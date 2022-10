Firstly like haaland you have to judge him against his ability to get into goal scoring opportunities, not against his ability to link up play or supply assists etc. On that attribute, numsz is one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe and that's why we signed him. Last night he could have scored a hatrrick if his finishing was more on point. Of course this was only rangers which is clearly the weakest team in our CL group but numez's ability to find himself in positions where he can score goals is extraordinary. Normally his ability to place his shots is much better than last night but that sharpness will come with more match practice. I think the club needs to play more to his strengths as the leading ddge of the attack as he is not going to be able to play a more versatile mane type role with rhe sane ability as the latter and it would be wasting his real ability the further he is from the goal.