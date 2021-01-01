« previous next »
Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!

Xanderzone

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2400 on: Today at 06:05:25 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:01:35 pm
What.  He only came on when they equalised and we had to chase a goal.  You think Klopp should've left him on the bench at 3-3, no matter how little time was left?

The game was still in the balance at 3-2. So if we didn't need him then why did we need him after they equalized?
Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2401 on: Today at 06:06:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:03:54 pm
I'll let you in on a little secret but keep it from the rest okay...WE DIDN'T BUY HIM FOR 100 MILLION.

Shush though, keep it on the DL.

He's sounding like a rival fan there.
tubby

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2402 on: Today at 06:06:08 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:05:25 pm
The game was still in the balance at 3-2. So if we didn't need him then why did we need him after they equalized?

You can't be serious.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2403 on: Today at 06:06:52 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:05:25 pm
The game was still in the balance at 3-2. So if we didn't need him then why did we need him after they equalized?

Because we needed to try and score another goal perhaps.
Chakan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2404 on: Today at 06:07:01 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:05:25 pm
The game was still in the balance at 3-2. So if we didn't need him then why did we need him after they equalized?

Because we were winning at that point.
paddysour

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2405 on: Today at 06:09:07 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:54:49 pm
I think it's more that we've spent a lot on a player who hasn't really changed how good we are going forward when we've got other issues. If we were going to keep Firmino and use him as much as we are then signing a striker this summer was not the best use of funds. That's not his fault, you're right, but it's going to come up around him.

It's exactly this. The guy seems like a nice lad, and he is definitely talented.

However, we spunked world class money on a project player. That's the frustration. We were very close to a quadruple last season, something this country has never seen. We needed a finishing touch, something to squeeze us over the edge. We had a huge budget for that player. When we've did this in the past we grabbed an Alisson or VVD, ceiling raisers who were world class from day 1.

This time we went for a raw player from a poor quality league, in a position that wasn't urgent. It's one of the most baffling decisions I've seen us make, so it's no wonder people are incredibly frustrated with the whole thing. We tried to do the right thing with Tchoumeni, but it seems we lost our heads when he turned us down and Bellingham wasn't available.

The fact Klopp obviously doesn't fancy him says it all. 2 down today early on and he doesn't get a sniff until the last few minutes, the manager was terrified of bringing him on while we led because he can't be trusted to hold onto the ball. He can't be impressing much in training.

Heads will roll for this decision if he doesn't completely transform by end of season. There's people here saying 15 goals by season end will be good enough. Lukaku has an incredible CV, scored 15 goals last season after a similar big money move and got shipped out on loan looking like a laughing stock. People are deluding themselves that the situation will get any more tenable if Nunez puts up numbers like that.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2406 on: Today at 06:10:33 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:06:52 pm
Because we needed to try and score another goal perhaps.

Sorry, I'm just frustrated af today
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2407 on: Today at 06:15:13 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 06:05:25 pm
The game was still in the balance at 3-2. So if we didn't need him then why did we need him after they equalized?
we wanted to score a goal? same reason we sometimes stick other giants like our CB up front too at the end of a game, albeit he has more to offer than just being good in the air too.
afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2408 on: Today at 06:31:15 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:00:19 pm
People are really strange.

when Darwin's a stranger
man buns look ugly
when you're alone
lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2409 on: Today at 06:54:05 pm
I don't think he's gonna stay with us next season if he keeps being 3rd choice to Firmino and Jota.
whtwht

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2410 on: Today at 06:55:45 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 06:54:05 pm
I don't think he's gonna stay with us next season if he keeps being 3rd choice to Firmino and Jota.

Must be trolling.What?! he's just arrived and not settle in yet.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2411 on: Today at 07:03:49 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 06:54:05 pm
I don't think he's gonna stay with us next season if he keeps being 3rd choice to Firmino and Jota.

lololololol.

Oh wait - that's your username. Fits.
lolowalsh

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2412 on: Today at 07:13:08 pm
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 06:55:45 pm
Must be trolling.What?! he's just arrived and not settle in yet.


