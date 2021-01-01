« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!  (Read 207840 times)

Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 03:07:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:03:45 pm
Its too late. Our fans have been bantered into submission. Ultimately when Nunez starts scoring and/or we start winning, it may dissipate.

It's frustrating though, it feels like misplaced anger to be honest, I believe in Nunez and if you look at my post history you'd know that, I just think we need to support the players rather than bring up someone else.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 03:04:18 pm
Extremely overdramatic, pure hyperbole.
Breviloquent tergiversation
Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 03:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:26:51 pm
Breviloquent tergiversation

Cute, but also, wrong, and again, misplaced anger.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 03:33:57 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 03:30:19 pm
Cute, but also, wrong, and again, misplaced anger.
Obstreperous solecism?
Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 03:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:33:57 pm
Obstreperous solecism?

I dunno, I mean once you get to a certain stage you're not gonna fret over grammar, I'm not gonna whip a thesaurus out, but you do you. I'm sorry this has bothered you so much.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 03:37:47 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 03:07:31 pm
It's frustrating though, it feels like misplaced anger to be honest, I believe in Nunez and if you look at my post history you'd know that, I just think we need to support the players rather than bring up someone else.
I agree. How good or bad some other team's player might be is not the issue. The point is why keep bringing it up, esp in a thread about OUR player? Whether one likes it or not Darwin is our player and needs our support. Leave the aggrandisement of other teams' players to those teams' fans or, if one must blow smoke, there are surely more apporpriate threads in which to do it.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 03:39:16 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 03:35:22 pm
I dunno, I mean once you get to a certain stage you're not gonna fret over grammar, I'm not gonna whip a thesaurus out, but you do you. I'm sorry this has bothered you so much.
Imprudent misapprehension?
Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 03:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:37:47 pm
I agree. How good or bad some other team's player might be is not the issue. The point is why keep bringing it up, esp in a thread about OUR player? Whether one likes it or not Darwin is our player and needs our support. Leave the aggrandisement of other teams' players to those teams' fans or, if one must blow smoke, there are surely more apporpriate threads in which to do it.

How does that work though? I'm arguing from a position of stop the comparisons, but the irony is, people think putting little digs at people who don't agree with the comparison aren't part of the problem. They are, because they are just adding to the convo like I am, they just don't see it that way. Of course, I could totally not bring any of it up, but how does that change anything? I just find it weird that someone will jump down your throat for basically saying support our player instead of making comparisons. In this post you're making implications that I've said something I haven't, if I'm misinterpreting what you mean then fair enough, but I guess it's cause I think he's already under immense pressure at this point and the comparisons hurt the player, I'm not saying he's chilling on RAWK on a Saturday afternoon, but that sorta thing bleeds elsewhere, and it just fuels the fire. The media scrutiny is unfair and the scrutiny from our fans has been poor as well in my opinion, I think he will come good but he's obviously gotta be given time to bed in and it's a very different situation to what our team is used to.
Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2808 on: Yesterday at 03:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:39:16 pm
Imprudent misapprehension?

I'm done with that one lool.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2809 on: Yesterday at 03:54:59 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 03:45:04 pm
How does that work though? I'm arguing from a position of stop the comparisons, but the irony is, people think putting little digs at people who don't agree with the comparison aren't part of the problem. They are, because they are just adding to the convo like I am, they just don't see it that way. Of course, I could totally not bring any of it up, but how does that change anything? I just find it weird that someone will jump down your throat for basically saying support our player instead of making comparisons. In this post you're making implications that I've said something I haven't, if I'm misinterpreting what you mean then fair enough, but I guess it's cause I think he's already under immense pressure at this point and the comparisons hurt the player, I'm not saying he's chilling on RAWK on a Saturday afternoon, but that sorta thing bleeds elsewhere, and it just fuels the fire. The media scrutiny is unfair and the scrutiny from our fans has been poor as well in my opinion, I think he will come good but he's obviously gotta be given time to bed in and it's a very different situation to what our team is used to.
I agreed with you and supported your stance. I have cast no aspersions towards you. You're seeing things that aren't there.
Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2810 on: Yesterday at 03:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:54:59 pm
I agreed with you and supported your stance. I have cast no aspersions towards you. You're seeing things that aren't there.

Fair enough, I'll take your word for it, I wasn't sure if the "Whether one likes it or not Darwin is our player and needs our support." was an implication that I had thought otherwise, it's easily done.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2811 on: Yesterday at 04:06:26 pm »
Shut the fuck up dickheads.
Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2812 on: Yesterday at 04:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:06:26 pm
Shut the fuck up dickheads.

 ;D See what I mean?
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2813 on: Yesterday at 04:11:41 pm »
You do you!!!!!!!!!!

That one's my favorite. It's effectively saying I don't care what you said - but I'm going to discount it anyway and then throw it back at you to claim some falsely superior position.

It also makes no sense - I mean - of course "I will do me" (not in the gross sense) - because invariably I already made my point - so clearly - "I did do me".
Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2814 on: Yesterday at 04:13:19 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:11:41 pm
You do you!!!!!!!!!!

That one's my favorite. It's effectively saying I don't care what you said - but I'm going to discount it anyway and then throw it back at you to claim some falsely superior position.

It also makes no sense - I mean - of course "I will do me" (not in the gross sense) - because invariably I already made my point - so clearly - "I did do me".

Nah, that wasn't it at all, I cared enough to contribute to the conversation, has nothing to do with superiority, and I actually think we found some common ground at the end.
Offline Samie

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2815 on: Yesterday at 04:22:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:11:41 pm
You do you!!!!!!!!!!

That one's my favorite. It's effectively saying I don't care what you said - but I'm going to discount it anyway and then throw it back at you to claim some falsely superior position.

It also makes no sense - I mean - of course "I will do me" (not in the gross sense) - because invariably I already made my point - so clearly - "I did do me".

I always thought you'd be a guy who'd do you, you narcissistic bastard.
Offline newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2816 on: Yesterday at 04:32:55 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 04:13:19 pm
Nah, that wasn't it at all, I cared enough to contribute to the conversation, has nothing to do with superiority, and I actually think we found some common ground at the end.

In general about that phrase. Not about you per se.
Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2817 on: Yesterday at 04:35:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:32:55 pm
In general about that phrase. Not about you per se.

Yeah fair enough, maybe it comes across that way sometimes but it wasn't my intention.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2818 on: Yesterday at 04:45:59 pm »
Well, another Saturday afternoon when Nunez hasn't scored.  :-\
Online K-B-K

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2819 on: Yesterday at 04:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:45:59 pm
Well, another Saturday afternoon when Nunez hasn't scored.  :-\

Yeah, but you can't compare this afternoon to other afternoons, it's not fair on this afternoon.  ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2820 on: Yesterday at 06:18:25 pm »
Quote from: K-B-K on Yesterday at 04:59:26 pm
Yeah, but you can't compare this afternoon to other afternoons, it's not fair on this afternoon.  ;D
;D
Offline didi shamone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 12:39:35 am »
We're close to one page without mentioning him.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 12:45:05 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:39:35 am
We're close to one page without mentioning him.

Congratulations, you fucked it.
Offline NarutoReds

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 05:52:15 am »
Is Ghost Town is an English literature lecturer with PhD or something? He is good.
Online MdArshad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 07:04:56 am »
Why does he look so angry when he plays? He needs to cool it as there are only 2 Uruguayan (Suarez and Vidal) who can play well when they are angry.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 07:19:25 am »
Reckon hell get the winner today.
