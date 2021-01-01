« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 11:52:58 am
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 11:47:22 am
The longer we leave him out of the team the longer it will take to bed him jn and the bigger the knock on his confidence. We potentially broke our transfer record for him and he is certainly meant to be the no 1 centreforward and the focal point of our attack.  So let's start using him to do just that - if we cannot be secure at the back due to the weakness of our midfield, compromising our attack isn't going to help us win either.

The games he played against us for Benfica he caused us many problems. He was their focal point of their attack, they played to his strengths. I even said at the game for Benfica at anfield how much of a nuisance he was.
killer-heels

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 11:53:46 am
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 11:47:22 am
The longer we leave him out of the team the longer it will take to bed him jn and the bigger the knock on his confidence. We potentially broke our transfer record for him and he is certainly meant to be the no 1 centreforward and the focal point of our attack.  So let's start using him to do just that - if we cannot be secure at the back due to the weakness of our midfield, compromising our attack isn't going to help us win either.

Sorry but thats not on really. His confidence isnt the most important thing, nor is his fee. The most important thing is the team and winning games. Granted we are not doing much of that, but the attack is one area of the field where we have done well and we have options, with some real quality in there.

Both sides of the debate need to calm down. You have on one side people thinking he is shit and swallowing the banter brigade, then you have another who, for all their bravado, are just as affected by the banter brigade and are advocating we focus all our energy into him and sharing videos of him passing a ball or taking a shot that might be fairly routine.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:04:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:53:46 am
Sorry but thats not on really. His confidence isnt the most important thing, nor is his fee. The most important thing is the team and winning games. Granted we are not doing much of that, but the attack is one area of the field where we have done well and we have options, with some real quality in there.

Both sides of the debate need to calm down. You have on one side people thinking he is shit and swallowing the banter brigade, then you have another who, for all their bravado, are just as affected by the banter brigade and are advocating we focus all our energy into him and sharing videos of him passing a ball or taking a shot that might be fairly routine.

If we cannot keep our defence bolted down, then we have to outscore the other side.  If we give numez enough quality supply, he will definitely score.
Schmidt

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 12:18:56 pm
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 12:04:00 pm
If we cannot keep our defence bolted down, then we have to outscore the other side.  If we give numez enough quality supply, he will definitely score.

Between them Firmino, Salah and Diaz have 13 goals and 8 assists in 10 games, and on top of that we have Jota back who can be used across the front line and is at the same level as the other three.

The team has problems but the attack isn't one of them, disrupting the one functioning area of the team to bed in a player just because he's new is not something we need to be doing right now. It's a shame he's come in to such a dysfunctional team and I'd love to see him in full flight for us, but right now the best thing to do is keep the attack settled and focus on getting the midfield options sharp and up to speed.

The Rangers games might be a good starting point for him, but equally I can see us starting with the usual options, trying to get into a comfortable position (for once), and then bringing him in for the last 30 or so.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 01:03:56 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:18:56 pm
Between them Firmino, Salah and Diaz have 13 goals and 8 assists in 10 games, and on top of that we have Jota back who can be used across the front line and is at the same level as the other three.

The team has problems but the attack isn't one of them, disrupting the one functioning area of the team to bed in a player just because he's new is not something we need to be doing right now. It's a shame he's come in to such a dysfunctional team and I'd love to see him in full flight for us, but right now the best thing to do is keep the attack settled and focus on getting the midfield options sharp and up to speed.

The Rangers games might be a good starting point for him, but equally I can see us starting with the usual options, trying to get into a comfortable position (for once), and then bringing him in for the last 30 or so.

I agree rhe rangers match is ideal for him as its CL wher he is already comfortable and rangers is not likely to pose as great a challenge as Brighton. Boosting his confidence by netting a goal or two couldn't hurt ...
Schmidt

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:06:44 pm
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 01:03:56 pm
I agree rhe rangers match is ideal for him as its CL wher he is already comfortable and rangers is not likely to pose as great a challenge as Brighton. Boosting his confidence by netting a goal or two couldn't hurt ...

It's ideal but I also wouldn't be totally shocked if he didn't start, you'd expect Ajax/Napoli to do the double over Rangers so we can't risk not doing the same. Starting three of the usual suspects and then bringing on Nunez with the pressure off could be a good way to get him meaningful minutes initially.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 02:07:29 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:29:52 am
But we have an excellent forward in Jota who knows how to play our system. Why is there some rush to integrate a player in an area of the pitch where we are ok and have options?

