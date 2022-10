I don't see how a striker can get praise for missing chances either, not like any previous manager has said something like "Yes, Roger Hunt misses a few, but he gets in the right place to miss them."



There is truth to what you're saying but the problem with any comparisons to what Hunt, Rush, Suarez or Torres done for us assumes there is a guarantee that Nunez will go on to be as impactful. He might, but we don't know it until he does.Each individual player is different and comes with different circumstances. We're going to have to be even more patient with Nunez because although we've got a lot of games this month, he won't play in all of them and then we've got the World Cup. So, it could well be very stop-start with him. As long as the other lads up top contribute then I'm alright with that.