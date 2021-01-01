I think it's more that we've spent a lot on a player who hasn't really changed how good we are going forward when we've got other issues. If we were going to keep Firmino and use him as much as we are then signing a striker this summer was not the best use of funds. That's not his fault, you're right, but it's going to come up around him.



It's exactly this. The guy seems like a nice lad, and he is definitely talented.However, we spunked world class money on a project player. That's the frustration. We were very close to a quadruple last season, something this country has never seen. We needed a finishing touch, something to squeeze us over the edge. We had a huge budget for that player. When we've did this in the past we grabbed an Alisson or VVD, ceiling raisers who were world class from day 1.This time we went for a raw player from a poor quality league, in a position that wasn't urgent. It's one of the most baffling decisions I've seen us make, so it's no wonder people are incredibly frustrated with the whole thing. We tried to do the right thing with Tchoumeni, but it seems we lost our heads when he turned us down and Bellingham wasn't available.The fact Klopp obviously doesn't fancy him says it all. 2 down today early on and he doesn't get a sniff until the last few minutes, the manager was terrified of bringing him on while we led because he can't be trusted to hold onto the ball. He can't be impressing much in training.Heads will roll for this decision if he doesn't completely transform by end of season. There's people here saying 15 goals by season end will be good enough. Lukaku has an incredible CV, scored 15 goals last season after a similar big money move and got shipped out on loan looking like a laughing stock. People are deluding themselves that the situation will get any more tenable if Nunez puts up numbers like that.