He needs to start games to help him settle even its 1 half and right now he's 3rd choice. Its valid concern to raise and I have nothing against Nunez nor I'm trolling.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2413 on: Today at 07:15:07 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 07:13:08 pm

He needs to start games to help him settle even its 1 half and right now he's 3rd choice. Its valid concern to raise and I have nothing against Nunez nor I'm trolling.

It's literally not a valid concern to raise. It's a wildly knee-jerk reaction. We haven't even played a 1/4 of the season.
afc turkish

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2414 on: Today at 07:15:18 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:03:49 pm
lololololol.

Oh wait - that's your username. Fits.

A bit of sportswalshing...
Solomon Grundy

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2415 on: Today at 07:16:06 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:10:33 pm
Sorry, I'm just frustrated af today

We all are.
Triad

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2416 on: Today at 07:16:17 pm
Can he only play as a 9? I thought he could play on the left wing too? Is it expected for a still wet on the ears Carvalho to be in front of him in the pecking order.
lolowalsh

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2417 on: Today at 07:19:43 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:15:07 pm
It's literally not a valid concern to raise. It's a wildly knee-jerk reaction. We haven't even played a 1/4 of the season.

I just want him to start. You reckon he will be starter mid week against Rangers ?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2418 on: Today at 07:22:24 pm
I dont get why he didnt start today. He just did a goal for Uruguay, so might have some good feelings going into the game and we end up chucking him on as a last ditch effort to chase a win. Yet he was playing more minutes at the start of the season. His integration seems to be going in reverse and thats really strange for a signing under Klopp. Nobody can ever speak for Klopp, but it tells me he hasnt won him over yet. Hes one of our most expensive signings ever and hes not a teenager. I think anybody believing this is how it should be going for him are sticking their fingers in their ears. If he cant start at home to Brighton we need to worry.
newterp

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2419 on: Today at 07:22:25 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 07:19:43 pm
I just want him to start. You reckon he will be starter mid week against Rangers ?
Oh - I'd like him to start as well.

I think he will start mid-week but not against Arsenal.
ThePoolMan

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2420 on: Today at 07:27:56 pm
There was speculation that he is showing himself to be tactically not as mature as the other players and so that has slowed down his ability to mesh with the team. If so then maybe klopp needs to play him like how benfica played him so that we can get some goals out of him which is what we need right now. Above all, giving him 5 plus minutes at the end of the match isn't going to help him get better.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2421 on: Today at 07:40:17 pm
Quote from: paddysour on Today at 06:09:07 pm


The fact Klopp obviously doesn't fancy him says it all. 2 down today early on and he doesn't get a sniff until the last few minutes, the manager was terrified of bringing him on while we led because he can't be trusted to hold onto the ball. He can't be impressing much in training.
See, this bullshit spin is how this kind of crap become "true" to idiot fans.

Klopp never claimed he was bought as an immediate starter; he himself said, after signing the player, that he would need to be eased in slowly, that he wasn't an immediate starter.  Nothing to do with his "not fancying him". It was injuries that meant he had to start in some of the opening games of the season. Without those injuries he would probably have had only a few minutes here or there, slowly increasing, during the early months of the season.

Quote
Heads will roll for this decision if he doesn't completely transform by end of season.
Sounds like your head, and any guts you might ever have possessed, have already long gone.

Quote
There's people here saying 15 goals by season end will be good enough. Lukaku has an incredible CV, scored 15 goals last season after a similar big money move and got shipped out on loan looking like a laughing stock. People are deluding themselves that the situation will get any more tenable if Nunez puts up numbers like that.
Lol, such infantile crap. You should stop worrying about what your mates say.
elsewhere

Re: Welcome Darwin Núñez !!!
Reply #2422 on: Today at 07:44:42 pm
The thing is we started the year terrible and that makes things worse for him because we should start him in matches like Brighton, Fulham, Palace etc which we should get 7-9 pts on paper but we don't win matches like that so he is definitely not starting against Arsenal and City next.
