of the season to fully settle in and we'll need to be patient with him. Great to celebrate goals from him along the way though and actually his goals/minute record is really quite good at this point.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 07:16:23 am »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 10:51:37 pm
What an odd question. Being a good finisher is not enough - Cisse proved that. If your first touch/link up play is constantly off and your always offside it won't matter how good a finisher he is. It might be nerves it might be lack of technique - its probably a mix of both but I hope its more the former because we cannot afford for a 85m player to be a failure
Finding it a bit weird how stuff like this is getting constantly churned out about Nunez. People just repeating bad takes from social media because they can't draw their own opinions and if you repeat a lie often enough it becomes the truth.

From what I recall Nunez was offside twice in the game last night, once when Alisson cleared it and the second when he tried to play Elliot in but looked level on the replay.