To me it feels like the criticism is making fans impatient and want to rush him into proving he was worth the money. We have many issues at the moment, the last thing we need is to try a project in attack.
Yep

A lot of people seem to be reacting to rival fans reacting
groove

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 03:55:39 pm
Tbf to him, and it's a really small sample size, he has better expected goals + assist numbers per 90 than Haaland so far. It's just his execution that I worry about. He doesn't strike the ball anywhere near as cleanly as Haaland does.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:05:14 pm
Quote from: groove on Today at 03:55:39 pm
Tbf to him, and it's a really small sample size, he has better expected goals + assist numbers per 90 than Haaland so far. It's just his execution that I worry about. He doesn't strike the ball anywhere near as cleanly as Haaland does.

If haaland didn't energe on the scene, nunez would be considered the most promising striker on the continent.  Haaland however is the closest thing to a cybernetic football scoring terminator that we have seen so far. In the toughest football league in the world, he makes football and scoring goals look easy.
Beninger

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:09:18 pm
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 04:05:14 pm
If haaland didn't energe on the scene, nunez would be considered the most promising striker on the continent.  Haaland however is the closest thing to a cybernetic football scoring terminator that we have seen so far. In the toughest football league in the world, he makes football and scoring goals look easy.
On current evidence, haaland is going to be the most devastating striker this league has ever seen. Its not even close. I dont think people are doing any favors to Nunez even comparing the two anymore. Nunez will be a good striker for us though.
jillc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:10:17 pm
Quote from: Beninger on Today at 04:09:18 pm
On current evidence, haaland is going to be the most devastating striker this league has ever seen. Its not even close. I dont think people are doing any favors to Nunez even comparing the two anymore. Nunez will be a good striker for us though.

A pity he chose to go to City then and it's all meaningless then.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:13:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:10:17 pm
A pity he chose to go to City then and it's all meaningless then.

No it's not meaningless but haaland makes beating city that much more difficult. We already needed to be close to perfect before this season to beat them but the margin for error has shrunk to ever smaller degrees.....
jillc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:16:07 pm
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 04:13:12 pm
No it's not meaningless but haaland makes beating city that much more difficult. We already needed to be close to perfect before this season to beat them but the margin for error has shrunk to ever smaller degrees.....

I don't care about that, they are the sport washers having chosen to go there, he has to take the criticism which will come his way, regardless of how many goals he scores.
mc_red22

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:21:00 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:16:07 pm
I don't care about that, they are the sport washers having chosen to go there, he has to take the criticism which will come his way, regardless of how many goals he scores.

As if he'll be arsed about a few fans saying shit about him.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:21:17 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:16:07 pm
I don't care about that, they are the sport washers having chosen to go there, he has to take the criticism which will come his way, regardless of how many goals he scores.

I don't think that would bother haaland a whit. Nor city for thta matter.   It is qhat it is and we just have to beat them despite the unfairness of the money that is arrayed against us.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:25:52 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:16:07 pm
I don't care about that, they are the sport washers having chosen to go there, he has to take the criticism which will come his way, regardless of how many goals he scores.

What criticism?

Everyone is falling over themselves to be in line to celebrate him.

No one is criticizing him in any place where it will even be visible to him.
jillc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:27:19 pm
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 04:21:17 pm
I don't think that would bother haaland a whit. Nor city for thta matter.   It is qhat it is and we just have to beat them despite the unfairness of the money that is arrayed against us.

You don't seem to get it. There is no competing with it, no team can go on going toe to toe with City and their owners forever. It means whoever the other team is they have to be near perfection every season. How can people achieve that season after season? It is asking the impossible, which is why owners such as disgusting states like theirs should never have been let into our league in the first place.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:28:46 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:16:07 pm
I don't care about that, they are the sport washers having chosen to go there, he has to take the criticism which will come his way, regardless of how many goals he scores.

What criticism. No one gives a shit. No one cares. Haaland is becoming the main attraction for the Premier League, from the banter fans and the Fantasy Football Fans, and the FIFA, and the fans who don't really care about football. The type of fans the ESL was aiming for, and to move away from the legacy fans. This year, for most media and fans, Haaland is THE reason, thats it.

As a "legacy fan" the only thing keeping me on to football at the moment is Klopp and going the game with my dad. When Klopp goes I doubt I'll have much real interest left, no real care.

The games becoming something else and Man City and Haaland is the face of it. If you find that disgusting and repugnant, you are best to just leave football entirely. I suspect I will
Andar

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:29:43 pm
In his book giveaway video, Ljinders spoke to Nunez and said him and Klopp thought something to the effect that if we ever need a new forward, we must sign Nunez after seeing how much trouble he caused our back line during our CL match.

