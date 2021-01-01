If we cannot keep our defence bolted down, then we have to outscore the other side. If we give numez enough quality supply, he will definitely score.



Between them Firmino, Salah and Diaz have 13 goals and 8 assists in 10 games, and on top of that we have Jota back who can be used across the front line and is at the same level as the other three.The team has problems but the attack isn't one of them, disrupting the one functioning area of the team to bed in a player just because he's new is not something we need to be doing right now. It's a shame he's come in to such a dysfunctional team and I'd love to see him in full flight for us, but right now the best thing to do is keep the attack settled and focus on getting the midfield options sharp and up to speed.The Rangers games might be a good starting point for him, but equally I can see us starting with the usual options, trying to get into a comfortable position (for once), and then bringing him in for the last 30 or so.