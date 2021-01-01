I agree. How good or bad some other team's player might be is not the issue. The point is why keep bringing it up, esp in a thread about OUR player? Whether one likes it or not Darwin is our player and needs our support. Leave the aggrandisement of other teams' players to those teams' fans or, if one must blow smoke, there are surely more apporpriate threads in which to do it.



How does that work though? I'm arguing from a position of stop the comparisons, but the irony is, people think putting little digs at people who don't agree with the comparison aren't part of the problem. They are, because they are just adding to the convo like I am, they just don't see it that way. Of course, I could totally not bring any of it up, but how does that change anything? I just find it weird that someone will jump down your throat for basically saying support our player instead of making comparisons. In this post you're making implications that I've said something I haven't, if I'm misinterpreting what you mean then fair enough, but I guess it's cause I think he's already under immense pressure at this point and the comparisons hurt the player, I'm not saying he's chilling on RAWK on a Saturday afternoon, but that sorta thing bleeds elsewhere, and it just fuels the fire. The media scrutiny is unfair and the scrutiny from our fans has been poor as well in my opinion, I think he will come good but he's obviously gotta be given time to bed in and it's a very different situation to what our team is used to.