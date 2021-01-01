« previous next »
Quote from: jack witham on Today at 10:13:49 pm
He needs to be a bit cuter with his finishing, he tends to go for power , if he looked for the corners and stroked the ball
like Kenny and Rushie he would score more goals. Pretty sure he will score lots of goals though,he
gives us something different,I like him.

Spot on, just needs a bit more composure and thought into where he is placing his shot and he could get bucketloads of goals for us.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 10:13:15 pm
I think he needs to work on hitting the corners of the goal rather than just smashing it in the middle at the keeper. He could score loads for us if he was just a bit more clinical at avoiding the keeper.

He can certainly work on it but I remember Salah's first few games for us his finishing was very wayward but it was impressive he kept getting in the positions (albeit from the right). He ended up scoring shitloads that season.

Obviously Nunez is going to get judged on his goals but he's perfectly capable unless people want him compare him to Haaland in which case he's not going to match what he does.
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 10:07:08 pm
I thought 'lethal' refers to the ability to bury chances, which he didn't tonight. Had 4 good chances and converted none.

We only look at it as a positive because we see Nunez as an up and coming player and we try to convince ourselves that next time it will be better, but really, a competent striker shouldn't waste that many chances. And only against cannon fodders like Rangers do we get that many chances.

On the other hand, his passing was really poor. Every time this guy crosses a ball, it's basically him hitting it aimlessly into the box and praying for good.

WTF you never seen Salah, Mane or Jota miss absolute sitters for us, never mind half chances like Nunez.

Plonker.