It seems like a departure from our standard practise of having them go via our recruitment team first before being suggested to Klopp.

Worrying that this appeared to be a gut-reaction type of signing.
jillc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:30:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:25:52 pm
What criticism?

Everyone is falling over themselves to be in line to celebrate him.

No one is criticizing him in any place where it will even be visible to him.

Yes, they are, if you can be bothered looking for it. Miguel Delaney does it so often it amazes me how people can claim no one is showing any criticism of it at all. It is out there if you look for it, I will agree it needs to come from more people, but hopefully that will happen.
jillc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:31:15 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:28:46 pm
What criticism. No one gives a shit. No one cares. Haaland is becoming the main attraction for the Premier League, from the banter fans and the Fantasy Football Fans, and the FIFA, and the fans who don't really care about football. The type of fans the ESL was aiming for, and to move away from the legacy fans. This year, for most media and fans, Haaland is THE reason, thats it.

As a "legacy fan" the only thing keeping me on to football at the moment is Klopp and going the game with my dad. When Klopp goes I doubt I'll have much real interest left, no real care.

The games becoming something else and Man City and Haaland is the face of it. If you find that disgusting and repugnant, you are best to just leave football entirely. I suspect I will

Yes, they are, if you can be bothered looking for it. Miguel Delaney does it so often it amazes me how people can claim no one is showing any criticism of it at all. It is out there if you look for it, I will agree it needs to come from more people, but hopefully that will happen.
Beninger

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:33:25 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:29:43 pm
In his book giveaway video, Ljinders spoke to Nunez and said him and Klopp thought something to the effect that if we ever need a new forward, we must sign Nunez after seeing how much trouble he caused our back line during our CL match.

It seems like a departure from our standard practise of having them go via our recruitment team first before being suggested to Klopp.

Worrying that this appeared to be a gut-reaction type of signing.
Its possible he gained their interest and then they went and backed it up with others eyes and stats. His underlying numbers are apparently very good.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:36:39 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:31:15 pm
Yes, they are, if you can be bothered looking for it. Miguel Delaney does it so often it amazes me how people can claim no one is showing any criticism of it at all. It is out there if you look for it, I will agree it needs to come from more people, but hopefully that will happen.

Miguel Delany and Liverpool fans are literally the only ones I know who complain, and not even all Liverpool fans at that. In the end it all gets written off as bitterness or cry arsing or hypocrisy not only by City but by near enough all fans.

More people care about fantasy football and FIFA rankings or celebrations and branding, than they do the sport washers.
jillc

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:45:41 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:36:39 pm
Miguel Delany and Liverpool fans are literally the only ones I know who complain, and not even all Liverpool fans at that. In the end it all gets written off as bitterness or cry arsing or hypocrisy not only by City but by near enough all fans.

More people care about fantasy football and FIFA rankings or celebrations and branding, than they do the sport washers.

The whole of football is a mess though. I bet a lot of those who are not bothered support far smaller clubs who probably have little chance of achieving anything at all, such is the gap between clubs at the top and clubs at the bottom. I dare say I might be similar if I followed a club with little chance of achieving anything beyond a half-decent cup run. We at least have a chance of developing due to our time in the CL, but that is pretty much closed to a load of other clubs. It's hardly a surprise that those fans don't really care now, when football has pretty much left them behind anyway. The money in the game is in the hands of those who scare barely need it anyway, agents and players.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:48:16 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:27:19 pm
You don't seem to get it. There is no competing with it, no team can go on going toe to toe with City and their owners forever. It means whoever the other team is they have to be near perfection every season. How can people achieve that season after season? It is asking the impossible, which is why owners such as disgusting states like theirs should never have been let into our league in the first place.

That is the standard that we have to shoot at and it is what it is. We have to accept that.  Is it unsustainable? Yes it is and the effort will finally prove to be too much for klopp and it will exhaust him. But the fact that we had gone toe to toe with them and pushed them behind their own limits as they admitted  despite having so much less resources - that was noble in  itself and worth doing.

In the long run though, we have no choice but to find sources of revenue that will bring us into the ballpark to be able to afford to deploy players like haaland. We were never jn the races for a player like him because our financial resources couldn't cope. So the long term solution is to grow our resources to be a giant ourselves.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Today at 04:56:32 pm
City aren't going to be this good once Guardiola leaves. They'll still be good of course. Get points totals in the mid-80s rather than the mid-90s.
