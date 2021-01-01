You could do a Diogo - Darwin - Salah front line and it should work pretty well assuming Thiago is playing the LCM role. Diaz has actually been our worst attacker recently.



Wasnt diaz one of our few Bright spots from the Brighton match? Carvalho was having little impact which forced the introduction of Diaz and immediately Brighton was put under pressure down that flank for the first time. Soon after he supplies the assist for firminho to equalise. It is fair to suggest that without Diaz, we would have lost to Brighton at home. If you drop Diaz, who is going to supply the width and the pace and dribbling to threaten other teams. Salah is not in good form currently and removing Diaz would also remove much of the danger we pose. Jota is not able to supply what Diaz brings to the table and the proper attacker to be benched foe the rangers match is Jota. Nunez needs to be given the chance to play him into the goal scoring groove.