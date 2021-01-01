Difference tonight was the pressing from the front three, which was excellent. Nunez played his part, but was also top class in his runs and his hold up play. His passing isn't great and he needs to sharpen his finishes, but you can see what potential he has.



Exactly this - he offers the channel run option every time that allows us to play and press high. He gets his shot off early and, eventually, it'll find the back of the net rather than the keeper. The improvement in finishing will come with time.As he plays more, his hold up play (which is already good) and passing (which is still a bit hit and miss) should also improve. He's still completely not on the same wavelength as the other attackers but you could say that for the entire front four (with good reason).Thought he had a great game and opens up a lot of options for us - I just wish we had a natural #10 to really unleash the potential of this front four. Jota is great, and his high-pressure is invaluable, but on the ball, it's not completely natural to him. And Firmino's form is now always a bit volatile.